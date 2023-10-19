The House of Representatives has begun move for the increase of teacher's salaries in primary, secondary and tertiary schools

Hon Abubakar Fulata, a member of the green chamber, is agitating for an increase to N250,000, N500,000 and N1 million respectively

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, said there is a need to revitalise the education sector

FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the House of Committee on University Education, has advocated for increased salaries for teachers at the primary, secondary, and university levels.

He proposed that these teachers should receive monthly remunerations of N250,000, N500,000, and N1 million, respectively.

The resolution for increasing teacher salaries was made at a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop in Abuja. Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Mr. Fulata made this proposal during a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Development of a Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2023-2027) in Abuja, which took place on Thursday, October 19.

He emphasized the importance of adequately compensating Nigerian teachers to motivate them to educate the country’s youth.

According to Mr. Fulata, previous administrations have tried to improve education in the country, but these efforts have yet to produce the desired outcomes.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he said:

“No primary school teacher should earn less than N250,000 in a month, no secondary school teacher should earn less than N500,000 and no university teacher should warn less than 1million in a month.

“The nation must declare a state of emergency in education. We must commit at least 25 per cent to 30 per cent of our national budget to education.

“It is high time we pay them adequately so that them can teach our children.”

Minister speaks on solid education policies

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, acknowledged that the ministry has developed solid educational policies on paper, but they must be tailored to meet the needs of the people.

He stressed that the current state of education in Nigeria needs to align with societal requirements, emphasizing the urgency of creating a roadmap for development and implementing it promptly.

Mr Mamman urged participants to work within tight timeframes to ensure that Nigerians can experience the positive effects of these policies promptly.

He also pledged to collaborate with state governments to advance the education sector.

Gov Zulum awards university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Borno

In a different development, 37 workers involved in constructing resettlement homes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state have been granted university scholarships.

Governor Babagana Zulum approved these scholarships during an inspection visit to the construction site in Nguro Soye village of Bama Local Government Area on Thursday, October 19.

Those labourers who meet the criteria for university admission will receive complete financial support to further their education.

