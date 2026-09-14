Best cybersecurity courses in Nigeria: top universities, fees, and how to apply

Nigeria's cybersecurity degree landscape expanded significantly in December 2022, when the National Universities Commission (NUC) formally introduced bachelor's degrees in cybersecurity as new programmes across the university system. This article covers the best universities, entry requirements, fees, free online options, and career prospects for cybersecurity in Nigeria.

Cybersecurity has become one of the fastest-growing academic and professional fields in Nigeria. Photo: @NESA by Makers via Unsplash

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The federal government, through the NUC, announced the introduction of bachelor's degrees in cybersecurity, data science, and software engineering as new ICT programmes in the Nigerian university system in December 2022.

as new ICT programmes in the Nigerian university system in December 2022. In June 2025, the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) received the award of best university to study cybersecurity in Nigeria , presented by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

received the award of , presented by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The JAMB subject combination for cybersecurity comprises Mathematics, Physics, English , and one of Economics , Agriculture, Geography, Biology, or Chemistry.

, and , Agriculture, Geography, Biology, or Chemistry. Free online options are available through platforms such as the Cisco Networking Academy and the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera.

Background: Cybersecurity in the Nigerian university system

The NUC introduced cybersecurity as a standalone bachelor's degree to "meet global standards and international best practices," equipping Nigerian graduates with skills for the fourth industrial revolution.

Cyber attacks on Nigerian businesses surged over 300% in 2024, exposing a massive skills gap, with over 25,000 cybersecurity roles unfilled. This demand is driving rapid university expansion in the field.

Cybersecurity has become one of the fastest-growing academic and professional fields in Nigeria, with more universities introducing degree programmes designed for careers in information security, digital forensics, and network protection.

Which university in Nigeria is best for cybersecurity?

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

FUTMINNA is ranked the number one university to study cybersecurity in Nigeria. It offers cybersecurity as a dedicated course under its Department of Cybersecurity, within the School of Information and Communication Technology.

The Department of Cybersecurity was established in 2008 as part of the pioneer SICT department — a long history compared to other institutions that started offering the course fewer than five years ago.

The department equips students in fraud detection for financial institutions, mobile phone malware detection, and research on next-generation networks involving IPv6 security.

Other leading universities

Twenty-five accredited institutions — federal, state, and private — offer cybersecurity degrees in Nigeria, including the Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Federal University of Technology, Akure; and others.

UNILAG offers cybersecurity as a specialisation within Computer Science. Students are trained in network security, ethical hacking, information assurance, and digital forensics, with an emphasis on practical labs and real-world projects.

FUTA is a federal government-owned university in Akure, Ondo State. It offers a B.Tech programme in cybersecurity, which typically takes five years to complete.

Covenant University is one of the leading private universities for technology and innovation in Nigeria. It provides modern ICT facilities, smart classrooms, and structured programmes. Cybersecurity students benefit from project-based learning, entrepreneurship programmes, and exposure to emerging technologies.

AUST, located in Abuja, provides a specialised M.Sc. in Computer Science with a focus on cybersecurity. The curriculum covers cyber threat intelligence, secure software development, and digital forensics.

Entry requirements and how to apply

The cybersecurity JAMB combination includes Mathematics, English, Physics, and one other science subject — often Chemistry or Biology. Photo: @disruptxn via Unsplash

Source: UGC

JAMB UTME subject combination

The cybersecurity JAMB combination includes Mathematics, English, Physics, and one other science subject — often Chemistry or Biology.

Mathematics and Physics are compulsory in virtually all Nigerian universities offering cybersecurity, because they provide the analytical and technical foundation required for computing programmes.

O'Level requirements

Applicants must possess a minimum of five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. Credits in Mathematics, English Language, Physics, and at least one other science subject are required by most departments.

JAMB cut-off marks

The JAMB cut-off mark for FUTMINNA's cybersecurity programme is 180. The approved minimum JAMB cut-off for FUTA's cybersecurity programme is 140 and above. Always confirm the current cut-off with the institution directly, as figures can change per intake.

Direct Entry

Direct Entry candidates may be admitted into 200-level if they hold two A'Level passes in Mathematics and Physics (or Mathematics and Computer Science), acceptable IJMB or JUPEB results in relevant subjects, or an ND/HND in a related field.

Application steps

Register for JAMB UTME using the correct subject combination. Select cybersecurity (or Computer Science with cybersecurity specialisation) as your course of choice. Meet your chosen institution's UTME cut-off mark and pass the school's post-UTME or screening exercise, if applicable. Submit O'Level results and other documents to the institution's admissions portal. Await the merit-list/admission offer via the JAMB CAPS portal.

Free and online cybersecurity courses in Nigeria

University study is not the only route. Several reputable platforms offer free or low-cost training.

Cisco Networking Academy — Cisco remains one of the most respected names in cybersecurity training. Through its Networking Academy, beginners can access free courses covering basic cybersecurity concepts, networking fundamentals, and threat awareness. The platform guides learners from entry level to more advanced topics.

— Cisco remains one of the most respected names in cybersecurity training. Through its Networking Academy, beginners can access free courses covering basic cybersecurity concepts, networking fundamentals, and threat awareness. The platform guides learners from entry level to more advanced topics. Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate — Although this is a paid programme on Coursera, learners can often access it free through Coursera Financial Aid, scholarship initiatives, or institutional partnerships.

— Although this is a paid programme on Coursera, learners can often access it free through Coursera Financial Aid, scholarship initiatives, or institutional partnerships. AltSchool Africa Cybersecurity Diploma — A one-year online programme designed for beginners and professionals transitioning into security roles. It combines theoretical learning with project-based practice and gained ASIC accreditation in 2024, giving it international recognition. Students learn remotely through live classes, mentorship, and collaborative projects, with flexible payment options including scholarships and instalment plans.

— A one-year online programme designed for beginners and professionals transitioning into security roles. It combines theoretical learning with project-based practice and gained ASIC accreditation in 2024, giving it international recognition. Students learn remotely through live classes, mentorship, and collaborative projects, with flexible payment options including scholarships and instalment plans. Cybersafe Foundation — A leading non-profit driving cybersecurity awareness across Africa, with programmes like the CyberGirls Fellowship, supported by Microsoft and Cisco.

— A leading non-profit driving cybersecurity awareness across Africa, with programmes like the CyberGirls Fellowship, supported by Microsoft and Cisco. NITDA–Cisco initiative — Launched in October 2025 during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this NITDA partnership invited young Nigerians to enrol in online cybersecurity courses free of charge, reflecting the agency's effort to build a digitally skilled and security-aware population.

Is cybersecurity a good course in Nigeria?

Yes — the data strongly supports it. The cybersecurity market in Nigeria is projected to grow to USD 345.43 million by 2029.

The cybersecurity job market in Nigeria is expanding rapidly. In May 2025, over 1,300 cybersecurity vacancies were listed, with roles predominantly in Lagos and Abuja.

Entry-level cybersecurity professionals typically earn between ₦150,000 and ₦300,000 per month. With experience and specialisation, mid-level professionals earn ₦300,000 to ₦800,000 monthly, while senior experts and managers can earn ₦800,000 to over ₦1,500,000 per month.

Salaries are generally higher in tech hubs like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, paying around 20% more than smaller cities.

FAQ

How many years does it take to study cybersecurity in Nigeria?

The undergraduate cybersecurity programme typically takes four years to complete at most Nigerian universities. At FUTA and some other universities of technology, the B.Tech programme takes five years. Students at some institutions spend four years plus three months of compulsory internship to earn their degree.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for cybersecurity in Nigeria?

Most federal universities require a minimum JAMB score of 180 for competitive cybersecurity programmes. For competitive courses like cybersecurity, candidates are generally expected to score at least 140 and above. Individual institutions set their own thresholds, so always confirm with your target university's admissions office before applying.

How much does it cost to learn cybersecurity in Nigeria?

Costs vary widely. Federal university fees for cybersecurity are government-regulated and remain low, with UNILAG charging approximately ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 per session. Private universities charge considerably more. Online programmes like AltSchool Africa's Diploma offer flexible payment options including scholarships and instalment plans. Free options — such as the Cisco Networking Academy — are also available for self-starters.

Can I study cybersecurity online in Nigeria?

Yes. AltSchool Africa's Cybersecurity Diploma is a fully online, one-year programme designed for beginners and professionals seeking to transition into security roles. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) also offers a cybersecurity programme covering network security, digital forensics, cryptography, ethical hacking, and industrial training. International platforms such as Coursera and TryHackMe supplement formal study.

What certifications should a cybersecurity graduate in Nigeria pursue?

Key certifications include CompTIA Security+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). Free courses serve as stepping stones toward these advanced certifications, providing the foundation before investing in more in-depth training. Employers — especially banks, telecoms, and multinationals — actively seek these credentials alongside university degrees.

We also highlighted facts about Aptech Nigeria courses and fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, including training options, locations, scholarships and international certification opportunities. The guide also explains how students can compare programs, plan their budgets and choose a course that matches their career goals.

Source: Legit.ng