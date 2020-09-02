NUC university ranking 2023: Which university tops the list?

A university's ranking affects how prospective students perceive it. Usually, a low ranking may put off learners, while a higher one may attract some. The National University Commission Nigeria has not released the latest university ranking in Nigeria. However, you can find out which position your university holds as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings below.

The National Universities Commission is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Education (FME). Over the years, NUC Nigeria has transformed from a small office in the cabinet office to an important arm of government in developing and managing university education in Nigeria.

NUC has not ranked Nigerian universities

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, emphasized that the Commission has not conducted any university ranking in Nigeria for the past 14 years.

He conveyed this message during the 5th Convocation ceremony of Baze University in Abuja, stating that the purported rankings circulating on social media, some of which were falsely attributed to the commission, should be disregarded.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2023

University ranking process ensures that the institution meet the required standards and provide quality education to students. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings features only 12 universities from this country. Here are the best university in Nigeria.

Nigeria ranking World ranking University City/State 1 401–500 University of Ibadan Ibadan, Oyo 1 401–500 University of Lagos Yaba, Lagos 3 6001-800 Covenant University Ota, Ogun 4 1001–1200 Bayero University Kano, Kano 4 1001–1200 Federal University of Technology Akure Gaga, Ondo 6 1201–1500 University of Benin Benin City, Edo 6 1201–1500 University of Ilorin Ilorin, Kwara 6 1201–1500 University of Nigeria Nsukka Nsukka, Enugu 6 1201–1500 Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun 10 1501+ Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Abeokuta, Ogun 10 1501+ Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Oyo 10 1501+ Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra

Best private university in Nigeria 2023

There are several private universities in Nigeria. Here is a list of the top universities in Nigeria.

Year established University 2002 Covenant University 2001 Landmark University 1999 Babcock University 2009 Afe Babalola University 2003 American University of Nigeria 2018 Skyline University Nigeria 2002 Pan-Atlantic University 2009 Nile University of Nigeria 2005 Redeemer's University 2007 African University of Science and Technology 2001 Bowen University 2002 Veritas University 2007 Caleb University 2005 Al-Hikmah University 2001 Baze University

What is the best university in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan is considered one of Nigeria's best institutions. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London.

What is the 10 best university in Nigeria?

The top 10 best institutions in Nigeria as per the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings include:

University of Ibadan University of Lagos Covenant University Bayero University Federal University of Technology Akure University of Benin University of Ilorin The University of Nigeria Nsukka Obafemi Awolowo University Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

What is the 20 best university in Nigeria?

Here are the top 20 best universities according to the University Guru rankings.

University of Ibadan University of Lagos Covenant University University of Nigeria Obafemi Awolowo University University of Ilorin Federal University of Technology Bayero University Kano University of Benin Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Nnamdi Azikiwe University University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Landmark University Ahmadu Bello University Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Lagos State University, Ojo Redeemer's University University of Port Harcourt University of Maiduguri Afe Babalola University

What is the top 30 university in Nigeria?

These are the top 30 best universities in Nigeria according to the 2023 University Guru rankings.

University of Ibadan University of Lagos Covenant University University of Nigeria Obafemi Awolowo University University of Ilorin Federal University of Technology, Akure Bayero University Kano University of Benin Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Nnamdi Azikiwe University University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Landmark University Ahmadu Bello University Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Lagos State University, Ojo Redeemer's University University of Port Harcourt University of Maiduguri Afe Babalola University University of Abuja University of Calabar University of Jos Olabisi Onabanjo University Osun State University Kwara State University Adekunle Ajasin University Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti University of Uyo

University ranking provides prospective students with a quick way to assess the reputation and quality of universities. This can help them decide where to pursue their higher education.

