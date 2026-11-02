Covenant University published its approved tuition fee breakdown for CHS Anatomy and seven Engineering programmes across three student categories

National/International students face fees of ₦1,900,005 for Anatomy and ₦2,159,280 for Engineering courses

Foreign students pay $3,500 for CHS Anatomy but a lower $2,500 for Engineering, while African descent applicants pay $8,500 and $9,005 respectively

Covenant University has released its approved tuition fee structure for prospective students considering programmes in CHS Anatomy and Engineering, with costs varying based on a student's admission category.

Three categories apply across both programmes: National/International students, applicants of African descent, and foreign students. Each group faces a different fee scale depending on the course chosen.

CHS Anatomy tuition fees provide clear cost details for National/International, African Descent and Foreign students. Photo credit: CovenantUni

Source: UGC

CHS Anatomy fees at Covenant university

For the CHS Anatomy programme, National/International students are charged ₦1,900,005.00 per session. Applicants of African descent will pay $8,500, while foreign students face a fee of $3,500.

Engineering courses fees and full programme list

The Engineering fee structure applies to seven programmes: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

National/International students enrolled in any of these Engineering courses pay ₦2,159,280.00. Applicants of African descent are charged $9,005, and foreign students pay $2,500.

Comparing the two fee structures

When the two programmes are placed side by side, Engineering carries a higher cost for National/International students and applicants of African descent compared to CHS Anatomy. However, the reverse applies for foreign students, who pay $3,500 for Anatomy against $2,500 for Engineering.

The gap between the Anatomy and Engineering fees for National/International students stands at ₦259,275.00, while African descent applicants pay $505 more for Engineering than for Anatomy.

Prospective students are advised to confirm which admission category applies to them before making financial commitments, as choosing the wrong classification could affect payment planning significantly.

CGPA of Covenant University's 2026 best graduating student released

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Computer Engineering student has topped all graduating students at Covenant University, Ota, in Ogun State, recording a near-perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99.

Miss Etta Queendolin, who studied in the Department of Computer Engineering under the College of Engineering, was named the overall best graduating student at the institution.

Source: Legit.ng