Biomedical engineering in Nigeria is a rapidly advancing field, primarily offered at top federal and specialised universities, including the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), and the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The programmes last five years and lead to a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Official logos of the University of Lagos and the University of Ilorin. Photo: @UnilagNigeria, @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

UNILORIN holds the distinction of being the first university in Nigeria to secure both NUC and COREN accreditation for its undergraduate biomedical engineering program.

holds the distinction of being the first university in Nigeria to secure both NUC and COREN accreditation for its undergraduate biomedical engineering program. FUTO is recognised as a pioneer in the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Biomedical Technology/Engineering.

is recognised as a (B.Tech) degree in Biomedical Technology/Engineering. Other top contenders include Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) , Bells University of Technology, and the First Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U).

, and These five-year B.Eng. programmes combine engineering and medical sciences to train students to develop healthcare technology and improve medical services.

Top 10 universities in Nigeria offering biomedical engineering

Biomedical engineering in Nigeria has grown significantly, with several top-tier federal and private universities now offering fully accredited undergraduate programs. However, admission into biomedical engineering programmes is competitive and requires a strong science background in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at O-Level.

1. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) building. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

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The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a leader in biomedical engineering in Nigeria, notably being the first institution in the country to receive accreditation for the program from both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The programme focuses on biomaterials, biomechanics, medical instrumentation, biomedical electronics and hospital equipment systems. Students are trained to design, maintain and improve medical devices used in healthcare facilities.

The University of Ilorin also offers postgraduate degrees in biomedical engineering, including M.Sc., M.Phil. and PhD programmes.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The main entrance gate of the University of Lagos. Photo: @UnilagNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

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The University of Lagos is one of the leading universities in Nigeria offering biomedical engineering. The university started the programme in the 2017/2018 academic session. The programme is managed under the College of Medicine and works closely with the Faculty of Engineering.

The programme provides advanced knowledge in various branches of biomedical engineering, including biomechanics, biomedical instrumentation, Biomaterials, Health Informatics, and Artificial intelligence.

Programmes offered include Botany, Natural Resource Management, and biomedical engineering, at PhD, MSc, MPhil, MNRM, and PGD levels.

3. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

The entrance gate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri. Photo: @FUTOUNI on Facebook (modified by author)

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FUTO is a pioneer in this field, having established the first Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) program in Biomedical Technology in Nigeria in 2007. The programme is offered under the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET).

It focuses mainly on healthcare equipment research, practical use, repair and maintenance of medical equipment and healthcare systems.

It covers healthcare data processing, tissue and regenerative engineering, rehabilitative technology, bioenergetics, and biomaterial and pharmaceutical technology to improve healthcare delivery in developing countries.

4. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The entrance gate of The Federal University of Technology, Akure. Photo: @futacommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

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The Federal University of Technology, Akure, offers biomedical engineering as a full engineering programme designed to train students to solve healthcare problems using technology. The department was changed from Biomedical Technology to biomedical engineering in the 2024/2025 session and moved to the School of Electrical and Systems Engineering.

The programme integrates engineering, computing, and biology and teaches students how to design and manage medical systems and devices used in hospitals.

Key areas include medical instrumentation, biomaterials, intelligent biomedical systems control engineering, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, neurosciences, biotechnology, and rehabilitation engineering.

5. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

The entrance gate of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti. Photo: @ORA TV on Facebook (modified by author)

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Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) offers a comprehensive Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in Biomedical Engineering. The programme commenced in 2019 and is part of the College of Engineering and is accredited by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The course covers areas like biomaterials, biomedical, computer use in healthcare, clinical engineering, and rehabilitation engineering. It also prepares students in bio-electricity, biomechanics, and medical diagnostics, backed by extensive modern laboratory and teaching hospital facilities.

6. Bells University of Technology

Bells University of Technology campus in Ota, Nigeria, showcasing its student hostels and academic infrastructure. Photo: @bellstechofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bells University of Technology (BELLSTECH), located in Ota, Ogun State, is Nigeria’s first private university of technology. Its B.Eng. programme sits within the Bells University College of Engineering.

The curriculum focuses on both hardware and software, integrating electronics into prosthetics, medical sensors, and hospital equipment management.

Students study areas such as biomedical imaging and signal systems, and clinical equipment maintenance, where they learn how to test, repair, and manage hospital machines and diagnostic devices.

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

The main entrance gate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Photo: @afiatvofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in Biomedical Engineering through its Faculty of Engineering. The programme covers core biomedical engineering areas such as medical devices, biomaterials, and the modelling of biological systems.

Students learn how biomedical technologies are used in modern healthcare and medicine, including the design, development, and maintenance of medical equipment. The programme also covers clinical engineering, medical device development, and biomedical engineering research.

8. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

A view of the modern, multi-story buildings at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Nigeria. Photo: @padabuzaria on (modified by author)

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Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) offers training in biomedical engineering through the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) School of Biomedical Engineering, which provides a two-year Higher National Diploma (HND) program. The programme is regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

It focuses on healthcare technology management, clinical engineering, and the technical maintenance of advanced medical diagnostic and life-support machinery.

9. First Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U)

The Senate Building of the First Technical University (Tech-U) in Ibadan, Nigeria. Photo: @techu_ibadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U) offers a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in Biomedical Engineering under its Faculty of Engineering and Technology. The programme covers both theory and practical engineering work across five years.

In the early years, students focus on engineering mathematics, programming, basic electronics, workshop practice, and introductory medical sciences. They also study biomedical instrumentation, including sensors, diagnostic devices, and medical electronics.

Advanced courses include biomechanics, biomaterials, and clinical systems such as X-ray, ultrasound, and CT technologies. In the final year, students study artificial intelligence in healthcare, rehabilitation engineering, and assistive device design.

10. Achievers University, Owo

The main entrance gate of Achievers University in Owo, Nigeria. Photo: @AchieversUniversityOwoOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Achievers University, Owo, offers a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) program in biomedical engineering. The program is housed within the College of Engineering and Technology and has received accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Students at Achievers University are trained to design and maintain medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and healthcare technologies. The curriculum covers areas such as medical instrumentation, biomechanics, biomaterials, and medical imaging, giving them the skills to innovate in prosthetics, artificial organs, and rehabilitation devices.

Which university is best for biomedical engineering in Nigeria?

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is often cited as a top choice because it was the first to receive full accreditation from both the NUC and COREN.

Where do biomedical engineers work in Nigeria?

Biomedical engineers in Nigeria find opportunities in several areas, including hospitals and clinics, medical diagnostic firms, government agencies, and health tech startups.

How many years of course is biomedical engineering in Nigeria?

Biomedical engineering in Nigeria is typically a 5-year degree program (B.Eng) for students admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Is UNILAG offering biomedical engineering?

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) offers biomedical engineering at both undergraduate (B.Sc.) and postgraduate (PGD, M.Sc., PhD) levels.

What are the WAEC subjects for biomedical engineering?

To be eligible, you generally need at least 5 O-Level credit passes in one sitting in the subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

How lucrative is biomedical engineering in Nigeria?

Biomedical engineering is becoming increasingly lucrative because of the high demand for experts who can maintain sophisticated medical technology, which saves hospitals from expensive foreign repairs. Annual salaries range from ₦2 million to over ₦25 million based on experience and sector.

Biomedical engineering in Nigeria is offered by universities such as the University of Lagos, the University of Ilorin, and the Federal University of Technology Owerri. The programme trains students to use engineering in healthcare and covers areas like medical equipment, biomaterials, biomechanics, tissue engineering, and healthcare technology management.

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