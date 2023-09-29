London, United Kingdom – Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state has been ranked as the best private university in Nigeria by the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE)

The latest ranking released rated over 35 Nigerian public and private universities.

Best private universities in Nigeria Photo Credits: @thecableindex

Source: Twitter

Top 13 private universities in Nigeria

According to the Times Higher Education (THE), the following are the best private universities in Nigeria.

Covenant University

Afe Babalola University

Babcock University

Baze University

Bells University of Technology

Benson Idahosa University

Edwin Clark University

Elizade University

Evangel University, Akaeze

Fountain University, Osogbo

Landmark University

Thomas Adewumi University

Veritas University, Abuja

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian university in Ota, Ogun state.

The university was established in 2002 by the Living Faith Church Worldwide and is based on Christian missionary ethos.

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University is a result-oriented institution, that produces highly skilled and socially relevant graduates who make a difference globally.

Babcock University

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was approved on April 20, 1999, by the Federal Government as one of the first three private universities in Nigeria.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church owns the university. It started as a senior college for training church workers from the West African sub-region and opened its doors with only seven ministerial students.

Baze University, Abuja

Baze University is a private tertiary institution situated in the nation's capital, Abuja.

The university is owned by Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election,

It was established in 2011 and offers basic standard education.

Many Nigerian Politicians bagged their degrees from the same university

Bells University of Technology, Ota

Bells University of Technology is the first private university of technology in Nigeria.

It was granted an operational license on 9th June 2005 and commenced operation on 1st July 2005.

The university is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)

Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

Benson Idahosa University is Nigeria's first private Christian University with a mandate to change Nigeria.

The university is owned by the Church of God Mission International with headquarters in Benin City, Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng