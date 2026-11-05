Canada's government published official requirements for importing pets and travelling with animals across its borders

Travellers without the correct documentation risk delays, confiscation, or outright refusal of entry for their animals

Canada Border Services Agency officers have the authority to detain or reject any animal that is undeclared or suspected of carrying disease

Canada has published clear guidelines for foreigners who wish to bring pets into the country, warning that missing paperwork could mean animals are turned away at the border.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency set out the rules on its official website, noting that the requirements exist to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that could threaten Canadian people, plants, and wildlife.

Canada lists conditions for foreigners who want to bring pets into the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Travellers Must Have at the Border

Anyone entering Canada with a pet or planning to import an animal must arrive with the correct permits and certificates in hand. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are authorised to inspect every animal crossing the border, and they carry the power to refuse entry, confiscate, or detain any animal that falls short of the country's standards.

There are four specific situations in which an officer can act against an incoming animal. The first is if the animal has not been declared, including family pets that travellers may assume do not require declaration. The second is if the owner lacks the necessary permits or certificates.

The third is if the animal appears sick or is suspected of being infected with a pest or disease. The fourth is if the animal has been transported in a way that is considered inhumane or exposes it to harm or injury.

Why Canada Enforces These Rules

The government's position is that strict border controls for animals serve a protective function. The regulations are designed to shield Canada's existing animal and plant populations from diseases that could arrive from abroad, as well as to safeguard public health more broadly.

For Nigerians planning to relocate to Canada under the Japa wave and hoping to take beloved pets along, the message from Canadian authorities is straightforward: prepare your documentation well in advance of travel. Arriving at the border without the right paperwork does not simply mean a fine; it could mean leaving your pet behind entirely or watching it be held in detention while the matter is resolved.

Travellers are advised to visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's official pet import page before making any travel arrangements involving animals, as requirements can vary depending on the species and country of origin.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng