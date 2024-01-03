Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) has rated the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) as the best University of Agriculture in Africa

The federal university also emerged as 7th best university of agriculture in the world in the latest ranking for 2024

Five key indicators like: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook were used to arrive at the final list

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has emerged as the best University of Agriculture on the African continent and 7th position globally.

This is according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) for 2024.

The Acting Head, Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) of the university, 'Sunkanmi Olajide, disclosed this in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Olajide said FUNAAB was able to achieve this out of the 1,906 universities across 108 countries and regions that were evaluated.

"This methodology involved 18 meticulously calibrated performance indicators, assessing institutions in five key areas: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook."

He added that the university achieved this remarkable feat after it previously secured the 2nd position in Nigeria in the 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa University rankings and the best public university in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Kehinde, extended congratulations to the entire University community and called for further collaboration to achieve greater feats.

FUNAAB emerges 2nd best university in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FUNAAB emerged as second best among Nigeria’s 258 universities. The federal university was also ranked 26th best in sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE)'s sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The ranking highlighted the strongest universities in Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars.

These are access and fairness, Africa impact, teaching skills, students’ engagement and resources and finance. The Sub-Saharan Africa university rankings were officially announced on Monday, June 26, at the organisation’s first forum, which took place in partnership with Ashesi University, Ghana.

