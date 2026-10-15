Submitting a duplicate application triggers automatic disqualification, and in the 2025/2026 cycle alone, over 793,000 applications were either incomplete or disqualified before the CBT. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about the NSCDC recruitment process, from eligibility to how to check your shortlist status.

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on duty in Abule-Egba, Lagos. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Recruitment is managed by the CDCFIB , not the NSCDC independently.

, not the NSCDC independently. The application is completely free at every stage; never pay anyone for a form or "special access".

at every stage; never pay anyone for a form or "special access". Candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged 18–30 (up to 35 for specialist cadres), and medically fit.

The recruitment process runs in stages: application – CBT – shortlisting – physical screening – document verification.

Entry-level (SSCE) officers earn approximately ₦70,000–₦92,000 per month; graduate officers earn significantly more.

What is the NSCDC and who runs recruitment?

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps carries a ballot box during presidential primaries. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a vital paramilitary agency tasked with safeguarding lives, critical national infrastructure, disaster management, and maintaining public peace across Nigeria.

The NSCDC does not recruit independently. Recruitment is managed by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), which covers four agencies: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and Federal Fire Service (FFS).

All four agencies share a single recruitment portal at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, a unified application process, a shared computer-based test framework, and a common physical screening architecture.

Requirements before you apply

Before visiting the portal, confirm you meet every condition below. Failing a single requirement leads to disqualification.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, holding a valid means of identification, National ID Card, Voter's Card, Driver's Licence, or International Passport.

Age limits are 18 to 30 years for general duty and non-specialist cadres and 18 to 35 years for professional and specialist cadres, such as in medical, engineering, and legal positions.

Physical standards require a minimum height of 1.65 metres for males and 1.60 metres for females in most categories.

Applicants must be medically fit, with a certificate of medical fitness from a recognised Government Hospital. They must be of good character with no criminal conviction on record and must be free of financial embarrassment — meaning no outstanding debt judgements or financial disqualification orders.

Applicants must not be members of secret societies, cults, or fraternities and must not have disqualifying tattoos or body inscriptions where specified.

Candidates must possess a minimum of five credits in no more than two sittings in WASSCE, NECO, or GCE. A credit in English is compulsory for all applicants.

How to apply for NSCDC recruitment

Once you’re sure you meet the requirements, the next step is getting your application in. Here’s how the process works, from finding the right portal to submitting your details.

Accessing the portal

The official recruitment portal of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) is recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng. Prospective applicants are to submit applications here free of charge.

Completing your application

Follow these steps in order — do not skip any stage:

Visit the official CDCFIB portal directly in your browser. Do not use links shared on WhatsApp or social media. Create an account by providing your name, valid email address, phone number, and National Identification Number (NIN). Click on the "Apply" button and select the position that matches your qualifications. Fill in your personal details, contact information, and full educational history; ensure all names and dates match your original documents exactly. Upload required documents such as your passport photograph, academic certificates, birth certificate or age declaration, and valid identification (e.g., National ID). Review every field for typing errors before submitting. A date of birth mismatch between NIN records and certificates, or a name spelt differently across documents, is a common disqualification reason. Print or save your acknowledgement/registration slip for future reference and screening.

Important: Multiple submissions will lead to automatic disqualification. Submit once only.

The NSCDC recruitment process, stage by stage

Understanding the full pipeline helps you prepare at each step.

Stage 1 — Application and initial screening

Applications were received through the official portal between June and July 2025, with a total of 1,873,522 applications submitted nationwide.

During initial screening, 432,935 applications were found incomplete, and 360,923 were disqualified, 793,858 in total, for reasons including failure to meet eligibility requirements, name mismatches, or inconsistencies in submitted data. That left 1,120,491 completed applications to proceed to the Computer-Based Test stage.

Stage 2 — Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Women use computers at a vocational training project in Jos. Photo: Ute Grabowsky

Source: Getty Images

The online CBT ran from 12 to 19 November 2025. Of the 872,391 candidates who sat it, 650,395 reached the pass mark of 41 and above.

Stage 3 — Shortlisting and status check

Following the CBT examinations, successful applicants are shortlisted on merit. Candidates are required to visit the official CDCFIB recruitment portal to check their status, select their preferred screening venue, and print their invitation slips.

Stage 4 — Physical screening and document verification

Physical screening for shortlisted candidates is held at State Command Headquarters across all states. This process is necessary for document verification and physical assessment of candidates.

How to check the CDCFIB shortlist

The only official platform to verify your shortlist status is the CDCFIB portal: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng. Follow these steps:

Go to recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng and click "Login" or "Check Shortlist Status". Enter your registered email address, National Identification Number (NIN), or Application Number. Solve the security verification (CAPTCHA) shown on the screen. Click "Check Status" — your dashboard will immediately display your current recruitment status. If shortlisted, immediately select your screening venue and print your screening invitation slip. If you have been shortlisted, proceed to upload original copies of all required documents/certifications.

If you cannot remember your application number, go to recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng/lookup, enter your NIN or registered phone number, and click retrieve.

Troubleshooting and common errors

Problem Likely cause Fix "Application not found" Wrong NIN or application number entered Use the lookup tool at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng/lookup Status shows "disqualified" Incomplete form, name/DOB mismatch, duplicate application Wait for next cycle; double-check all documents Portal shows "closed" Checking window has expired Monitor nscdc.gov.ng for new announcements Name not on shortlist High volume of applicants; possible data error Continue checking — updates may be released in batches.

CDCFIB will not send email or SMS notifications about shortlist status. The official portal is the only valid source of information.

Screening invitation slips are non-transferable. Sharing yours online or allowing another person to use it carries penalties and will result in disqualification.

NSCDC salary structure

The NSCDC salary structure is based on the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), which applies to all federal paramilitary organisations. Salaries are determined by rank, educational qualification, and years of service.

The table below shows estimated monthly pay by qualification level:

Qualification Entry rank Estimated monthly salary SSCE Corps Assistant II ₦70,000 – ₦92,000 NCE/ND Assistant Inspector ₦95,000 – ₦130,000 HND/BSc Assistant Superintendent II ₦170,000 – ₦220,000 LLB/MSc ASC I or higher ₦200,000 – ₦280,000 MBBS (Doctor) Level 12 entry ₦350,000+

Note: Figures above are estimates from multiple non-official sources and may not reflect the exact current government payroll. Always verify with NSCDC directly.

The NSCDC and CDCFIB have repeatedly warned against fraudulent recruitment schemes. The application process is transparent and free, and candidates should avoid individuals or websites claiming to offer "special access" or charging fees for application forms. Official updates are only available through the NSCDC website and the CDCFIB portal.

Frequently asked questions

Is the NSCDC shortlist out?

The shortlist for physical screening was published on 12 April 2026, and candidates were directed to check their status on the official portal between 12 and 15 April 2026. Subsequent shortlists for new cycles will be announced on the portal. Monitor recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng for the latest updates.

How do I apply for NSCDC recruitment?

Applications are submitted exclusively online via the CDCFIB portal. The NSCDC has announced on their official website that recruitment into the NSCDC is transparent and completely free of charge to apply. Follow the step-by-step guide in this article and never pay anyone for a form.

When will the next NSCDC recruitment start?

If you did not apply during the June–July 2025 window, you cannot submit a new application at this time. The next recruitment cycle is expected to be announced in late 2026 or 2027, depending on government directives. Watch the official NSCDC website for announcements.

How much is the NSCDC salary?

Entry-level SSCE holders (Corps Assistant II) earn approximately ₦70,000–₦92,000 per month, while HND/BSc holders (Assistant Superintendent II) earn around ₦170,000–₦220,000 monthly. Senior officers and commandants earn significantly more. Salary figures are subject to government review.

Common disqualifying factors include arriving late or reporting to the wrong screening centre, presenting forged or inconsistent documents, failing the drug test, submitting multiple applications using different personal details, and missing documents. Ensure all your credentials are genuine and consistent before attending.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng