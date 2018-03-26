15 Best science courses to study in Nigeria and their cut-off mark

State, private and federal universities in Nigeria offer a list of courses for students who wish to study science. Many high-demand and well-paying careers are in science-related fields. Check out some of the best science courses to study in Nigeria today.

Science courses provide a strong foundation for various lucrative and in-demand careers. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman, @Karolina Grabowska (modified by author)

Courses under science provide a strong foundation for pursuing a wide range of fulfilling and financially rewarding careers. There are many universities in Nigeria that offer various science courses at an affordable fee.

Which are the best science courses to study in Nigeria?

Choosing a science course to study in Nigeria can be challenging, considering many factors, such as your interests, strengths, and career goals. The compilation is created by sampling information from different online sources, including AllSchoolBest, Naija Schools, CamusFocus, Camp.com.ng, EduPadi, and various recommendations from Quora.

No Course Lowest cut-off mark 1 Nursing 200 2 Medicine and Surgery 200 3 Pharmacy 200 4 Dentistry 200 5 Computer Science 180 6 Electrical/Electronics Engineering 240 7 Biochemistry 200 8 Chemical and Petroleum Engineering 200 9 Microbiology 180 10 Geology 160 11 Physics 180 12 Agricultural Science 160 13 Mathematics 180 14 Veterinary Medicine 180 15 Political Science 190

Top 15 best science courses to study today

Here are the top 15 most popular courses under science and their cut-off mark.

1. Nursing

Nursing is one of the most popular courses in Nigeria that many students pursue. Nursing responsibilities can range from making acute treatment decisions to providing school inoculations. Several universities in Nigeria offer various nursing courses.

The cut-off mark for nursing programs can vary depending on the institution, but it is generally between 200 and 280.

2. Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and surgery is arguably Nigeria's most prestigious and competitive science course. As a medical professional, you can make a significant positive impact on people's lives.

The course in medicine and surgery is available in several Nigerian universities. Depending on the school's preference, it is typically housed within the Faculty of Health Sciences or Clinical Sciences.

The cut-off mark for admission into medicine programs in Nigerian universities can be as high as 350 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

3. Pharmacy

Pharmacy is another highly competitive science course. Those pursuing a pharmacy course can work in many dynamic fields, such as hospital pharmacy, industrial pharmacy, pharmaceutical sales, drug development and research. The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for a pharmacy to participate in the post-UTME is generally 200.

4. Dentistry

Science is a universal language, and the knowledge gained from studying science courses is applicable globally. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Shvets

Dentistry is a challenging course yet rewarding. Dentistry plays a crucial role in maintaining and promoting oral health. Dental professionals diagnose and treat various oral conditions, including cavities, gum diseases, and infections.

Regular dental check-ups, cleanings, and preventive treatments help prevent oral health issues and improve overall well-being. The minimum cut-off mark for one to pursue a dentistry course is 200.

5. Computer Science

Computer science is a rapidly growing field with excellent job opportunities. Computer scientists research and analyze how computers store and use information.

Graduates find employment in diverse sectors such as computer software companies, game development, financial services, government, research, social media companies, and manufacturing. The cut-off mark for computer science programs can range from 180 to 250.

6. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Electrical and electronics engineering is a broad field with applications in power generation, telecommunications, and many other industries. Electrical engineering deals with studying and applying electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. The cut-off mark for this course is typically 240 and above.

7. Biochemistry

Biochemistry is the study of the chemical processes that occur in living organisms. It is an interdisciplinary course of biology and chemistry, divided into three broad fields: molecular genetics, protein science, and metabolism. To pursue a biochemistry course in Nigeria, you must achieve a cut-off mark of 200 and above.

8. Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

Nigeria's oil wealth makes petroleum engineering a popular choice for science students. Numerous petroleum companies are paying well in Nigeria; hence, this course ranks among the most high-paying jobs. The cut-off mark for this course can be as high as 250 or more.

9. Microbiology

Medical and health-related science courses contribute to the improvement of healthcare services. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Shvets

Microbiology is the study of the biology of microscopic organisms - viruses, bacteria, algae, fungi, slime moulds, and protozoa. This versatile science course has applications in various fields, such as healthcare, food production, and environmental science.

The general cut-off mark for microbiology programs is above 180. Microbiology is among the top ten 4 years science courses list in Nigeria students can pursue.

10. Geology

Geology studies the Earth's structure, composition, and history. The geology course is exciting, and if you love the science of the Earth and are curious about it, it will be a great course for you. The cut-off mark for geology programs can range from 160 to 240.

11. Physics

Physics is the fundamental science that seeks to understand the laws and principles governing everything in the universe, from the tiniest particles to the largest galaxies. By studying physics, you gain a deeper appreciation for the world around you and how it works.

A physics course will enable you to study classical mechanics, electromagnetism, thermodynamics, and quantum mechanics. Common cut-off marks for a physics program in Nigerian universities can range from 180 and above.

12. Agricultural Science

Agriculture is the science and practice of cultivating plants and livestock for food and other products. A degree in the field will open up various professional prospects, depending on your chosen educational path. The cut-off mark for agriculture programs can vary depending on the institution, but it is usually 160 and above.

13. Mathematics

Science education emphasizes critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Mathematics is the scientific study of quality, structure, space, and change. Mathematics is widely used in various domains, including natural science, engineering, medical, and social sciences. The cut-off mark for mathematics programs in Nigeria is typically between 180 and 230.

14. Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary medicine plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of various animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife. Veterinarians are in high demand in Nigeria, and graduates can work in various research and production fields. The general cut-off mark for veterinary courses is around 180 for most Nigerian universities.

15. Political Science

Political science is one of the most popular social science courses marketable in Nigeria today. This course focuses on the theory and practice of government and politics at the local, state, national, and international levels.

Individuals who have completed a course in political science can pursue various career paths in both the public and private sectors. The cut-off marks for this course range from 190 and above.

What is the best course to study in science?

Several science courses are great to pursue in Nigeria. They include nursing, physics, biochemistry, engineering and agriculture.

What course can you study without physics in WAEC?

Studying science courses in Nigeria can lead to exposure to diverse perspectives. Photo: pexels.com, @CVSV

You can study many courses in Nigeria without taking physics in WAEC. They include the English language, history, mass communication, economics and entrepreneurship.

Which subject is best for science?

The three significant subjects considered the best for any science course are mathematics, biology and chemistry.

What is the best course in Nigeria?

Some of the best courses to pursue in Nigeria include accounting and finance, nursing, engineering, agriculture science, architecture, biochemistry and computer science.

Which field in science has highest salary?

Petroleum engineering is one of the highest paying jobs in Nigeria. A petroleum engineer earns around N404,000 per month.

These are some of the best science courses students can pursue. Many universities in Nigeria offer these courses under various faculties. It is always important to double-check with the course department to ensure you meet the needed cut-off mark before you make your application.

