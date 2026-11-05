The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction runs NERSI, a relief programme targeting poor and vulnerable Nigerian households

Beneficiaries are drawn from verified national identity records and the national social register, with no application or registration required

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against paying anyone who claims they can add names to the NERSI beneficiary list

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has clarified how households are selected to receive payments under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a programme designed to help Nigerians manage rising living costs.

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians continue to grapple with severe economic hardship driven by soaring food prices, rising energy costs and the high cost of living, despite growth in the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP). The situation underscores the need for government leaders to provide meaningful assistance and support to citizens struggling to make ends meet.

The President Tinubu-led Federal Government outlines the selection process for beneficiaries of its N50,000 monthly NERSI cash support programme. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The newly-introduced NERSI is administered by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Each selected beneficiary receives N50,000 paid directly into a mobile wallet, with no deductions made from the amount.

How NERSI selects beneficiaries

The government draws beneficiaries from verified national identity records and the national social register. These records are screened to identify poor and vulnerable households. No member of the public can apply to join the programme, pay to be considered, or visit any office to request inclusion.

The federal government stressed that selection is entirely automatic and based on existing data. Nigerians do not need to register anywhere or submit any form to be eligible for consideration.

FG warns against NERSI enrollment scams

The Ministry has issued a clear warning to Nigerians about individuals claiming they can secure a spot on the beneficiary list, either for a fee or as a personal favour. The Tinubu government says no such arrangement exists and that no individual has the authority to add names to the list.

Anyone who receives such an offer is urged not to pay and to report the incident to the programme's help line immediately. The NERSI programme can be accessed through the official website at fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Read more on Federal Government's intervention

BOI launches guaranteed loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The government hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng