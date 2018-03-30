FUNAAB courses 2024/2025: requirements and cut-off mark

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is a renowned tertiary institution in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. The institution was established in 1988. FUNAAB offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. If you plan to join the institution, here is a list of the available FUNAAB courses and their requirements.

FUNAAB is a famous institution renowned for its focus on agricultural education, research, and extension services. The university has a large campus of over 10,000 hectares and offers various academic programs.

FUNAAB courses, requirements and cut-off marks

There are various competitive courses in FUNAAB, both undergraduate and postgraduate, across various fields. The institution boasts 351 academic programs, encompassing 30 undergraduate and 321 graduate programs.

List of courses in FUNAAB

The institution provides a range of programs within its various colleges. The available agricultural courses in FUNAAB include:

1. College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development (COLAMRUD)

The college was started in 1988 and comprises four academic programmes.

Agricultural Administration

Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Communication and General Studies

2. College of Animal Science and Livestock Production (COLANIM)

COLANIM comprises five academic programmes, which are:

Animal Breeding and Genetics

Animal Nutrition

Animal Physiology

Animal Production and Health, and

Pasture and Range Management

3. College of Environmental Resources Management (COLERM)

The various management courses in FUNAAB offered under COLERM include:

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Forestry and Wildlife Management

Water Resources Management and Agro meteorology

4. College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT)

COLPLANT aims to train skilled manpower for sustainable food production and natural resource management. Courses offered here are:

Crop Protection

Horticulture

Plant Breeding and Seed Technology

Plant Physiology and Crop Production, and

Soil Science and Land Management

5. College of Veterinary Medicine (COLVET)

There are various medical courses in FUNAAB for those interested in veterinary. These programmes include:

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Microbiology

Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology

Veterinary Pathology

Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology

Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry

Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Veterinary Surgery and Theriogenology

6. College of Biosciences (COLBIOS)

This is one of the newest colleges at the university. The FUNAAB science courses, which run for four years, include the following:

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Pure and Applied Botany

Pure and Applied Zoology

7. College of Physical Sciences (COLPHYS)

The College of Physical Sciences was formed in 2014. Courses offered here are:

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

8. College of Entrepreneurial and Development Studies (COLENDS)

The college was established in 2011. Commercial courses in FUNAAB have been accredited by the National University Commission (NUC). They include:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Entrepreneurial Studies

9. College of Food Sciences and Human Ecology (COLFHEC)

College of Food Science and Human Ecology was created in 2009. Courses offered here are:

Food Science and Technology

Home Science and Management

Hospitality and Tourism

Nutrition and Dietetics

10. College of Engineering (COLENG)

The available engineering courses in FUNAAB include the following:

Agricultural & Bio-Resources Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

What are the requirements for FUNAAB?

The admission requirements for FUNAAB undergraduate programs are as follows:

Applicants must possess a minimum of five (5) O'Level Credit passes in relevant subjects at one or two sittings in WASSCE, SSCE, NECO, NABTEB.

The required subjects include English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and at least a pass in Physics.

Candidates must have chosen FUNAAB as their preferred institution during the JAMB registration.

Applicants must have sat for the UTME and scored a minimum of 160 marks.

All applicants must participate in the FUNAAB Post-UTME screening exercise.

FUNAAB postgraduate courses and requirements

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, offers various postgraduate courses across various colleges. Some of these courses are:

Master of Agriculture (M.Agric)

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Agric. Econs. and Farm Mgt.

Master of Forestry (M.F.)

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Forestry Economics and Management

Master of Environmental Management and Protection (MEMP-Academics)

PhD in Environmental Management & Toxicology PhD in Environmental Toxicology

Master/Ph.D in Aquaculture and Fisheries (M.A. F/Ph.D)

Master of Wildlife Management (MWM/Ph.D)

Master of Engineering (M.Eng)

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Agricultural Engineering

M.Sc/MVSC/PhD in Medicine and Surgery

Postgraduate Diploma courses include planning, computer science, and communication studies.

General requirements

Here is a general overview of admission requirements for postgraduate studies at FUNAAB.

A Bachelor's degree from FUNAAB or any other recognized university by the Senate.

A minimum Second Class (Upper Division) degree in a relevant field is usually required. However, candidates with a good second-class lower degree in a relevant field may also be considered.

A Master's degree from FUNAAB or its equivalent from a recognized university by the Senate in the field of specialization for which a Ph.D. is being sought.

FUNAAB departmental cut-off mark for all courses

The exact departmental cut-off marks for all FUNAAB courses are not publicly announced by the university. You can contact the admissions office or your desired department directly for further inquiries.

What are the available art courses in FUNAAB?

FUNAAB arts courses explore the historical context of creative works and teach you to review source material critically. You can concentrate on philosophy, biology, music, art, or history.

What is the full meaning of FUNAAB?

The full meaning of FUNAAB is the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. The institution is located in Ogun State and was founded in 1988.

Is FUNAAB offering biology?

The institution offers biology under the Department of Biological Sciences. The department also offers a Postgraduate Diploma programme in Biology.

Is FUNAAB offering computer science?

FUNAAB offers computer science. They have a dedicated Department of Computer Science, which offers programs leading to the award of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Master of Science (M.Sc.), and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

How is FUNAAB ranked?

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is ranked as one of the best universities in Africa for agriculture. It emerged as the 7th best university of agriculture in the world in the latest ranking for 2024.

For any further assistance, you can reach out to the university through the following:

Postal address: P.M.B 2240, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Alabata Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

P.M.B 2240, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Alabata Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Telephone number: +234-803-337439

+234-803-337439 Email addresses: registrar@funaab.edu.ng and examsandrecords@funaab.edu.ng

Understanding the available FUNAAB courses and cut-off marks can help you in making an informed decision when seeking a top university in Nigeria. The institution offers diverse programs and excels particularly in agricultural-related fields, making it a premier choice for pursuing such disciplines.

