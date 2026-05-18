Nigeria has several universities offering quality Computer Engineering programmes, but some stand out for academic excellence and practical training. Institutions such as the University of Lagos, Covenant University, and Federal University of Technology, Akure are widely recognised for producing skilled engineering graduates.

Covenant University (CU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and University of Ibadan (UI). Photo: @CovenantUniversity, @UnilagNigeria, @UNIIbadan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Leading Nigerian universities offering Computer Engineering include the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Covenant University.

The top universities for Computer Engineering distinguish themselves through a blend of Silicon Valley-inspired innovation labs and rigorous, NUC-accredited technical training .

. The University of Lagos is known for strong industry connections and exposure to Nigeria's growing tech ecosystem .

. Ahmadu Bello University has one of Nigeria's oldest and most established engineering faculties.

Top 10 universities in Nigeria offering computer engineering, and what makes each stand out

Nigeria's Computer Engineering sector is defined by a mix of long-established federal universities, fast-growing private institutions, and specialised universities of technology. Insights from the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings highlight their academic excellence, focus on innovation, and strong industry relevance in training skilled engineering graduates.

Below are the top institutions in this category.

1. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG offers strong Computer Engineering academics and access to Lagos' tech hub and innovation cluster. Photo: @unilagadmissioninquiries on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Akoka, Lagos State

Akoka, Lagos State Establishment date: 1962

1962 Type: Public

Public Email address: admissions@unilag.edu.ng

The University of Lagos is consistently ranked among Nigeria's top universities and is a popular destination for Computer Engineering due to its strong academic standing and strategic location. Situated in Lagos, Nigeria's tech hub, it gives students access to internships, startups, and major tech companies within Yaba's innovation cluster.

This close connection to the country's digital ecosystem makes it one of the most industry-linked engineering schools in Nigeria. UNILAG also hosts Africa's first OpenAI Academy, offering students exposure to cutting-edge artificial intelligence research and resources.

2. Covenant University (CU)

Covenant University is a top private university with a strong Computer Engineering programme. Photo: @Churchgist.org on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Ota, Ogun State

Ota, Ogun State Establishment date: 2002

2002 Type: Private

Private Email address: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Covenant University is Nigeria's top private university. It is well known for its structured academic system and modern learning environment.

It stands out for its strong focus on producing industry-ready graduates. This is supported by advanced engineering laboratories and a curriculum aligned with global standards, including the ACM/IEEE frameworks. As a result, its Computer Engineering programme is highly competitive internationally.

The university has also been recognised as the only African institution to break into the Global Top 50 for Interdisciplinary Science. This further highlights its research strength and academic excellence.

3. University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan is known for academic excellence and research-driven Computer Engineering programmes. Photo: @Aridunnuinfo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Ibadan, Oyo State

Ibadan, Oyo State Establishment date: 1948

1948 Type: Public

Public Email address: mediaresources@mail.ui.edu.ng

The University of Ibadan is Nigeria's oldest university and a long-standing benchmark for academic excellence and research output. Its Computer Engineering-related programmes are characterised by strong theoretical grounding and mathematical rigour. The training approach is also highly research-driven.

UI makes it especially suitable for students aiming for careers in research and development (R&D), academia, or advanced postgraduate studies. It places a clear emphasis on complex mathematical modelling and analytical thinking within its engineering curriculum.

4. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Obafemi Awolowo University is known for a build-from-scratch Computer Engineering program that builds solid problem-solving skills. Photo: @OluwatokiEnoch on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun State

Ile-Ife, Osun State Establishment date: 1961

1961 Type: Public

Public Email address: info@oauife.edu.ng

Obafemi Awolowo University is renowned for its strong engineering culture and intellectual discipline. It stands out for its emphasis on indigenous software development and a "build-from-scratch" learning approach. This helps students develop strong problem-solving and programming foundations.

The university also has an active Obafemi Awolowo University Tech Community, one of the most vibrant in Africa. Its curriculum strongly encourages hands-on development from the ground up, fostering great technical and analytical skills in students.

5. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

FUTA is known for hands-on Computer Engineering and innovation-driven training. Photo: @futacommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Akure, Ondo State

Akure, Ondo State Establishment date: 1981

1981 Type: Public

Public Email address: centres@futa.edu.ng

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, is one of Nigeria's leading specialised technology universities. It offers a computer engineering program within the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SEET).

Its core strength lies in applied engineering and innovation-driven training. Students take part in hands-on projects, gain exposure to robotics, and operate within a strong culture of student-led innovation.

6. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

UNN offers strong Computer Engineering training in hardware, software, and systems. Photo: @UNNaspirant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Nsukka, Enugu State

Nsukka, Enugu State Establishment date: 1960

1960 Type: Public

Public Email address: admissions@unn.edu.ng

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is home to one of the most established engineering faculties in West Africa. It is well known for combining hardware and software engineering, especially in telecommunications systems, embedded systems, and circuit-based technologies. This makes it a strong option for students interested in both theoretical and applied engineering.

7. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

ABU Zaria is known for strong Computer Engineering training in networking, cybersecurity, and large-scale systems. Photo: @AlumniofABU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Zaria, Kaduna State

Zaria, Kaduna State Establishment date: 1962

1962 Type: Public

Public Email address: registrar@abu.edu.ng

Ahmadu Bello University is one of Nigeria's largest and most respected institutions. Located in Zaria, it is widely regarded as the engineering hub of northern Nigeria, with extensive infrastructure and specialised laboratories.

Its strength in Computer Engineering lies in networking, cybersecurity, and cryptography. It is a preferred destination for students aiming for careers in government cybersecurity, national defence, and large-scale telecommunications systems.

8. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

FUTMINNA is a top tech university focused on practical training in Computer Engineering. Photo: @futminna.edu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location: Minna, Niger State

Minna, Niger State Establishment date: 1982

1982 Type: Public

Public Email address: admissions@futminna.edu.ng

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a leading technology-focused institution known for its strong emphasis on practical engineering training. It consistently performs well in national engineering competitions and technical assessments.

It is distinguished by its hands-on learning approach, with a strong focus on hardware prototyping and applied problem-solving. Rather than relying heavily on theory, FUTMINNA prioritises workshop-based learning and real-world engineering applications, making its graduates highly sought after by employers in manufacturing and industry.

9. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN is known for industry-focused Computer Engineering training and strong ties to key sectors. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

Location: Ugbowo, Benin City, Edo State

Ugbowo, Benin City, Edo State Establishment date: 1970

1970 Type: Public

Public Email address: registrar@uniben.edu

The University of Benin is recognised for producing graduates with strong industry relevance. As a leading engineering institution in the South-South region, it has a long-standing tradition of training professionals for Nigeria's most important sectors.

Its key strength lies in its influential alumni network and strong ties to the oil and gas, telecommunications, and information technology industries nationwide.

UNIBEN is also noted for its emphasis on industrial automation and power systems control. This makes it an excellent choice for engineers interested in large-scale technical infrastructure and hardware systems, particularly within the energy sector.

10. Lagos State University (LASU)

Location: Ojo, Lagos State

Ojo, Lagos State Establishment date: 1983

1983 Type: Public

Public Email address: mailsupport@lasu.edu.ng

Lagos State University is a fast-rising institution in Nigeria's technology education space. It has grown significantly in recent years and is emerging as a modern hub for digital excellence in the country's economic centre.

LASU is distinguished by its growing focus on cybersecurity, urban innovation, and digital technology training. This is supported by its strategic location within Lagos' dynamic tech ecosystem. It is a top choice for students interested in smart city technologies and government-level data management.

Which is better, computer science or computer engineering?

Neither is better overall; it depends on your interests. Computer science focuses on software, programming, and high-level applications such as artificial intelligence. Computer Engineering combines software with hardware. It also covers the design of computer systems, including robotics and embedded technologies.

Is CE harder than CS?

Neither is objectively harder, as it depends on a student's strengths and interests. However, Computer Engineering is often seen as more demanding. It combines Computer Science topics, such as programming and algorithms, with Electrical Engineering subjects, including physics, advanced calculus, and hardware labs.

Computer Science, on the other hand, is more focused on software development and abstract coding systems.

Which degree pays more, CS or CE?

In Nigeria, Computer Science graduates often earn slightly higher entry-level salaries, typically around ₦200,000 to ₦450,000 monthly, driven by strong demand in fintech. In comparison, Computer Engineering graduates in more traditional industrial roles usually earn about ₦150,000 to ₦350,000 at the entry level.

However, with experience, both fields can reach similarly high salary levels. Earnings largely depend on industry, skill set, and exposure, especially in multinational companies or global tech roles.

Studying at any of the top universities in Nigeria that offer computer engineering provides students with strong academic training and practical tech skills. These universities provide a solid foundation for careers in software, robotics, cybersecurity, and telecommunications.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best private universities in Abuja. Choosing the right university is a key decision for any student. Many private universities in Abuja now provide strong academic programmes and modern learning environments.

Private universities in Abuja provide modern facilities, strong academic programmes, and supportive learning environments. Some of these institutions include Miva Open University, Philomath University, and Nile University of Nigeria.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng