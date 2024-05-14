Actor Lege Miami has sent a message to RCCG pastor EA Adeboye of schools owned by the church

In a video that has since gone viral, Lege Miami cried out over the high fees being paid at the school

According to the actor, the exorbitant fees were not affordable for RCCG church members, a comment which has triggered mixed reactions

Nollywood actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has put popular church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and Pastor EA Adeboye in the spotlight.

Lege Miami, whom he referred to himself as the 'youth advocate', recalled a recent experience with an individual who came to him crying for assistance to pay school fees.

Lege Miami recalls experience with RCCG church members. Credit; @legemiamii @rccgchurch

Source: Instagram

During his conversation, Lege Miami queried the unknown person, who claimed to be an RCCG member.

Lege Miami calls out RCCG

The actor, who spoke in the Yoruba language, claimed offerings contributed by church members funded schools owned by RCCG.

He wondered why it was not affordable for church members who wanted to send their wards to school.

The actor begged Pastor Adeboye to make RCCG schools free and use offerings to keep them running.

Lege Miami also advised the cleric against paying staff and workers working in the church since they were doing it for God.

Watch the video of Lege Miami calling out RCCG and Pastor Adeboye below:

Reactions trail Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

sam_bo_lex:

"Shey nah offering dem go dey use pay teachers monthly?"

kingtimah_:

"God bless you o, the one wey shock me pass, I wanted to drop my used clothes for welfare department at the church so they can give members who need then and I got to know it’s sold to members omooooooo I was weak."

bashnaijafemi:

"Rccg used to help most of their members lege . Please tell her to go to her parish and ask for welfare department. God bless you."

kmighty007:

"The truth is always bitter, I am a redeem member and I do say this, if medium class or poor members of RCCG can’t afford the school named RCCG,been built by RCCG, managed by RCCG, it means the church have a long way to learn from the British."

newsoundentertainment1:

"@legemiamii you need to be very careful o sha na you wan advice pastor ADEBOYE what to do o ma baje o."

topebruce:

"Guyyy. Can you bring this down. You are doing too much. Don’t drag RCCG into your online Abi social media cruise. You Dey pass your boundaries. Lege, I’m giving you 24hrs to bring this video or you face a stiffer sanction from @instagram and the court of law. This is not a joke lege."

