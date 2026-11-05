I keja Electric has issued seven apologies in nine days after failing to meet Band A’s promised 20 hours of daily electricity

Grid instability, network faults, transformer limits and maintenance were among the reasons cited for repeated supply shortfalls

Customers paying premium tariffs face extra costs, while attention turns to supply improvements and compensation for eligible customers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Ikeja Electric has come under renewed scrutiny after issuing seven public apologies within nine days over its inability to provide the minimum 20 hours of daily electricity promised to customers on Band A feeders.

The electricity distribution company repeatedly acknowledged supply failures in notices published on its official X handle between October 27 and November 4, 2026, raising concerns about persistent power disruptions across parts of Lagos.

Ikeja Electric apologises as Band A consumers fail to get promised 20-hour power daily. Credit: Ikeja Electric

Source: UGC

The development comes as households and businesses continue to grapple with unreliable electricity despite paying higher tariffs under the Band A service classification.

Seven apologies expose persistent electricity problems

A review of Ikeja Electric's public communications showed that the company issued five apologies between October 27 and 31, followed by two additional notices in November.

In its latest statement on November 4, the company acknowledged failing to meet the minimum electricity supply requirement for November 2 and 3.

The notice followed a similar apology issued on November 3, suggesting that the supply challenges had continued despite repeated assurances.

The company's October 27 statement had already acknowledged disruptions affecting customers on October 25 and 26.

Rather than isolated incidents, the recurring notices reveal a pattern of electricity supply shortfalls affecting different feeders within its distribution network.

Ikeja Electric explains repeated supply failures

Earlier disclosures by Ikeja Electric attributed electricity disruptions to several technical and operational challenges, including grid instability, network faults, transformer limitations and maintenance activities.

Some affected feeders reportedly recorded no electricity supply for two consecutive days, while others received substantially fewer hours than the minimum requirement.

The company had also previously blamed reduced electricity allocation from the national grid for difficulties in meeting customers' supply expectations.

However, the frequency of its apologies has raised questions about how quickly these challenges can be resolved.

Band A customers face growing concerns

Under Nigeria's electricity service-based tariff arrangement, Band A customers are expected to receive at least 20 hours of electricity daily.

The recurring shortfalls are particularly significant because customers in this category pay premium tariffs in exchange for improved supply reliability.

For households and businesses, inadequate electricity can mean additional spending on alternative power sources, alongside the cost of grid electricity.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has previously introduced compensation arrangements for eligible Band A customers affected by supply shortfalls, including prepaid electricity credits and postpaid billing adjustments.

Power supply worsens as Ikeja Electric apologises seven times in nine days. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As Ikeja Electric continues to apologise, attention is shifting from its public acknowledgements to whether customers will experience measurable improvements in electricity supply.

For affected Lagos residents, the pressing issue is no longer another apology, but when the electricity they pay for will become reliably available.

DisCos explain power outages as disruptions hit Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that five electricity distribution companies across Nigeria have issued separate statements explaining power cuts and supply reductions affecting customers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and other states, citing causes ranging from grid shortfalls to technical faults and scheduled maintenance.

Ikeja Electric, which covers much of Lagos State, told customers that reduced electricity supply hours across its network resulted from insufficient power allocation from the national grid.

Source: Legit.ng