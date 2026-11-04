Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has gifted his father, Baba Loseyi, another house in Lagos, about a year after presenting him with his first property

The Afrobeats star announced the latest gift on Wednesday, November 4, sharing a video of himself and his father inspecting the new house

Seyi celebrated his father with an emotional caption, while reports have placed the property's estimated value between over ₦200m and more than ₦1b

Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has given his father, Baba Loseyi, another reason to smile after purchasing a second house for him in Lagos.

The music star shared the exciting news on Wednesday, November 4, through a video posted on social media.

In the clip, Seyi and his father were seen inspecting the property.

Seyi Vibez gifts his father a second house in two years. Photos: @seyi_vibez/IG.

Source: Instagram

The gesture came roughly a year after the singer reportedly gifted Baba Loseyi his first house.

Celebrating his father, Seyi accompanied the video with a heartfelt message that showed how happy he was about the milestone.

He wrote:

“I celebrate you Pops! Congrats on your second house. ALHAMDULILLAH!!!”

While the singer did not disclose how much he spent on the property, reports have offered varying estimates of its value.

The figures place the house at more than ₦200 million, with some estimates suggesting it could be worth over ₦1 billion.

Watch the Instagram video of Seyi Vibez inspecting the new house here:

Reactions trail Seyi Vibez's new house for his dad

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@akmovich stated:

"Gracious. If God be for you, nobody can say no… I hope some of you are learning from this.. Asiko laye.. Despite baba struggles from day one, he didn’t sleep in such building until after his 50th. Olohun lo ni dede.. Congratulations baba, more blessings SeyiVibez"

li2vibez__ wrote:

"Well deserved Ogo father. make una show me love my mama the suffer I lost my dad out poverty only mummy remain"

@biimbolaaa shared:

"See how werey Dey light Igbo beside him papa. smoking is only a bad habit for an unsuccessful child bruv. Money too good"

Seyi Vibez's new house for his father is reportedly worth between N200m and N1b. Photo: @seyi_vibez/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show. In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng