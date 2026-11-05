FG N50,000 Monthly Cash Support: Who is Eligible and How to Apply?
- The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction runs NERSI, a relief programme targeting poor and vulnerable Nigerian households
- Beneficiaries are drawn from verified national identity records and the national social register, with no application or registration required
- The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against paying anyone who claims they can add names to the NERSI beneficiary list
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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has clarified how households are selected to receive payments under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a programme designed to help Nigerians manage rising living costs.
Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians continue to grapple with severe economic hardship driven by soaring food prices, rising energy costs and the high cost of living, despite growth in the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP). The situation underscores the need for government leaders to provide meaningful assistance and support to citizens struggling to make ends meet.
The newly-introduced NERSI is administered by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.
Each selected beneficiary receives N50,000 paid directly into a mobile wallet, with no deductions made from the amount.
How NERSI selects beneficiaries
The government draws beneficiaries from verified national identity records and the national social register. These records are screened to identify poor and vulnerable households. No member of the public can apply to join the programme, pay to be considered, or visit any office to request inclusion.
The federal government stressed that selection is entirely automatic and based on existing data. Nigerians do not need to register anywhere or submit any form to be eligible for consideration.
FG warns against NERSI enrollment scams
The Ministry has issued a clear warning to Nigerians about individuals claiming they can secure a spot on the beneficiary list, either for a fee or as a personal favour. The Tinubu government says no such arrangement exists and that no individual has the authority to add names to the list.
Anyone who receives such an offer is urged not to pay and to report the incident to the programme's help line immediately. The NERSI programme can be accessed through the official website at fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi.
Read more on Federal Government's intervention
- Is FG’s N50,000 monthly cash support a loan or grant?
- Full list of platforms and USSD codes Nigerians can use to access FG’s N50,000 grant
- FG clarifies who can collect its N50,000 monthly cash support on your behalf
BOI launches guaranteed loans
In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.
The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.
The government hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.