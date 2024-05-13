Nollywood superstar thespian and filmmaker Funke Akindele recently lost out to her colleague Kehinde Bankole as the best actress in Nigeria

Funke Akindele was also on the list for the best actress at the AMVCA in 2023, along with Scarlett Gomez, Bimbo Ademoye and Nse Ikpe-Etim, but she lost as well

For two years in the role, she has fallen short at the final stage, with seemingly less popular actresses beating her to the gong

However, Legit.ng, in this article, has decided to have a critical look as to why Funke Akindele continues to get snubbed at the final hurdle as the AMVCA award eluded her again

Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele is one of the biggest actresses and filmmakers ever to grace the Nigerian movie industry.

However, the one award that would help solidify her legacy continues to elude her after years of multiple nominations for record-shattering movies.

After losing to Osas Ighodaro in 2023, she lost again in 2024, this time to Kehinde Bankole's character in Adire.

Legit.ng in this article has taken time to analyse three major reasons why the AMVCA continues to elude Funke Akindele.

1. Unchallenging roles:

There is no denying that Funke Akindele is a fantastic filmmaker, director, and producer, but the question that begs for an answer is whether she is an exceptional actress.

One would go through different stratospheres of emotions to achieve immortality. Over the last decade, Funke Akindele has, to a large extent, created a character that is almost naturally synonymous with who she is, and ever since, it has become a labour struggle for her to break free from that character mode.

Be it Jenifa, Omo Ghetto, Battle On Bukka Street, or her movie A Tribe Called Judah, she channelled a particular personality/character almost all the time but in different cloaks.

Someone would say Funke played a singer in the series "She", but the question is, did she play a different personality from what you know her for? The way she spoke and her general mannerisms were all still the same.

Same unchallenging roles over and over and over again.

2. Repeating almost the same storylines

Another recurring feature in most of Funke Akindele's movies her are storylines. They almost all start with the same kick.

Things build along the way. Someone needs help, a hero comes through, saves the day, and things crescendos with a big payday.

Same storylines, one outlook on life and what it is thought to be, different from what it is.

3. A jury voted not just the audience

Another reason Funke Akindele lost out this year at the AMVCA was that the award ceremony didn't go down the route it tolled last year.

A group of experienced thespians decided the winners with years of experience in the bag.

Unlike in 2023, when Osas Ighodaro won and it was based on popularity and having a huge fanbase, this year was different.

For this reason, it was clear that Breath of Life is a better movie in all its ramifications than A Tribe Called Judah. Even if Wale Ojo's movie was not in contention, Funke still had to contend with RMD's Black Book and Kehinde Bankole's Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

