Petroleum Engineering is one of Nigeria's most competitive and lucrative degree programmes, directly tied to the country's oil and gas economy. This article covers the exact WAEC subjects you need, the JAMB cut-off marks, school fees, duration, the best universities, and what the Petroleum Training Institute is.

Required WAEC subjects for Petroleum Engineering: English, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. Photo: @waecghanainfo/Facebook, Markus Matzel/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The four compulsory WAEC subjects for Petroleum Engineering are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

for Petroleum Engineering are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. You must have at least five credit passes in your O'level results (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB) to study Petroleum Engineering in Nigeria.

in your O'level results (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB) to study Petroleum Engineering in Nigeria. For the 2026/2027 academic session, the JAMB cut-off mark for Petroleum Engineering generally falls between 200 and 260 , depending on the university.

, depending on the university. Petroleum Engineering is a five-year bachelor's degree programme in Nigerian universities.

in Nigerian universities. FUPRE is Nigeria's only university dedicated primarily to petroleum and gas studies; for students targeting careers in the oil and gas industry, FUPRE offers specialised training closely aligned with industry needs.

What WAEC subjects do you need for petroleum engineering?

Petroleum engineers at the plant in Port Harcourt. Photo: Florian Plaucheur/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The subjects required for Petroleum Engineering at WAEC are: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one of the following science subjects: Biology, Agricultural Science, Further Mathematics, or Technical Drawing.

You are also expected to have a 5 credit pass in WAEC/NECO, with those subjects including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and one other science subject.

The 4 compulsory WAEC subjects

The four compulsory WAEC subjects for Petroleum Engineering students are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. You must pass all four at credit level (A1–C6).

Subject Why it matters English Language Compulsory for all Nigerian university admissions Mathematics Core to all engineering calculations and problem solving Physics Essential for mechanics, fluid dynamics, and thermodynamics Chemistry Covers chemical properties of petroleum and hydrocarbons One other science (e.g. Biology, Agric Science, Further Maths, Technical Drawing) Completes the 5 required credit passes

What about Geography and Further Maths?

Geography is not compulsory for Petroleum Engineering in WAEC — you are not required to offer it as a Petroleum Engineering aspirant. Further Mathematics is also not strictly compulsory for admission into most schools, but it is highly recommended.

O'level sitting rules

Highly competitive schools like UNILAG, UI, FUTA, FUTO, UNN, and UNIBEN strongly prefer candidates who clear their 5 core papers in one sitting — a single WAEC or NECO result. Always confirm the sitting policy with your target university before applying.

JAMB subject combination for petroleum engineering

The JAMB UTME subject combination for Petroleum Engineering consists of four subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

While English Language is compulsory, your main focus should be on scoring well in Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, as these directly relate to your future studies.

What is the cut-off mark for petroleum engineering?

Petroleum Engineering is one of Nigeria's most competitive engineering courses. The JAMB cut-off mark for the 2026/2027 academic session falls between 180 and 290 — federal universities expect scores near the top of this range, while state and private institutions set lower thresholds.

Most universities require candidates to score 200 or higher before they can even be considered for admission. At top universities, successful candidates often score 240–260 or higher.

Cut-off marks by university

Cut-off marks are subject to annual review. Always confirm with the institution directly.

Admission is based on a 50-50 system — 50% from your JAMB score and 50% from Post UTME and/or O'level results. So, a low JAMB score can still be balanced with a high performance in the other areas.

How many years does it take to study petroleum engineering in Nigeria?

Petroleum Engineering is a five-year bachelor's degree programme in Nigerian universities, and graduates of this course have career opportunities as Petroleum Engineers.

During the programme, students study geology, reservoir engineering, drilling technology, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, petroleum production, offshore operations, and pipeline systems, and also gain practical laboratory and industrial training.

Best universities for petroleum engineering in Nigeria

These universities are approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and provide both theoretical and practical training to prepare graduates for the dynamic challenges of the energy sector.

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE)

Federal University of Petroleum Resources graduates. Photo: @FUPREofficial on Facebook

Source: Facebook

FUPRE is Nigeria's only university dedicated primarily to petroleum and gas studies. For students targeting careers in the oil and gas industry, FUPRE offers specialised training closely aligned with industry needs.

Established in 2007, FUPRE aims to produce highly competent graduates capable of meeting the expectations of the oil and gas sector.

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

UNIPORT's Faculty of Engineering started in 1979 with two programmes — Electrical and Petroleum Engineering. Other programmes added later include Chemical Engineering in 1982, Civil Engineering in 1983, Mechanical Engineering in 1988, and Gas Engineering in 2000.

UNIPORT benefits from its proximity to Nigeria's oil and gas hub; its engineering graduates often enjoy strong internship and employment opportunities in energy-related industries.

University of Ibadan (UI)

UI is Nigeria's oldest institution, known for its academic brilliance. The university's Petroleum Engineering department is located in the Faculty of Technology and is noted for its demanding curriculum and research-oriented approach.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG is a prestigious university renowned for its strong Petroleum Engineering curriculum. Located in Nigeria's economic metropolis, it provides students with several opportunities for practical training and industrial exposure. The programme covers all essential areas, including drilling, reservoir engineering, and production.

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN is one of Nigeria's best institutions, with a highly respected Petroleum Engineering curriculum. The university's Faculty of Engineering is well known for its academic rigour and dedication to developing qualified engineers.

Other accredited universities offering petroleum engineering

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, offers a B.Eng. in Petroleum Engineering within its Faculty of Engineering. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, provides a B.Eng. in Petroleum Engineering through its School of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

How much are petroleum engineering school fees in Nigeria?

School fees vary widely between federal, state, and private universities. Federal universities are generally more affordable than private ones. The figures below are estimates — always check with the institution directly for the most current fees.

University type Estimated annual fees (₦) Federal universities (e.g. FUPRE, FUTO, UNIPORT) ₦50,000 – ₦200,000 State universities ₦95,000 – ₦120,000 (Engineering) Private universities Higher — varies by institution

At FUPRE specifically, the current school fees range from ₦122,500 to ₦218,500 for new students and ₦49,550 to ₦136,000 for returning students.

Additional costs to budget for (not included in tuition):

Acceptance fee (e.g. ₦85,000 at FUPRE)

Accommodation / hostel fees

Medical charges

Field trip fees (mandatory for Petroleum Engineering students)

Laboratory and practical fees

Textbooks and course materials

NYSC levy (final year)

Professional courses such as engineering often come with higher fees due to the advanced equipment and resources required.

Where is the Petroleum Training Institute located?

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) is located in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria. It was established in 1973 by the federal government as a prerequisite for Nigeria's membership of OPEC, to train indigenous middle-level manpower for the oil and gas industry.

PTI awards General Welding Certificates, ND (National Diploma), and HND (Higher National Diploma) certificates. It is a leading technological institution in Africa, specialising in oil and gas education and training, and offers a wide range of programmes — from certificates to postgraduate degrees — covering engineering, safety, environmental studies, welding, offshore technology, and computing.

FAQs

What subjects should I write in WAEC for petroleum engineering?

The required WAEC subjects for Petroleum Engineering are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one science subject such as Biology, Agricultural Science, Further Mathematics, or Technical Drawing. You need a minimum of five credit passes.

Some universities have specific subject combinations, so check the JAMB brochure for the remarks/waiver for your preferred institution before applying.

Which university is best for petroleum engineering in Nigeria?

UNIBEN and FUPRE are top choices for Petroleum Engineering — UNIBEN is strong in production and petroleum engineering, while FUPRE offers specialised oil and gas-focused training. In research rankings, the University of Port Harcourt ranks #1 in Africa and #187 in the World for Petroleum Engineering.

How many years does it take to study petroleum engineering in Nigeria?

Petroleum Engineering is a five-year bachelor's degree programme in Nigerian universities. Students spend the first two years on core science and engineering foundations, before specialising in oil and gas disciplines in years three to five, including compulsory industrial training (SIWES).

Is biology compulsory for petroleum engineering in WAEC?

Biology is not necessary for WAEC but can be used as one of the nine required subjects. The truly compulsory O'level subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Biology, Further Mathematics, Agricultural Science, or Technical Drawing can serve as the fifth credit subject.

What JAMB score do I need for petroleum engineering?

The JAMB cut-off mark for Petroleum Engineering generally falls between 200 and 260, depending on the university. A score of 240 and above gives you a strong advantage. Always supplement a strong JAMB score with thorough preparation for your institution's Post UTME screening.

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