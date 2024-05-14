A Nigerian man had told his sister that if she was able to gain admission into the university, he would buy her an iPhone

The man said his sister applied for admission to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and that she scored 264 in last year's UTME

She has also written the UNILORIN post-UTME test, and she scored 70 marks, but the man said the iPhone was expensive

A man promised to buy his sister an iPhone if she passed the JAMB exam and gained admission into the university.

The promise was made last year, and the young lady wrote the 2023 UTME and scored 264 marks in aggregate.

The lady scored 70 marks in UNILORIN post-UTME test. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts, d3sign and X/Starboy Abefe.

The man, Starboy Abefe, said his sister applied for admission to the University of Ilorin.

Abefe said she has also sat for the UNILORIN post-UTME examination and scored 70 marks, meaning she passed.

This means he would have to fulfil his promise of buying her an iPhone. He said in a post:

"Around June of last year, I promised my younger sister that if she gain admission into university, I’m gonna get her an iPhone. Guess what? She just sent me her UNILORIN post-UTME score. She got 70/100. JAMB score na 264 and she has already passed the cut-off mark (based on last year own)…. Plus we are from Kwara state. I’m happy for her but una don hear the price of iPhone now? Nigeria you do this one. I go dey cough out almost 300k for XR now."

See the post below:

Reactions to Abefe's post

@teekay_akanbi said:

"Did I just see XR?? What happened to 13 and above? Spend this money small now. Encourage her with 14, so she go graduate with 1st class."

@VykturDonalty said:

"Buy now that is still cheap before the price is x2."

JAMB tutor shares his students' results

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who helped some students to prepare for their JAMB examination has seen their scores.

The teacher said he moved abroad before the result of the UTME was released by JAMB, but the students did well.

He has promised to give $50 each to all his students who scored 290 marks and above in the 2024 UTME.

