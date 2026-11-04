Nigerians are receiving calls from fraudsters claiming to be linked to the federal government's N50,000 monthly cash support programme

The callers are requesting personal security details such as PINs and OTPs from unsuspecting members of the public

Authorities are urging anyone targeted by such calls to contact their provider's official helpline directly rather than engaging with unknown callers

Fraudsters are posing as officials of the Federal Government's monthly cash support scheme and contacting Nigerians to demand sensitive personal information, raising fresh concerns about financial scams targeting beneficiaries of social welfare programmes.

The pattern involves callers who claim an association with the government's N50,000 monthly cash transfer initiative before requesting details such as personal identification numbers (PINs) or one-time passwords (OTPs) from their targets.

Nigerians are being warned as fraudsters impersonate FG cash support officials and request PINs, OTPs, and other sensitive banking details. Credit: OfficialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

How the scam works

The callers approach their targets under the guise of helping them access or process payments under the federal cash support scheme. Once trust is established, they press for security details that could grant them access to the victim's bank account or mobile wallet.

Security experts consistently warn that no legitimate government programme or financial institution will ever ask a customer to share a PIN, OTP, or any other private security credential over the phone. These details are designed to remain known only to the account holder at all times.

What you should do

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be linked to the FG cash support programme and asking for your personal details, do not provide any information. End the call immediately.

Should you need help or have questions about your payment status, reach out to your registered provider directly by looking up their official contact number independently. Do not use any number given to you by the caller, as it may also be fraudulent.

Nigerians are advised to remain alert and report suspicious calls to the relevant authorities to help prevent others from falling victim to the same scheme.

FG unveils N50,000 monthly cash payments to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has rolled out a monthly cash relief scheme that will pay N50,000 directly to selected vulnerable households across Nigeria, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of rising prices on low-income families. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, announced the scheme in a statement issued on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng