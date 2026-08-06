Charles-Umege Divine Osinachi, a student of Brainstar Academy in Rumuokoro, has shared photos of both his JAMB and 2026 WAEC results on Facebook

The young man scored 273 in the UTME and applied to study Medicine and Surgery under the Faculty of Health Sciences

His 2026 WAEC result revealed multiple A1 grades, including in Chemistry, one of the core subjects for medical school entry

Charles-Umege Divine Osinachi, a student of Brainstar Academy in Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, has celebrated on Facebook after checking his 2026 WAEC results, posting the outcome alongside his JAMB score as he pursues a place to study Medicine and Surgery.

Writing on Facebook on August 6, 2026, under the name Swat Rilz, the young man shared screenshots of his 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening slip and his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, expressing gratitude for both outcomes.

An aspiring medical student with 273 JAMB score shares 2026 WAEC result. Stock image of a boy for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jorge Fernandez, Swat Rilz

Source: Facebook

"Hard work, consistency, and God's grace made this possible. This is just the beginning," he wrote.

Charles-Umege's JAMB score and course choice

According to his Post-UTME screening slip, Charles-Umege scored 273 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, with 76 in Chemistry, 73 in Physics, 63 in Use of English, and 61 in Biology. He applied to study Medicine and Surgery under the Faculty of Health Sciences, a highly competitive programme that typically requires strong scores across the science subjects.

A score of 273 places him comfortably above the general JAMB benchmark, though admission into Medicine and Surgery at most Nigerian universities often demands even higher scores due to the volume of applicants competing for limited spaces.

Strong WAEC grades round off his results

The WAEC result he displayed showed equally impressive performance. Charles-Umege earned A1 grades in Economics, Agriculture, Chemistry, and Livestock Farming, a B2 in Biology, and B3 grades in Civic Education, English Language, General Mathematics, and Physics.

The Chemistry A1 in particular stands out given its weight in the medicine and surgery admission process.

See the Facebook post where Charles-Umege shared his results:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who wants to become a doctor had displayed his 2026 WAEC result and asked if he could still get admitted to study his dream course.

Mum reacts to daughter's 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother had reacted to the 2026 WAEC result of her daughter and hinted that she would study nursing.

The girl's mother shared a screenshot of the result online and wasted no time signalling what comes next, writing: "Nursing here we come."

The screenshot the mum posted showed a clean set of grades across all subjects. Adachi earned A1 in both Civic Education and Agriculture, a B2 in Biology, and B3 grades in Economics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng