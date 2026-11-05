A video from Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Morocco shows content creator Tunde Perry repeatedly linking Davido to Wizkid and Burna Boy in front of his wife, Chioma

The clip, which circulated on X on November 4, 2026, sparked debate among fans who viewed Tunde Perry's remarks as deliberate rage bait targeting Afrobeats rivalries

Davido's calm and cheerful response to the association quickly became the talking point, with fans weighing in on his reaction

A clip from Zlatan Ibile's white wedding has set social media buzzing after content creator Tunde Perry was caught on camera repeatedly hyping Davido and associating him with his fellow Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide at the ceremony.

The video, which went viral on X on November 4, 2026, shows Tunde Perry greeting Davido and addressing him as "eyan Olamide," "eyan Wizkid," and "eyan Burna", Yoruba-Pidgin expressions that frame the singer as a person connected to or supportive of those artists.

Davido laughs as Tunde Perry repeatedly associates him with Wizkid and Burna Boy at Zlatan Ibile's white wedding in Morocco. Photo: tunde_perry/davido/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Rather than take offence, Davido responded with laughter and visible amusement throughout the exchange, while his wife Chioma, who was also present, could be seen smiling alongside him.

The moment unfolded during festivities for Zlatan Ibile's white wedding to Davita Lamai in Morocco.

Davido, a close friend of the rapper, attended the ceremony as a prominent guest alongside Chioma and had also been part of the celebrations at Zlatan's traditional wedding held in Lagos in late October 2026.

The clip quickly attracted debate online, with many fans reading Tunde Perry's comments as a calculated attempt to provoke Davido into a public confrontation.

Given the long-standing narrative of rivalry between Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy within the Afrobeats world, the phrasing struck many observers as a setup for online drama.

Notably, Wizkid was not present at the Morocco wedding, though one of his songs was played during Zlatan's Lagos wedding.

What stood out to fans, however, was not the provocation but Davido's reaction to it. His relaxed and jovial demeanour throughout the interaction became the main topic of conversation.

Watch the moment Tunde Perry hyped Davido in the X video below:

What fans said about Davido

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@Nerd_daps1 wrote:

"He wan set am up for dragging 😹😹😹"

@feran_d_wave commented:

"Em wan rage bait Davido😂"

@NNileWorld reacted:

"Rege bait 😂😂 He repeat am again 😭😂 'Eyan wickid, eyan Burna ni' Baba no even act as if beef dey DAVIDO what a man ✌️❤️😂"

@KumAboi_byb shared:

"Honestly, Davido is just a happy Man.... Nottin more 😂😂❤️"

@ibroalhaji33 said:

"Davido no get problem"

Davido remains amused as Tunde Perry makes repeated comments associating him with Wizkid and Burna Boy at Zlatan's wedding. Photo: tunde_perry

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng