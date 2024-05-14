Asari Dokubo has linked President Bola Tnubu to the current rift between Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara

The Ijaw activist accused Tiubu of empowering Wike to hold down Rivers state despite being a serving minister of the FCT

Dokubo claimed Wike is playing the "god card" in the current crisis rocking the oil-rich state making the state governor handicapped and hindering him from delivering good governance to the people

Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, May 13, Dokubo claimed that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, is “playing god” with his recent actions against his political godson preferred successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

The Ijaw activist also accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for, according to him, handing over “Rivers and Bayelsa states” to the ex-governor.

“He is now playing god. It is dead on arrival, all those things that he is doing,” Dokubo said in a video that surfaced on X.com on Monday, May 13.

He added:

“I advise my friend, President Bola Tinubu; what you are doing to all Ijaw, Ikwerre people in Rivers State (sic). You took Rivers state and gave it to one man.”

Fubara, Wike unveils strategy as Rivers crisis worsens

Meanwhile, in another twist to the ongoing crisis, Fubara on announced Monday that he would probe and prosecute Wike's government in Rivers state.

The governor's comment came after Wike expressed regret in nominating Fubara as his successor and vowed to correct his mistake at the right time.

