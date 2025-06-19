Computer engineering salary in Nigeria from entry-level to expert

Computer engineering salary in Nigeria ranges from ₦140,000 to over ₦875,000 per month, largely depending on experience, skills, and role type. While fresh graduates earn modest salaries, mid-level and senior engineers enjoy much higher compensation. This guide outlines salary expectations for computer engineers at different career stages.

Key takeaways

Computer engineers in Nigeria earn an average annual salary of ₦3.25 million , with pay ranging from ₦1.7 million to ₦5.1 million.

average annual salary of , with pay ranging from ₦1.7 million to ₦5.1 million. Entry-level engineers earn approximately ₦158,000 monthly , while senior engineers can make up to ₦875,000 per month.

, while senior engineers can make up to ₦875,000 per month. Salaries increase with experience , as mid-level engineers earn around ₦289,000 monthly and junior engineers earn about ₦206,000.

, as mid-level engineers earn around ₦289,000 monthly and junior engineers earn about ₦206,000. Software, data science, and DevOps roles pay the highest within computer engineering.

within computer engineering. Location and employer type affect pay, with Lagos and large private firms offering higher salaries than rural areas or small entities.

Computer engineering salary in Nigeria

Computer engineering is a rapidly growing and lucrative field in Nigeria. These professionals typically earn in the mid-millions per year. For instance, the World Salaries survey reports an average annual salary of around ₦3,312,100 (≈₦276,008/month).

Entry-level computer engineer salary in Nigeria

For entry-level (0–2 years of experience) computer engineers, monthly pay tends to start in the low hundreds of thousands of naira. Typical entry-level salaries are on the order of ₦100,000–₦200,000 per month.

As per Inquire Salary, the entry-level engineer salary is approximately ₦158,058 per month (≈₦1,896,700 per year). Fresh graduates with strong qualifications or in-demand skills (e.g. internship experience or a master’s degree) can approach the upper end of that range. These figures translate to roughly ₦1.7–2.0 million per year for most new computer engineers.

Junior Computer Engineer salary in Nigeria

Junior computer engineers (roughly 2–5 years of experience) see a noticeable bump in pay. The average for 2–5 years of experience is about ₦205,975 per month, which is roughly ₦2,471,700 per year. This increase reflects added responsibility and skill; for example, Inquire Salary notes that with 2–5 years of experience, typical pay rises to about ₦206,000/month.

Mid-level computer engineer salary in Nigeria

At the mid-level (about 5–10 years’ experience), salaries climb further. Industry data reports an average of around ₦289,158 per month for 5–10 years of experience (≈₦3,469,900 per year). In other words, most mid-career computer engineers earn on the order of ₦280,000–₦300,000 per month.

Senior-level computer engineer salary in Nigeria

Senior-level computer engineers in Nigeria enjoy significantly higher salaries than their junior counterparts. According to Glassdoor, the total pay range for senior engineers falls between ₦367,000 and ₦875,000 per month, depending on employer size, industry, and expertise.

Glassdoor’s median total pay estimate stands at ₦539,583 per month, which combines both base salary and additional pay. On average, the base salary ranges from ₦350,000 to ₦750,000 per month, while the additional pay—such as bonuses, commissions, and profit sharing—falls between ₦17,000 and ₦125,000 per month.

Where can a computer engineer work in Nigeria?

Computer engineers in Nigeria have broad career options across many industries. Here are the common areas where computer engineers can get employment opportunities.

Telecommunications sector

Computer engineers play a critical role in Nigeria's telecommunications industry. They help design, manage, and maintain network infrastructure for mobile and internet service providers.

Major companies, including MTN Group, Airtel, and Globacom hire engineers to work on broadband systems, switching technologies, and network optimisation.

Software development and tech startups

Software development is one of the most dynamic fields for computer engineers in Nigeria. Startups and established tech companies alike rely on engineers to build mobile apps, web platforms, and backend systems.

Lagos and Abuja are major tech hubs, with firms like Andela, Paystack, and Flutterwave recruiting engineers for frontend, backend, and full-stack roles.

Cybersecurity and information security

With rising digital threats, computer engineers with cybersecurity expertise are in high demand. They work in both the public and private sectors to protect networks, systems, and sensitive data.

Roles in this field include ethical hackers and security analysts. Banks, government agencies, and fintech companies frequently recruit engineers to manage firewalls, monitor threats, and enforce security protocols.

Artificial intelligence and data science

Computer engineers specialising in AI and data science are finding increasing opportunities in Nigeria. They help businesses analyse large data sets, develop machine learning models, and automate decision-making processes.

Industries such as finance, logistics, and health tech now hire engineers to create predictive systems and intelligent software.

Financial institutions and fintech

The Nigerian banking and fintech sectors depend heavily on computer engineers. These professionals work on digital payment systems, core banking applications, and cybersecurity frameworks.

Government and public sector

The government recruits computer engineers to modernise infrastructure, enhance digital services, and manage public databases. Engineers work in ministries, government-owned enterprises, and parastatals like NITDA and NCC.

Education and research institutions

Universities and research centres across Nigeria hire computer engineers for academic and technical roles. These engineers may lecture, supervise student projects, or maintain campus IT systems.

Insights into what causes the difference in salary

Several key factors drive salary variations among computer engineers in Nigeria:

Experience

More years on the job generally mean higher pay. Senior engineers with extensive experience earn significantly more than entry-level staff. Employers value practical experience, so each additional year of relevant work can boost salary.

Education and skills

Higher qualifications (e.g. a Master’s or specialised certifications) can lead to better pay. Likewise, in-demand technical skills (such as expertise in AI, data science or cybersecurity) often command premium salaries.

Industry and role

Financial services and telecom firms typically pay higher salaries than non-profits or small enterprises. Specialised roles (software development, data science, DevOps, etc.) tend to pay more than more generalist or hardware-only roles.

Location

Salaries vary by city. Technology hubs like Lagos and Abuja offer higher pay to match their higher cost of living and demand. Engineers in rural areas or smaller cities often earn less.

Employer type

Public and private sector pay is often similar on average. However, large private companies, especially in tech and telecom, typically offer higher salaries. Company size and industry can significantly influence how much professionals earn, even in the same role.

Which type of computer engineering has the highest salary?

Within computer engineering specialisations, software-oriented roles tend to be the highest paid. Industry data indicate that roles such as software engineering, web development and data science are among the top earners.

Which engineering career has the highest salary in Nigeria?

Among all engineering fields in Nigeria, petroleum engineering is consistently at the top of the pay scale. According to Nexford University, petroleum engineers earn about ₦5,824,000 per year on average.

Software engineering is also high-paying, with reported averages of around ₦5,064,000 per year. By comparison, computer engineering roles average around ₦3.09 million/year.

Other high-paying fields include electrical and chemical engineering, although their averages (≈₦1.2–1.8M/year) are lower. However, as the industry evolves, these industry estimates also keep varying.

How much is a computer engineer paid in Nigeria?

A Nigerian computer engineer’s salary varies based on experience. Entry-level engineers typically earn ₦140k to ₦160k monthly, while senior professionals earn ₦346k to ₦407k. Overall, pay increases significantly with expertise and years in the field.

Computer engineering salary in Nigeria continues to rise as demand for tech skills grows across industries. These professionals earn several million naira per year, with precise pay depending on experience, skills and sector. Salaries have been rising in recent years due to high demand, and by 2025, the trend is expected to continue.

