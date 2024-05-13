A Nigerian lady who's the only student in her class in the university has shared her rare situation on social media

In an intriguing video trending on the TikTok app, the young lady showed herself in the lecture room with empty seats

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many insisting that they cannot cope in such a situation

Reactions have been trailing a video of a Nigerian university student who's the only student in her set.

Rita, a 300-level student of Dennis Osadebay university, said she is the only one studying statistics in the entire school.

Girl shares her experience as the only student offering her course Photo credit: @ri_ribby2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience as only student

According to the lady identified as @ri_ribby2, she always comes to class with the mindset that it's going to be just her and the lecturer.

She shared a video of herself in class surrounded by empty seats while waiting for the lecturer to arrive in class.

Rita recounted how she literally cried her eyes out when she found out that she would be the only student offering the course.

However, her lecturers 'lied' to her that it wouldn't be a difficult situation so she went ahead to start the academic journey

Rita said:

"POV: You are the only one studying your course in the full uni. I don’t need to say too much I would be making more videos and my sch mates are here on TikTok am a 300level student and I would be graduating alone.

"The work load is hectic if I forget wat am taught I have to meet my lecturers again to prep me cause there is no student to interact with mostly close to exam I can’t be disturbing them to re explain I have to stress my small brain to remember.

"When I was told I was going to be d only one I cried at first like in d lecturer block they were telling me to calm down that it’s not dat hard but they lied."

Reactions trail video of only female in class

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Dave asked:

"How you wan take do expo or ask person answer for exam hall?"

@Itz Chiamaka said:

"Same here na only me Dey study medicine and surgery."

@precious igweh said:

"Omoooo. Me I dey hide my own ooo. I'm the only one in my department but nobody knows not even my parents but it's cool sha."

@mirabelll said:

"Normally who wan follow you do stat."

@thahotchickito wrote:

"Why you choose that hard course? I did start in 200 level and it was a nightmare course for me."

@Black Cats said:

"The fact you will be best graduating student of your department is sweet!"

@Agogo 10 10 wrote:

"No make so fall in love with your lecturer oh."

@Comzy added:

"Na you be course rep, assistant course rep, exco, and floor student."

