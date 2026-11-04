The UK government updated its immigration rules on October 29, 2026, bringing significant changes for foreign Ministers of Religion seeking to work in the country

The most notable change abolished the 6-year maximum stay that previously capped how long a sponsored Minister of Religion could remain in the UK

Ministers of Religion on the T2 route can now also become eligible to apply for settlement after 5 years, with no overall cap on their permitted stay

The United Kingdom's Home Office updated its immigration rules on October 29, 2026, removing the 6-year maximum stay limit that previously applied to foreign Ministers of Religion working in the country under a sponsored visa route.

The changes, set out in Statement of Changes HC 584 published on September 3, 2026, took effect for all applications for entry clearance or permission to stay submitted on or after October 29, 2026.

UK removes 6-year stay limit for Ministers of Religion. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

What Changed for Ministers of Religion

Under the revised rules, the T2 Minister of Religion route — which covers religious leaders such as priests, imams, rabbis, missionaries and members of religious orders — no longer carries any overall cap on how long a sponsored worker may remain in the United Kingdom.

Previously, a hard 6-year ceiling existed, regardless of the applicant's circumstances. That ceiling has now been entirely scrapped.

Ministers of Religion on this route may now also become eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain, commonly known as settlement, after completing five years on the route.

The initial period of permission granted to successful applicants remains up to three years at a time, with no cooling-off period between applications.

The updated guidance also introduced a new financial requirement for sponsors. Where a Minister of Religion or Religious Worker is not entitled to the National Minimum Wage for their role, the sponsoring organisation must now confirm in writing that it will maintain and accommodate the worker, and any dependants, for the full duration of their permission.

Only organisations holding an A-rated sponsor licence are eligible to take on this responsibility.

Who Qualifies Under the Minister of Religion Route

The route is designed specifically for individuals holding key leadership positions within a faith-based organisation, including those whose duties centre on leading a congregation, conducting worship, delivering religious education, officiating at marriages and funerals, and providing pastoral support to members.

Eligible workers on this route must meet an English language requirement and are permitted to bring their partner and dependent children to the United Kingdom, provided those dependants meet the separate requirements for the relevant immigration category.

Applicants already in the UK on a different immigration route may also switch to the Minister of Religion route in most cases, subject to certain exceptions.

The changes do not affect the separate Religious Worker route, which remains capped at a maximum stay of 24 months with no option for settlement.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng