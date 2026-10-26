Missing the window to apply at one of Nigeria's most prestigious federal agencies can cost you a stable, government-backed career. This guide shows you exactly how to navigate the NUC recruitment portal, from registration to final submission, so you don't lose your chance.

The NUC regulates Nigeria's universities, including the University of Ibadan. Photo: Olympia de Maismont

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Applying is completely free of charge; no application fee is required.

no application fee is required. The NUC recruits for multiple positions across several cadres at its Abuja headquarters .

. Your portal password must be at least six characters long and must not be shared with anyone.

long and must not be shared with anyone. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted after the portal closes; no general notification is sent to all applicants.

What does the NUC do?

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the federal regulatory body responsible for overseeing university education in Nigeria. Established in 1962 and made a statutory body in 1974, the Commission accredits university programmes, sets minimum academic standards, and approves new universities and academic programmes.

Headquartered in Abuja, the NUC operates as a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Education, overseeing Africa's largest university system, 313 institutions as of June 2026.

The Commission operates under a Governing Council, with Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu serving as Executive Secretary since December 2024. Its operations are divided across twelve directorates, including Academic Planning, Accreditation, Research & Innovation, and Private University Establishment.

As of October 2026, the NUC has not announced a new recruitment round for 2026, and its careers portal currently shows applications as closed. The most recent exercise opened in late September 2025 for officer, secretarial, clerical, and technical roles, with a six-week application window.

No public shortlist or screening date for that exercise has been released, so 2025 applicants should keep their registered email and phone number active. Be wary of third-party sites advertising a "2026/2027 NUC recruitment"; any new round will be announced by the Commission and opened on careers.nuc.edu.ng.

The NUC has clarified that the recruitment process will be transparent, merit-based, and free of charge, with applications submitted through the official NUC recruitment portal.

The Commission also cautioned that only shortlisted candidates would be invited for further stages of the recruitment process.

Requirements before you apply

Applicants must register and apply online through the NUC careers portal. Photo: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

Gather the following before opening the portal:

You must be a Nigerian citizen by birth or naturalisation, aged between 18 and 35 years .

. Candidates for officer cadre positions (CONTISS 7–9) must present an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate .

. Graduate applicants need a degree (B.Sc., B.A., or B.Ed.) or HND certificate, along with a valid means of identification, NIN slip, Voter's Card, National ID, or Driver's Licence, plus a birth certificate and a recent passport photograph.

You must use a valid email address and phone number , and ensure your National Identity Number (NIN) is correct (11 digits).

and , and ensure your is correct (11 digits). Computer literacy and digital skills are compulsory for CONTISS 7–9 positions.

Available positions and grade levels

The officer cadre includes three main levels: Senior Officer (CONTISS 9), requiring a PhD or a Master's degree with at least six years' post-qualification experience; Trainee/Officer I (CONTISS 8), requiring a Master's degree or a first degree with at least three years' relevant experience; and Trainee Officer II (CONTISS 7), requiring a minimum first degree in a related field.

The Confidential Secretary I (CONTISS 7) position requires an HND in Secretarial Studies plus a minimum of three years' post-qualification experience.

For the clerical and auxiliary staff cadre, vacancies include: Assistant Cameraman (CONTISS 5), Data Processing Assistant (CONTISS 5), Artisans/Craftsmen such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and air-conditioning mechanics (CONTISS 4 or CONTISS 3), Lift Operator, and Motor Driver/Mechanic.

How to apply for NUC recruitment: step-by-step

The NUC application is done entirely online, so a little preparation goes a long way. Follow these steps to complete your application without any hiccups.

Accessing the portal

Start by navigating directly to the official careers site. Do not use third-party links.

Open your browser and go to the official application page. Note that you must be logged in before applying for any position. If you do not yet have an account, click Register to create one. Browse the available vacancies and identify the position that matches your qualifications and experience.

Creating your account

Create an account if you are a new user by providing your name, email address, and other required details.

Enter your valid email address and phone number, these will be used for all communication. Enter your 11-digit National Identity Number (NIN) accurately. Create a password of at least six characters; do not share it with anyone. Verify your email address using the confirmation link sent to your inbox. Check your spam folder if you do not receive it immediately.

Completing and submitting your application

Once logged in, follow these steps carefully:

Log in to your account and navigate to the application form for your chosen position. Fill out the application form, providing personal details, academic qualifications, and professional experience. Upload all required documents — certificates, valid ID, passport photograph, birth certificate, and NYSC discharge certificate (where applicable). Ensure all details are accurate, as false information may lead to disqualification. Submit your form and print your confirmation slip for your records. Regularly check the official portal for updates on the next stage.

What is the login password for the NUC recruitment portal?

Graduates celebrating in Lagos. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

There is no default or preset password. If you do not yet have an account, you must sign up first. The portal requires a password of at least six characters.

If you forget your password, you can reset it via the forgot-password page by entering your registered email address. A reset link will be sent to your inbox.

NUC jobs salary: what to expect

NUC staff are remunerated on the CONTISS scale , the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure. This salary framework governs non-academic staff compensation across Nigeria's tertiary education sector, ensuring transparency and consistency.

Based on current 2026 CONTISS data, monthly basic salaries at entry step include approximately ₦123,273 at CONTISS 7, ₦136,769 at CONTISS 8, and ₦150,503 at CONTISS 9.

The CONTISS scale runs from an annual entry figure of approximately ₦930,000 up to ₦9,284,838 at the top grade. Allowances and benefits are added on top of basic salary, depending on grade level and posting.

Troubleshooting/common errors

No confirmation email received: Check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing after 30 minutes, use a different valid email address to re-register.

Check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing after 30 minutes, use a different valid email address to re-register. NIN validation fails: Ensure your National Identity Number is correct and exactly 11 digits long.

Ensure your National Identity Number is correct and exactly 11 digits long. Cannot submit form: In most cases, you cannot edit after final submission, so review everything thoroughly before clicking "Submit." If the page freezes, refresh and try again on a stable internet connection.

In most cases, you cannot edit after final submission, so review everything thoroughly before clicking "Submit." If the page freezes, refresh and try again on a stable internet connection. Application page shows error: You must be logged in before the Apply Now button becomes active. Log in first, then return to the vacancy page.

You must be logged in before the Apply Now button becomes active. Log in first, then return to the vacancy page. Multiple applications: You are required to apply only once. Multiple applications will not be entertained.

The Commission directs all interested and qualified candidates to apply online exclusively via its official portal. Do not pay anyone claiming to process your application on your behalf.

FAQs

How do I apply for NUC recruitment?

Visit careers.nuc.edu.ng, carefully read the guidelines for your preferred position, complete the online application within the advertised six-week window when a new round opens, and wait — only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for screening.

Is the NUC recruitment form free?

Yes. The NUC application process is completely FREE. Do not pay anyone for the form or for assistance with your application.

Can I apply for more than one position?

No. You may only apply for one role per recruitment cycle. Submitting multiple applications will result in disqualification.

How will I know if I have been shortlisted?

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted via email and phone after the application deadline. Keep your registered email and phone number accessible at all times.

What happens after I submit my application?

After submitting your application, the process moves through four stages: online screening of documents, an aptitude test (CBT), an oral interview and physical verification, and then final selection and posting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng