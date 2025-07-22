Kylian Mbappe has admitted he has been in love before but says he is currently single in a rare personal interview

The Real Madrid star was previously linked to transgender model Ines Rau, but they have reportedly unfollowed each other

Mbappe’s dating history includes several high-profile women, but the 25-year-old remains private about his romantic life

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has offered rare insight into his personal life amid swirling rumours about his past relationships.

One of the most talked-about chapters in Mbappe’s dating history involves French-Algerian transgender model and actress Ines Rau.

Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his past relationship and addressed the rumours of his alleged split with his transgender girlfriend. Photo by Carl Recine

In 2022, Spanish outlet Marca linked the two after they were seen together at the Cannes Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, and on a luxury yacht.

Rau, who became the first transgender model to appear on Playboy’s cover, previously shared in an interview with Radio France that she had found a partner who loved her for who she is, leading many to speculate it was Mbappe.

However, fans noticed that both have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, suggesting a quiet end to their rumoured romance. Neither party has officially confirmed nor denied the relationship or the breakup.

Mbappe opens up on alleged break-up

In a candid interview with journalist Mouloud Achour on Clique TV, Mbappe insists that although he has experienced romantic love in the past, he is currently single.

Kylian Mbappe spotted on holidays with forner girlfriend Ines Rau before their reported break up. Photo credit: @FaycalBT

When asked if he had ever been in love, Mbappé responded warmly:

"Yes, to my mother, father, and little brother. I try to show them affection every day. I have no problem expressing my feelings."

On romantic relationships, he added:

"Yes, I’ve been in love before, and I hope to be again. But currently, no."

Mbappe’s openness comes after a successful first season at Real Madrid following a high-profile transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

Mbappe linked with Belgian model

In another twist, following the alleged split with Ines Rau, reports emerged linking Mbappe with Stephanie Rose Bertram, a Belgian model known for her past relationship with former PSG defender Gregory van der Wiel.

Their connection has sparked intrigue, especially given Bertram’s history with PSG players and her appearances in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While some sources suggested she was there to support Mbappe, Bertram clarified her presence was "strictly professional" and related to brand work.

Despite the growing speculation, the Real Madrid star has made no public confirmation about dating Bertram.

Just as his career has blossomed, Mbappe will hope to get back into dating as the Real Madrid superstar is considered one of the richest footballers in the world.

Mbappe sues former club for harassment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbappe has accused PSG of moral harassment and extortion.

The 2025 European Golden Shoe winner claimed that his former club owes him €55 million in unpaid wages.

Mbappe, via his lawyers, expressed bitterness at the way he was treated in the build-up to the 2023/25 season for not extending his contract till 2025.

