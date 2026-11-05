John Frieda, who worked with some of the world's most recognisable personalities, including Princess Diana, has died at the age of 75.

His salon announced his death in an emotional Instagram statement, describing him as an industry icon who mentored generations of hairstylists

Frieda built an international beauty empire through his celebrity hairstyling career and popular haircare products, including the famous Frizz-Ease range.

The global beauty industry has lost one of its most influential figures following the death of celebrated British hairstylist John Frieda.

Frieda, who became famous for styling the hair of high-profile personalities, including the late Princess Diana and former US First Lady Jackie Kennedy, died aged 75, reports The Cable.

His salon announced the sad news on Wednesday through an emotional statement shared on Instagram.

John Frieda became famous for styling the hair of high-profile personalities. Photos: John Frieda.

Source: Instagram

The statement disclosed that the hairstylist passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully… surrounded by his family,” the salon wrote.

The announcement also described him as more than a mentor, praising his contribution to the industry and the people he trained, reports The BBC.

From London's salons to global fame

Born Alan Howard Frieda on July 9, 1951, the hairstylist came from a family with a history in hairdressing.

He trained at the House of Leonard salon in London before establishing himself as a sought-after stylist to celebrities and high-fashion magazines during the 1970s.

His client list eventually included international stars such as Twiggy, Mick Jagger, Nicole Kidman, Madonna, and Scarlett Johansson.

Frieda later expanded his influence by launching his own salons and building an international haircare business.

His John Frieda Professional Hair Care brand became particularly popular for its Frizz-Ease products before it was sold to Japanese cosmetics company Kao in 2002.

John Frieda's family and legacy

Frieda was married twice. His first marriage was to singer Lulu, with whom he had a child. He later married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Cetera Lamb, creative director at his salon, described him as “a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing”.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng