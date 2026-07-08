The United Arab Emirates confirmed that citizens from at least 70 nations could enter the country without a pre-arranged visa

Immigration officials granted a 90-day visa-free stay within a rolling 180-day window to 49 global destinations

The Federal Authority expanded conditional visa-on-arrival entry to include seven specific countries under new residency criteria

The United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Dubai's modern skyline continued to attract millions of international visitors every year.s. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the 2026 regulations, as reported by Khaleej Times, travel privileges are categorised by the duration of stay allowed. National passport holders or identity card holders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations can cross UAE borders entirely free of visa requirements or specific duration caps.

These countries are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Which nations get ninety days visa free?

A total of 49 nations enjoy visa-free access to the country for up to 90 days within a 180-day rolling window. Multiple entries are permitted under this category, though travellers are strictly prohibited from taking up employment. The eligible countries are:

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas Islands

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic Of Guyana

Romania

Russian Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Uruguay

Who qualifies for thirty days entry?

Another group of countries receives a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival, with options for extensions available in most cases.

Immigration authorities advise these travellers to verify extra entry conditions on official platforms like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before booking. The countries in this bracket are:

Andorra

Brunei

Hong Kong, China

Kazakhstan

Macau, China

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

Mongolia

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

Who can get conditional arrival visas?

The entry framework also features an expanded category that allows a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival for select nationalities. To qualify for this specific provision, applicants must hold a valid residence permit from an approved jurisdiction like the US, UK, EU, Canada, or Japan. The seven countries included in this conditional category are:

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Philippines

South Africa

Thailand

Vietnam

UAE bans social media use for children

Legit.ng previously the United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng