NUC university ranking 2023: Which university tops the list?
A university's ranking affects how prospective students perceive it. Usually, a low ranking may put off learners, while a higher one may attract some. The National University Commission Nigeria has not released the latest university ranking in Nigeria. However, you can find out which position your university holds as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings below.
The National Universities Commission is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Education (FME). Over the years, NUC Nigeria has transformed from a small office in the cabinet office to an important arm of government in developing and managing university education in Nigeria.
NUC has not ranked Nigerian universities
The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, emphasized that the Commission has not conducted any university ranking in Nigeria for the past 14 years.
He conveyed this message during the 5th Convocation ceremony of Baze University in Abuja, stating that the purported rankings circulating on social media, some of which were falsely attributed to the commission, should be disregarded.
Two brilliant Nigerian students from UNILORIN get full time jobs in best UK & US banks while still in Nigeria
Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2023
University ranking process ensures that the institution meet the required standards and provide quality education to students. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings features only 12 universities from this country. Here are the best university in Nigeria.
|Nigeria ranking
|World ranking
|University
|City/State
|1
|401–500
|University of Ibadan
|Ibadan, Oyo
|1
|401–500
|University of Lagos
|Yaba, Lagos
|3
|6001-800
|Covenant University
|Ota, Ogun
|4
|1001–1200
|Bayero University
|Kano, Kano
|4
|1001–1200
|Federal University of Technology Akure
|Gaga, Ondo
|6
|1201–1500
|University of Benin
|Benin City, Edo
|6
|1201–1500
|University of Ilorin
|Ilorin, Kwara
|6
|1201–1500
|University of Nigeria Nsukka
|Nsukka, Enugu
|6
|1201–1500
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|Ile-Ife, Osun
|10
|1501+
|Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|Abeokuta, Ogun
|10
|1501+
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
|Ogbomoso, Oyo
|10
|1501+
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University
|Awka, Anambra
Best private university in Nigeria 2023
“N200 to N750”: Lagos Govt releases price list, routes for Blue rail line as service starts operation today
There are several private universities in Nigeria. Here is a list of the top universities in Nigeria.
|Year established
|University
|2002
|Covenant University
|2001
|Landmark University
|1999
|Babcock University
|2009
|Afe Babalola University
|2003
|American University of Nigeria
|2018
|Skyline University Nigeria
|2002
|Pan-Atlantic University
|2009
|Nile University of Nigeria
|2005
|Redeemer's University
|2007
|African University of Science and Technology
|2001
|Bowen University
|2002
|Veritas University
|2007
|Caleb University
|2005
|Al-Hikmah University
|2001
|Baze University
What is the best university in Nigeria?
The University of Ibadan is considered one of Nigeria's best institutions. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London.
What is the 10 best university in Nigeria?
The top 10 best institutions in Nigeria as per the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings include:
- University of Ibadan
- University of Lagos
- Covenant University
- Bayero University
- Federal University of Technology Akure
- University of Benin
- University of Ilorin
- The University of Nigeria Nsukka
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
What is the 20 best university in Nigeria?
Here are the top 20 best universities according to the University Guru rankings.
- University of Ibadan
- University of Lagos
- Covenant University
- University of Nigeria
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- University of Ilorin
- Federal University of Technology
- Bayero University Kano
- University of Benin
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University
- University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- Landmark University
- Ahmadu Bello University
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture
- Lagos State University, Ojo
- Redeemer's University
- University of Port Harcourt
- University of Maiduguri
- Afe Babalola University
What is the top 30 university in Nigeria?
These are the top 30 best universities in Nigeria according to the 2023 University Guru rankings.
- University of Ibadan
- University of Lagos
- Covenant University
- University of Nigeria
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- University of Ilorin
- Federal University of Technology, Akure
- Bayero University Kano
- University of Benin
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University
- University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- Landmark University
- Ahmadu Bello University
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture
- Lagos State University, Ojo
- Redeemer's University
- University of Port Harcourt
- University of Maiduguri
- Afe Babalola University
- University of Abuja
- University of Calabar
- University of Jos
- Olabisi Onabanjo University
- Osun State University
- Kwara State University
- Adekunle Ajasin University
- Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
- Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
- University of Uyo
University ranking provides prospective students with a quick way to assess the reputation and quality of universities. This can help them decide where to pursue their higher education.
Legit.ng recently highlighted the list of courses offered by Olabisi Onabanjo University and their cut-off marks. The institution offers a wide variety of courses that learners can choose from.
If you have been considering OOU as the institution where you would like to pursue your higher education, then you should know which courses the university offers and the OOU cut-off mark for each.
Source: Legit.ng