Nigeria's oil and gas sector, pharmaceutical companies, and food manufacturers all depend heavily on chemical engineers. A poorly qualified hire can cost a firm millions in process failures. Read this guide to learn the exact steps, schools, and salaries for building a chemical engineering career in Nigeria.

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Key takeaways

Chemical Engineering in Nigeria is a five-year B.Eng. programme at the university level.

at the university level. You need at least five O-Level credits, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English Language.

Competitive universities recommend a JAMB score of 200 and above .

. Entry-level salaries start around ₦100,000–₦200,000 per month , rising sharply with experience.

, rising sharply with experience. All practising engineers in Nigeria must register with COREN and the NSE.

Requirements for chemical engineering in Nigeria

Before applying, confirm you meet these entry conditions.

O'Level requirements:

Minimum of five (5) O'Level credits from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB in one or two sittings, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one other science subject such as Biology, Further Mathematics, or Agricultural Science.

JAMB UTME subject combination:

Candidates must register the correct UTME subjects: English Language (compulsory), Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Age:

Most schools require candidates to be at least 16 years old by October of the admission year.

Academic grade:

To be considered for most available engineering jobs in Nigeria, you must graduate with at least a second class upper.

Staff from Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) carry out chemical neutralisation. Photo: Toyin Adedokun (modified by author)

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Cut-off mark for chemical engineering in Nigeria

The JAMB cut-off mark for chemical engineering is usually higher than many other courses because the programme is science-focused and competitive.

The general JAMB cut-off mark for chemical engineering at universities in Nigeria is around 160, while the minimum benchmark for polytechnics and colleges of education is about 100. However, meeting the general benchmark does not guarantee admission.

For a competitive course like chemical engineering, most universities require a JAMB score of 200 or higher. To be safe, candidates should aim for 200-220 or above, especially when applying to top universities.

Here is what the score ranges typically mean in practice:

JAMB Score Implication 160 National minimum — eligible to apply 180–199 Viable for state and private universities 200–220 Competitive for most federal universities 220+ Strong advantage at top schools (UNILAG, FUTO, OAU)

How many years does it take to study chemical engineering in Nigeria?

The standard university engineering curriculum in Nigeria, including chemical engineering, is a five-year, ten-semester programme.

The usual route to becoming a professional chemical engineer in Nigeria is through a university degree. However, opportunities are also limited for the HND route, which requires a top-up postgraduate diploma (PGD) in chemical engineering. Another alternative is the conversion route, where graduates in related disciplines such as chemistry, physics, and mechanical engineering can switch via a conversion PGD.

At polytechnics, students complete a two-year National Diploma (ND), a one-year industrial attachment, and then a two-year Higher National Diploma (HND).

A worker examines the operation of fittings at the new Port Harcourt refinery built in 1989. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

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Which university in Nigeria is best for chemical engineering?

As of 2026, numerous approved Nigerian universities and polytechnics offer chemical engineering. The table below lists the top options based on programme strength and academic reputation within Nigeria.

Rank University Notable Strength 1 University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Strong research output and comprehensive engineering curriculum 2 Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Recognised strength in technology and engineering disciplines 3 University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Established engineering faculty and stable academic calendar 4 University of Ibadan (UI) Oldest engineering faculty in Nigeria 5 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) State-of-the-art facilities 6 Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Strong research profile 7 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Technology-focused curriculum 8 Covenant University Leading private university option 9 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) Large and historic engineering programme in West Africa 10 University of Benin (UNIBEN) Strong proximity and links to the oil and gas industry

Obafemi Awolowo University is known for its state-of-the-art engineering facilities and vibrant academic environment. The university's Faculty of Technology produces graduates highly sought after in both national and international job markets.

As one of West Africa's largest universities, Ahmadu Bello University has long been known for engineering excellence. ABU's engineering programmes are known for a robust curriculum and hands-on learning.

Polytechnics that offer chemical engineering in Nigeria

Students who prefer a more practical, vocational route can study Chemical Engineering Technology at a polytechnic. Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) offers Chemical Engineering alongside Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other disciplines.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has officially accredited and recognised YABATECH. Other notable polytechnics offering the programme include:

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (Ogun State)

Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (Imo State)

Kaduna Polytechnic (Kaduna State)

Rivers State Polytechnic, Bori

A shell worker at the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC). Photo: Markus Matzel

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How to become a chemical engineer in Nigeria — step by step

Step 1: Meet the O'Level and JAMB requirements

Sit your WAEC or NECO examinations and obtain credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Register for the UTME with the correct subject combination: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Aim for a JAMB score of at least 200 for competitive federal universities.

Step 2: Gain university admission

Apply to a COREN-accredited university offering chemical engineering. Sit the Post-UTME screening exam at your chosen institution. Accept your offer of admission and complete registration.

Step 3: Complete the five-year degree programme

Study the four-to-five-year undergraduate programme, covering thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, heat and mass transfer, reaction engineering, process control, and materials science, alongside practical laboratory and plant design sessions. Complete your mandatory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) attachment during the programme. Maintain a strong GPA — most major employers require a minimum of second class upper (2:1).

Step 4: Complete the NYSC year

After graduation, complete the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. This year counts towards your post-graduation experience requirements.

Step 5: Register with NSE and COREN

Join the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a voluntary association established by practising engineers, separate from COREN. After five years of an accredited engineering course, you must complete at least four years of practice before you qualify to apply for the NSE professional exams— including the NYSC year. Pass the NSE professional exam, which includes a technical report, an oral interview, and a professional examination. Use your NSE Corporate Membership certificate to apply to COREN. Because COREN operates under a National Assembly Act, its certificate functions as a professional licence. Without it, an individual is not legally recognised to practise engineering in Nigeria.

Workers at the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC). Photo: Markus Matzel

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How much is a chemical engineer paid in Nigeria?

Pay varies widely by sector, experience, and employer. Entry-level chemical engineers earn ₦ 100,000- ₦ 200,000 per month, mid-level engineers earn ₦250,000–₦400,000, and senior-level engineers earn ₦450,000 or more per month.

Engineers with over five years of experience can earn ₦5,000,000 to ₦10,000,000 per annum. On average, chemical engineers in Nigeria earn about NGN 1,832,720 per year, according to Nexford University's analysis of engineering salaries.

Employers in the oil and gas sector — such as the Department of Petroleum Resources — tend to pay significantly above the average.

Best jobs for chemical engineers in Nigeria

The programme prepares graduates for rewarding careers in Nigeria's oil and gas sector, petrochemical refining, food and beverage manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production.

The top career paths include:

Oil and gas engineer — Working with companies like NLNG, TotalEnergies, and Shell Nigeria on process design and refinery operations. Agencies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) oversee regulatory compliance and public-sector roles.

— Working with companies like NLNG, TotalEnergies, and Shell Nigeria on process design and refinery operations. Agencies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) oversee regulatory compliance and public-sector roles. Pharmaceutical process engineer — Overseeing drug manufacturing at firms such as Emzor Pharmaceutical and May & Baker Nigeria.

— Overseeing drug manufacturing at firms such as Emzor Pharmaceutical and May & Baker Nigeria. Food and beverage engineer — Companies like Nestlé Nigeria and Unilever Nigeria actively recruit chemical engineers through graduate trainee programmes, typically requiring a minimum 2:1 degree and completed NYSC.

— Companies like Nestlé Nigeria and Unilever Nigeria actively recruit chemical engineers through graduate trainee programmes, typically requiring a minimum 2:1 degree and completed NYSC. Environmental and safety engineer — Managing waste treatment, emissions control, and regulatory compliance.

— Managing waste treatment, emissions control, and regulatory compliance. Research and academia — Joining university departments or government research institutes.

Graduate chemical engineers entering the Nigerian job market typically start in trainee or junior engineer roles, with structured mentoring programmes at larger companies. Within five to eight years, high performers can reach principal engineer or management levels, particularly in multinational oil companies and industrial conglomerates.

A worker inspects facilities on the Total oil drilling platform at Amenem. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

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Troubleshooting/common admission challenges

Low JAMB score: If your score is below 200, consider applying to state or private universities with lower cut-off marks, such as Covenant University or Rivers State University, instead of forfeiting admission entirely.

If your score is below 200, consider applying to state or private universities with lower cut-off marks, such as Covenant University or Rivers State University, instead of forfeiting admission entirely. Wrong subject combination: Sitting JAMB without Chemistry or Physics disqualifies your application outright. Always confirm the required subjects before registration.

Sitting JAMB without Chemistry or Physics disqualifies your application outright. Always confirm the required subjects before registration. O'Level deficiencies: You may combine results from two sittings to meet the five-credit requirement; confirm your chosen school accepts combined sittings.

You may combine results from two sittings to meet the five-credit requirement; confirm your chosen school accepts combined sittings. Post-UTME failure: Most universities weight Post-UTME scores heavily. Past question papers for each school are widely available — practise them specifically.

Body Purpose Contact JAMB official site UTME registration and results 09-9004444 COREN Engineer registration and licensing 22 Addis Ababa Crescent, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja NSE Professional membership nse.org.ng NYSC portal Service year registration nysc.gov.ng

FAQs

What are the O'Level requirements for chemical engineering in Nigeria?

You need at least five O'Level credits from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB in one or two sittings, covering English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one other science subject.

Which university is best for studying chemical engineering in Nigeria?

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka ranks first in Nigeria for chemical engineering — placed 37th in Africa and 1,468th in the world — followed closely by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), which is 40th in Africa.

How long does it take to study chemical engineering at a Nigerian polytechnic?

At a Nigerian polytechnic, the ND programme runs for two years, followed by a one-year mandatory industrial attachment, then a two-year HND programme—totalling about five years before the mandatory NYSC year.

A worker controls the valve at the new Port Harcourt refinery built in 1989. Photo: Pius Utomi

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Can I become a chemical engineer through the HND route?

Yes. The HND route offers limited opportunities, as it requires a top-up postgraduate diploma (PGD) in chemical engineering to attain full professional standing.

What professional bodies must a chemical engineer join in Nigeria?

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) represents chemical engineers in Nigeria. Established in 1969, NSChE fosters professional growth and development. As a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), it ensures broad representation within the engineering community. Full COREN registration is also required to practise legally.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng