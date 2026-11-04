JAMB posted a video on its X handle identifying five major mistakes that have consistently hurt UTME candidates' admission chances

Wrong subject combinations, poor course selection and late preparation are among the pitfalls the board flagged for 2027 candidates

JAMB directed prospective candidates to its official website and the IBASS platform to verify requirements before registration opens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned prospective 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates against five recurring mistakes that have been shown to hurt examination performance and admission outcomes.

The board urged candidates to begin addressing these issues well before registration opens rather than waiting until the examination date draws close.

JAMB identifies major threats to 2027 UTME candidates’ admission chances. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

The warning came through a video posted on JAMB's official X handle @jamb_hq on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Late preparation and course choice

The board identified late study as the most common pitfall, noting that many candidates only begin serious revision a few weeks before the examination. This leaves them with little time to work through the full syllabus or practise past questions on topics they find difficult. JAMB advised candidates to build a consistent reading routine and draw up a realistic study timetable as early as possible.

The second mistake flagged was registering for the examination without first confirming the admission requirements of preferred courses and institutions. Candidates were told to research institutions, identify courses they genuinely want to study and confirm the required O'level credits before completing any registration.

Subject combinations and registration errors

Choosing the wrong UTME subject combination was highlighted as a critical error because it can render a candidate ineligible for admission regardless of the score they achieve. JAMB pointed candidates to its Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), available at ibass.jamb.gov.ng, as the authoritative source for verifying the correct subjects required for each course.

Failing to follow official JAMB updates was listed as the fourth mistake. Missing announcements on registration deadlines, examination schedules or procedural changes can create unnecessary complications, and candidates were urged to check www.jamb.gov.ng regularly and monitor the board's verified communication channels.

The fifth issue raised was inaccurate personal information entered during registration. Errors in names, dates of birth, National Identification Number (NIN) details or phone numbers can lead to verification problems during both registration and admission processing.

Candidates were advised to cross-check all personal details against official records before visiting an accredited registration centre and to review every entry carefully before submitting their forms.

JAMB stressed that success in the 2027 UTME depends on more than classroom preparation, with informed decision-making, correct documentation and consistent attention to official guidance all playing a significant role in a candidate's admission prospects.

JAMB reopens NIN alignment service for UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the reopening of its NIN alignment service on Friday, October 16, 2026, via its official X account, @jamb_hq.

The board warned that the window is a one-time opportunity and that applications will go through verification before any approval is granted.

UTME candidates must first correct their NIMC records and gather supporting documents before starting the JAMB alignment process.

Source: Legit.ng