The JAMB profile is critical for every student who wants to write the UTME examination. The profile contains your biodata and other important information you will use during the examination. If you are wondering how to create a JAMB profile, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) administers matriculation examinations for entry into all higher learning institutions. Afterwards, the board places eligible candidates in the available slots in the institutions.

How to create a JAMB profile

If you are looking to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination, you should visit the JAMB portal and create a profile. Below are some of the requirements you will need to meet.

A functional email address: To create your profile, you must use a valid email address. That is so JAMB can communicate with you and send you important information about the examination process.

Personal details: JAMB will need basic information about you to create your account. That includes your full name, date of birth, and contact information.

Educational history: The board will also need to know your educational background. That constitutes your high school details, including your name, address, and certificates.

How to create a profile on JAMB using the online portal

JAMB profile is an online application platform created by the Nigerian government to ease the process of applying for tertiary institutions in the country.

The profile allows candidates to apply to multiple schools with a single application, track their application status, and receive updates on their admission. Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow to create your account.

Visit the and click on "Create an account". Fill in your e-mail address and mobile number and select a secret question and answer that you will always remember in case you forget your password. Click "Verify e-mail". A verification link will be sent to your email. Click on the verification link and proceed with your application process. Fill out your personal information, including your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Pick the application type you are making, either UTME or Direct Entry. Select your examination year and enter your examination centre. Select the tertiary institutions you are interested in applying to. Pay the application fee and submit your application. After that, you can start tracking your application status and receive updates on admission requirements.

Creating a JAMB profile using a cell phone via SMS

If you want to create a JAMB profile using your cell phone, there are a few things you need to do.

Open up the messaging app on your phone and create a new message. In the "To" field, enter the number 55019. That is the JAMB registration code. Enter your name (first and middle name) in the message body and send. You should receive a response from JAMB with a link to the registration portal. Click on the link and fill out the necessary information. After filling in all the data, hit submit, and your account will be ready!

How to get a JAMB profile code

You will need to obtain a JAMB profile code. You will require this unique code to access your profile and make changes. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get the JAMB code.

Visit the JAMB portal and log in to your account. Click on the link; "My Profile," which is at the top of the page. On your profile page, look for the "Profile Code" section. You will find it near the bottom of the page. Copy the code that you find in this section.

Hopefully, you now know how to create a JAMB profile. It is a simple process that anyone can do. Most importantly, don't hesitate to contact the JAMB helpline for assistance if you have any challenges.

