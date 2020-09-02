Global site navigation

NUC university ranking 2023: Which university tops the list?
by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

A university's ranking affects how prospective students perceive it. Usually, a low ranking may put off learners, while a higher one may attract some. The National University Commission Nigeria has not released the latest university ranking in Nigeria. However, you can find out which position your university holds as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings below.

A library high angle photro. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay
The National Universities Commission is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Education (FME). Over the years, NUC Nigeria has transformed from a small office in the cabinet office to an important arm of government in developing and managing university education in Nigeria.

NUC has not ranked Nigerian universities

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, emphasized that the Commission has not conducted any university ranking in Nigeria for the past 14 years.

He conveyed this message during the 5th Convocation ceremony of Baze University in Abuja, stating that the purported rankings circulating on social media, some of which were falsely attributed to the commission, should be disregarded.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2023

University ranking process ensures that the institution meet the required standards and provide quality education to students. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings features only 12 universities from this country. Here are the best university in Nigeria.

Nigeria rankingWorld rankingUniversityCity/State
1401–500University of IbadanIbadan, Oyo
1401–500University of LagosYaba, Lagos
36001-800Covenant UniversityOta, Ogun
41001–1200Bayero UniversityKano, Kano
41001–1200Federal University of Technology AkureGaga, Ondo
61201–1500University of BeninBenin City, Edo
61201–1500University of IlorinIlorin, Kwara
61201–1500University of Nigeria NsukkaNsukka, Enugu
61201–1500Obafemi Awolowo UniversityIle-Ife, Osun
101501+Federal University of Agriculture, AbeokutaAbeokuta, Ogun
101501+Ladoke Akintola University of TechnologyOgbomoso, Oyo
101501+ Nnamdi Azikiwe UniversityAwka, Anambra

Best private university in Nigeria 2023

There are several private universities in Nigeria. Here is a list of the top universities in Nigeria.

Year establishedUniversity
2002Covenant University
2001Landmark University
1999Babcock University
2009Afe Babalola University
2003American University of Nigeria
2018Skyline University Nigeria
2002Pan-Atlantic University
2009Nile University of Nigeria
2005Redeemer's University
2007African University of Science and Technology
2001Bowen University
2002Veritas University
2007Caleb University
2005Al-Hikmah University
2001Baze University

What is the best university in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan is considered one of Nigeria's best institutions. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London.

What is the 10 best university in Nigeria?

The top 10 best institutions in Nigeria as per the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings include:

  1. University of Ibadan
  2. University of Lagos
  3. Covenant University
  4. Bayero University
  5. Federal University of Technology Akure
  6. University of Benin
  7. University of Ilorin
  8. The University of Nigeria Nsukka
  9. Obafemi Awolowo University
  10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

What is the 20 best university in Nigeria?

What is the best university in Nigeria?
Woman in blue long sleeve shirt sitting at the table smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukau
Here are the top 20 best universities according to the University Guru rankings.

  1. University of Ibadan
  2. University of Lagos
  3. Covenant University
  4. University of Nigeria
  5. Obafemi Awolowo University
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. Federal University of Technology
  8. Bayero University Kano
  9. University of Benin
  10. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  12. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  13. Landmark University
  14. Ahmadu Bello University
  15. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture
  16. Lagos State University, Ojo
  17. Redeemer's University
  18. University of Port Harcourt
  19. University of Maiduguri
  20. Afe Babalola University

What is the top 30 university in Nigeria?

These are the top 30 best universities in Nigeria according to the 2023 University Guru rankings.

  1. University of Ibadan
  2. University of Lagos
  3. Covenant University
  4. University of Nigeria
  5. Obafemi Awolowo University
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  8. Bayero University Kano
  9. University of Benin
  10. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  12. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  13. Landmark University
  14. Ahmadu Bello University
  15. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture
  16. Lagos State University, Ojo
  17. Redeemer's University
  18. University of Port Harcourt
  19. University of Maiduguri
  20. Afe Babalola University
  21. University of Abuja
  22. University of Calabar
  23. University of Jos
  24. Olabisi Onabanjo University
  25. Osun State University
  26. Kwara State University
  27. Adekunle Ajasin University
  28. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
  29. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
  30. University of Uyo

University ranking provides prospective students with a quick way to assess the reputation and quality of universities. This can help them decide where to pursue their higher education.

Legit.ng recently highlighted the list of courses offered by Olabisi Onabanjo University and their cut-off marks. The institution offers a wide variety of courses that learners can choose from.

If you have been considering OOU as the institution where you would like to pursue your higher education, then you should know which courses the university offers and the OOU cut-off mark for each.

