A fresh opportunity has been opened for Nigerian graduates who are interested in furthering their academics in Sweden, opening in February 2024

SI scholarship in Sweden is open to Nigerian graduates and 40 other countries interested in global professionalism in different fields of studies

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, PhD, took to social media to celebrate a Nigerian who won the scholarship with 2.2, which is second class lower

A Nigerian has been celebrated for winning a Swedish scholarship with second-class lower. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, PhD, who has enjoyed many scholarships in different parts of the world, shared the news.

The PhD holder took to his social media page and urged other Nigerians interested in furthering their education abroad to apply.

Details of fully funded scholarship in Sweden for 2024

Source: Twitter

According to Igbalajoba, the SI scholarship in Sweden is open to Nigerian graduates with a 2.2, which is second-class lower.

He noted that the SI Scholarship is for global professionals with various study fields. It has over 700 of the 1000 English-taught master’s programs in Sweden.

International scholarship Nigerians can apply for in 2024

Igbalajoba further listed six benefits for Nigerians who applied for the scholarship and shared the link to apply. The benefits are listed below:

Full tuition fee coverage. The fee is paid directly by SI to your Swedish university at the beginning of each semester. A monthly payment of SEK 12,000 to cover your living expenses throughout the study period. Insurance against illness and accident. A travel grant of SEK 15,000 (*10,000 for scholars from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). This one-time payment does not apply to students already living in Sweden. Membership in the SI Network for Future Global Professionals (NFGP) is a platform to help you grow professionally and build a network while in Sweden. After your scholarship period has ended, you become a member of the SI Alumni Network. You get a unique opportunity for continued networking and professional development as a member.

