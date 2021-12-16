Kwara State University courses offered and cut off mark in 2024/2025
Kwara State University, also known as KWASU, is a fully registered and accredited university in Nigeria. It aims to offer high-quality education to all students. Numerous Nigerian youth have graduated from various faculties, and many others are enrolled on multiple academic programmes.
Nigeria has many universities located in different parts of the country, and Kwara State University is one of them. Many people are curious to see the list of Kwara State University courses to establish if it is the right institution for them. Read on to learn all the courses offered and the entry requirements.
Where is Kwara State University located?
KWASU's main campus is located in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria. It also has Osi and Ilesa-Barusa campuses.
Before 2007, the state did not have enough institutions of higher learning. A lot of effort had been put towards establishing KWASU, but not much had been achieved for many years.
The turning point came in 2007 when the then governor, Bukola Saraki, constituted a committee that began establishing the university.
Is KWASU a private university?
KWASU is a public institution of higher learning that was established in 2009. It offers quality undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in various fields.
It has seven faculties, 44 departments, and over 7,400 graduates. Over 153,750 students have enrolled in the institution since it was formed.
What courses are offered in KWASU?
The following courses are on offer at KWASU for the 2024/2025 post UTME admission:
- Accounting
- Agricultural Engineering
- Agricultural Science
- Arabic
- Banking and Finance
- Biochemistry
- Business Administration
- Business Education
- Chemistry
- Christian Religion Studies
- Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Common and Islamic Law
- Computer Science
- Early Childhood and Primary Education
- Economics
- Electrical and Computer Engineering
- English Language
- Entrepreneurship
- Environmental Health Science
- Fine and Applied Arts
- Food Science Technology
- French
- Geology and Mineral Science
- History
- Human Kinetics
- Industrial Chemistry
- Islamic Studies
- Library and Information Science
- Linguistic/ Yoruba
- Linguistics
- Mass Communication
- Material Science Engineering
- Mathematics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Plant and Environmental Biology
- Political Science
- Public Administration
- Public Health
- Special Education
- Statistics
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Visual and Performing Arts
- Zoology
What is the Kwara State University cut off mark?
If you are interested in any of the above Kwara State University courses, you must ascertain that you meet the academic threshold. The cut off mark for Kwara State University varies depending on the course you wish to pursue. The cut off for an engineering course, for example, could be higher than that for entrepreneurship.
- Pharmacy: 240
- Medicine and Surgery: 270
- Medical Laboratory Science: 230
- Mechanical Engineering: 220
- Electronic Engineering: 220
- Medical Radiography: 230
- Civil Engineering: 220
- Mass Communication: 200
- Foreign Language: 180
- History and International Studies: 200
- English and Literary Studies: 200
- Theatre and Film Studies: 200
- Nutrition and Dietetics: 210
- Home Science: 180
- Medical Rehabilitation: 220
- Political Science: 200
- Law: 240
- Nursing: 240
- English Education: 180
- Social Science Education: 180
- Archaeology: 180
- Public Administration and Local Government Studies: 190
- Sociology: 190
- Economics: 200
- Urban and Regional Planning: 180
- Estate Management: 200
- Architecture: 200
- Human Physiology: 200
- Human Anatomy: 200
- Veterinary Medicine: 220
- Marketing: 190
- Banking and Finance: 200
- Statistics: 180
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry: 200
- Physics and Astronomy: 200
- Aquaculture: 190
- Linguistics: 200
- Marketing: 180
- Banking and Finance: 200
- Accountancy: 210
- Business Management: 200
- Foreign Language: 180
- Geography: 190
- Geology: 220
- German: 180
- Guidance and Counselling: 180
- Health Education: 180
- History: 180
- Home Science: 190
- Agricultural Extension: 200
- Adult Education: 180
- Agricultural Economics: 180
- Biochemistry: 200
- Crop Science: 180
- Animal Science: 180
- Microbiology: 200
- Zoology: 180
How to calculate Kwara State University cut off mark?
- Divide the JAMB score by 8 e.g 320÷8=40
- Divide the Post UTME by 4 e.g 72÷2=36
- Add both your JAMB and Post UTME score together: 40+36= 76
Admission into Kwara State University
Admission into KWASU is based on merit, and the institution does not discriminate against any student. All applicants are expected to possess minimum O’level, UTME, POST-UTME, or other stated entry requirements.
Applicants seeking admission into KWASU regular based programmes or other programmes should ensure that all information entered is true and correct to the best of their knowledge.
To apply for any of the programmes listed above, you must first visit the Kwara University website to get the stipulated entry requirements. Then, click on the Admission tab, and select whether you want to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate programme. You will be automatically redirected to the student portal to start applying for admission.
How to apply online
- Visit the Kwara State University portal on your device and click Create an Account.
- Complete the registration form by providing the required information as indicated and click Register.
- Once you create an account or register with Kwara State University, you will be automatically logged in.
- The system will automatically send an SMS and email notification to your email and phone number to communicate your application details and login credentials.
- Your username is the email address you entered at the point of registration, and your surname (last name) is your password.
- A unique application number will be assigned to you when you have completed the registration. The application number should be used as the username, while your surname (last name) is maintained as the password. You can change this password later.
Documents/ information required for the online application
Before you apply online, you should have the following documents/information ready.
- Valid and active email address
- Correct personal details
- Educational qualification details
- Image of scanned photograph in jpg/jpeg format (The size should not exceed 50 KB)
- Image of scanned signature in jpg/jpeg format (The size should not exceed 50 KB)
- Image of scanned certificates in jpg/jpeg, pdf format (The size should not exceed 50 kB)
How much is Kwara State University school fees?
The fee charged differs depending on the course and level of study. Once you successfully apply for a programme and get admitted, the relevant authorities will include a prospectus containing the exact amount you should pay.
Kindly note that all payments are made with an ATM card, and the university is not responsible for any wrong payments. Therefore, you should ensure you read the instructions very well before making any payment.
Contact details
If you see the need to make further enquiries, you can contact KWASU using the details below.
- Phone number: +234 8033929378
- Address: P.M.B 1530, 23431, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria
- Email address: cithelpdesk@kwasu.edu.ng
Now that you know which courses are offered by Kwara State University, you can make an informed decision about what to study at this prestigious institution. Good luck in pursuing your higher studies.
