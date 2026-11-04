Jérôme Kerviel is the man most commonly labelled the poorest man in the world — not because he lives in poverty, but because he once owed more money than most countries earn in a year. In early 2008, Société Générale revealed that Kerviel had engaged in unauthorised trading activities, leading to staggering losses estimated at €4.9 billion. What began as a modest career in one of France's most prestigious banks spiralled into the largest rogue trading scandal in history, leaving this quiet Breton with a debt that defied all imagination.

Trader Jerome Kerviel attends the Mathieu Tordjman Birthday Party. Photo: Foc Kan (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jérôme Kerviel is a former French trader who accumulated a debt of roughly €4.9 billion after conducting unauthorised trades at Société Générale in 2008.

after conducting unauthorised trades at Société Générale in 2008. He was convicted of forgery, breach of trust, and fraud in 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison, of which he served less than five months.

and sentenced to three years in prison, of which he served less than five months. A Versailles appeals court later slashed his civil damages from €4.9 billion to €1 million , citing deficiencies in Société Générale's internal controls.

, citing deficiencies in Société Générale's internal controls. Despite the "poorest man" label, Kerviel is not living in poverty — he works as an IT consultant and has rebuilt his personal life with a wife and daughter.

— he works as an IT consultant and has rebuilt his personal life with a wife and daughter. As of 2026, Kerviel continues giving public talks on finance, corporate pressure, and personal responsibility.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Jérôme Kerviel Date of birth 11 January 1977 Age 49 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Pont-l'Abbé, Brittany, France Nationality French Education University of Nantes (bachelor's degree); Lumière University Lyon 2 (master's degree in finance) Occupation Former trader; IT/cybersecurity consultant; public speaker Employer (former) Société Générale (2000–2008) Known for 2008 Société Générale trading scandal Marital status Married Children One daughter Net worth Historically linked to a €4.9 billion civil damages claim, which courts later reduced to €1 million

Who is Jérôme Kerviel?

Jérôme Kerviel was born on 11 January 1977 in Pont-l'Abbé, Brittany, France. He grew up in a working-class household. He is the son of Charles Kerviel, a French blacksmith, and Marie-Josée Kerviel, a retired hairdresser. He grew up with an older brother, Olivier Kerviel.

After high school, Jérôme studied at Nantes University, where he earned a Master’s degree in finance, and later at Lumière University Lyon 2, where he earned a further French Master’s degree. His academic record was unremarkable.

According to one of Kerviel's former lecturers, he was in no way exceptional and "didn't distinguish himself from others." He specialised in the organisation and control of financial markets.

Early career at Société Générale

Kerviel joined Société Générale in the summer of 2000 and initially worked in the compliance department. In 2005, he became a junior trader responsible for derivatives trading such as European stock index futures.

Top five facts about Jérôme Kerviel. Photo: Martin Bureau (modified by author)

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Employed by Société Générale since 2000, Kerviel worked his way up from a support role in an office that monitors trades to a job on the futures desk, where he invested the bank's money by hedging European equity market indices.

His time in the compliance department proved critical — it gave him detailed knowledge of the bank's risk controls. That experience in the bank's middle desk gave him enough knowledge to cover his tracks and disarm the bank's safeguards.

How Jérôme Kerviel became the poorest man in the world

The unauthorised trades

Between 2007 and early 2008, Kerviel quietly placed a series of enormous bets on European equity index futures. He had brought SocGen to the brink of collapse in 2008 with €50 billion in unauthorised trades as he sought with increasing desperation to cover up losses in a rapidly disintegrating stock market.

Jerome Kerviel arrives at the Versailles Court of Appeal. Photo: Thomas SAMSON

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On 18 January 2008, after its control systems alerted it, Société Générale conducted an internal investigation and discovered that one of its traders had created fictitious trades to conceal one of his transactions. On 19 and 20 January 2008, a number of massive positions totalling some €50 billion were discovered, which Kerviel had carefully hidden through fictitious transactions.

Kerviel maintained that the bank and his bosses tolerated his massive risk-taking as long as it made money — which he did at first, racking up €1.4 billion in profits for Société Générale in 2007, the judge noted.

Kerviel told news agency AFP in his first interview after the scandal broke, as reported by The Guardian:

I have been singled out by SocGen. I accept my share of responsibility but I will not be made a scapegoat for SocGen.

Kerviel is not thought to have profited personally from the suspicious trades. That point became central to the public debate around his case.

The court verdict and the astronomical fine

A French court found Kerviel guilty of all charges in a $7 billion fraud scandal and sentenced him to three years in jail. The damages figure left the courtroom stunned.

Jerome Kerviel attends the penultimate day of hearings in Paris, France. Photo: Franck Prevel

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The court also ordered Kerviel to pay the bank back the €4.9 billion it lost unwinding his complex positions in January 2008 — a punishment he would almost certainly be unable to pay. There were audible gasps and surprised looks when presiding judge Dominique Pauthe read out the damages to a packed courtroom.

French media calculated that, based on his then-salary of €2,300 a month as a computer consultant, it would take Kerviel 177,536 years to pay off the damages. This figure gave rise to the "poorest man in the world" label.

Kerviel told Europe-1 radio after the 2010 sentencing, as reported by Independent.

I'm starting to digest it, but I'm nonetheless crushed by the weight of the sanction and the weight of responsibility the ruling places on me.

Prison and release

Kerviel was originally sentenced in 2010 but only went to jail in 2014 after his appeals were rejected. He walked free after serving less than five months of a three-year sentence. An appeal court in Paris ruled that he could leave jail but would have to wear an electronic tag and keep a curfew at home between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night.

Is Jérôme Kerviel still in debt?

Jerome Kerviel arrives for a hearing before a parliamentary commission on Justice independence. Photo: Bertrand Guay

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The short answer is: far less than before. While the initial 2010 criminal court ruling ordered Kerviel to pay the staggering €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) in damages to Société Générale, that ruling was legally overhauled. A French appeals court later ruled that Kerviel would not have to pay the multi-billion-euro sum, reducing his civil liability to a more modest €1 million ($1.1 million) instead.

The court said Kerviel was partly responsible for the huge losses Société Générale suffered in 2008 through his reckless financial trades. However, the appeals court cited "woefully inadequate" internal checks at Société Générale as a key factor in slashing the fine.

Kerviel refused to accept even this reduced figure as final. Kerviel told reporters following the ruling, as reported by The Seattle Times:

I'm hoping to get to zero (civil damages) in the end because I still think I do not owe anything to Société Générale. The battle continues.

While internet trivia frequently cites him as having a multi-billion-euro negative net worth due to the headline-grabbing initial 2008 math, courts heavily overturned that repayment obligation, bringing his actual remaining civil liability down to €1 million.

Jérôme Kerviel's wife and personal life

Kerviel has kept his private life largely out of the public eye. Kerviel was married, but he and his wife separated in 2008 — the same year the scandal broke.

Jerome Kerviel arrives for the third day of his trial at the Paris courthouse. Photo: Martin Bureau

Source: Getty Images

Jérôme later rebuilt his personal life. The former trader now has a daughter and a wife who helped him recover after his legal troubles. In a 2019 conference, he spoke about the turnaround: since the release of his book, and thanks to a friend who gave him a place to stay, he met his wife and had a daughter whom he is very involved in raising.

Financially, writing his first book, J'aurais pu passer à côté de ma vie (I Could Have Passed By My Life), allowed him to earn royalties during a period when stable income was hard to come by.

Where is Jérôme Kerviel now?

After his release, Kerviel became a computer security consultant, working as an IT consultant at Lemaire Consultants.

In 2026, he was still giving presentations on finance, corporate pressure, personal responsibility, failure, and recovery. To this day, he disputes Société Générale's version of the scandal and continues fighting to overturn his conviction.

His tone has shifted from defiance to self-reflection. In a December 2024 interview, he described himself as someone who "didn't realise what he was doing at the time." He also told interviewers in 2025:

I've acknowledged my mistakes, but I don't want to bear alone the excesses of an entire system.

Futures trader Jérôme Kerviel arrives at the Palais de Justice. Photo: Dominique Charriau

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Jérôme remains active on social media. His X (Twitter) account occasionally comments on financial news with wry humour.

Jérôme Kerviel's net worth

While viral internet trivia famously dubbed him the "poorest man in the world" with a historically negative net worth due to the initial 2010 court-ordered €4.9 billion in civil damages, that figure is an artefact of historical media hyperbole.

After the Versailles Court of Appeal ruling that slashed his liability down to €1 million and cited Société Générale's control failures, his actual financial standing is entirely different.

His current sources of income include:

Work as an IT and cybersecurity consultant

Royalties from his memoir, J'aurais pu passer à côté de ma vie

Fees from public speaking engagements on finance and ethics

Today, Kerviel comfortably covers his basic needs, and the multi-billion-euro debt label remains a matter of historical curiosity rather than his lived reality.

Latest news

Jerome Kerviel stops on his way to the French border to surrender to the police. Photo: Didier Baverel

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In August 2024, a French appeals court cancelled an unfair dismissal payout to Kerviel, whose unauthorised deals had cost Société Générale €4.9 billion. The court ruled that Société Générale's decision to fire Kerviel for gross misconduct was fully justified.

In a 2025 interview, Kerviel revealed he had twice been on the brink of self-destruction during his darkest period, once with a gun and once with his belt while incarcerated. During one of those episodes, a telephone call from his ailing mother interrupted him.

Despite everything, Kerviel, the son of a blacksmith from rural Brittany, has since become a vocal critic of unregulated financial markets and remains a divisive figure in France.

FAQs

Who is the poorest man in the world? Jérôme Kerviel, a former French trader, is widely regarded as the most indebted person in recorded history after being ordered to repay €4.9 billion to Société Générale — a figure later reduced to €1 million by a French appeals court. Is Jérôme Kerviel alive? Yes. Born on 11 January 1977, Kerviel is alive and aged 49 as of November 2026. He continues to work as a consultant and public speaker. Is Jérôme Kerviel still in debt? His original €4.9 billion civil liability was reduced to €1 million by a Versailles appeals court, which cited serious control failures at Société Générale. He has publicly stated he intends to fight to reduce this to zero. Did Jérôme Kerviel personally profit from the trades? No. Kerviel is not thought to have enriched himself through the trades. He claimed he was motivated by a desire to generate profits for Société Générale, and his salary and bonus at the time were less than €100,000 per year. How long did Jérôme Kerviel serve in prison? He was sentenced to three years in 2010 but only entered prison in 2014 after exhausting his appeals. He was released on parole after serving fewer than five months, with an electronic tag and a nightly curfew. Does Jérôme Kerviel have a wife and children? Yes. Although his first marriage ended in separation in 2008, he later remarried and has a daughter. He has spoken warmly about how his family helped him recover from his legal and personal struggles. What does Jérôme Kerviel do now? He works as an IT and cybersecurity consultant and gives public talks on finance, ethics, and corporate pressure. He is also the author of a memoir and remains a vocal critic of what he calls the excesses of the banking system. How did Société Générale discover the fraud? On 18 January 2008, the bank's internal control systems triggered an alert. An investigation found that Kerviel had created fictitious transactions to conceal positions worth €50 billion — more than the entire market capitalisation of the bank at the time.

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Source: Legit.ng