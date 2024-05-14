Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said asking pastors as tithes are being spent is unbiblical

Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions about the position of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCC), where he posited that asking pastors to give an account of how they spent the church's tithe was ungodly.

In a video shared by Seun Osewa, a media entrepreneur, the cleric narrated the story of a billionaire whose tight in the church was huge. Pastor Adeboye narrated that the billionaire family were proud that they asked for how the tight being paid into the Church's account was being spent.

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye says, asking for accountability is unbiblical Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

According to Adeboye, the request for such accountability led to the billionaire's downfall, and today, they are not where they were supposed to be.

Sharing the video, Osewe wrote:

"Some billionaires asked Pastor Adeboye for a monthly report of how their tithes were being spent. He felt this was unbiblical but reluctantly did it.

"In the next 2 years, God punished them for their pride in asking for accountability by reducing their wealth.

"What's the lesson?"

Nigerians react to Adeboye's comment

The comment from the man of God has generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians who took to the post's comment section to express their views. Some of the comments are listed below:

Olubunmi Aro wrote:

"I respect Pastor Adeboye so much. I think he should get over this tithe message bcos we misinterpreted it. Moses brought These laws, but Christ has replaced them with Grace. We are not under the law anymore but under Grace.

"Like Bishop Mike Okonkwo of TREM, he has embraced the gospel of grace (preached after Christ's resurrection). He apologized for misleading his congregation on tithe, and now they've stopped collecting tithe, stopped preaching the gospel of Moses, and now focused on the Gospel of Grace."

Wilfred E. Orhue commented:

"I don’t think this message can be delivered to a white congregation. The sermon is best suited for Nigerian audience."

Gideon George said:

"The business of attracting 10% of everyone’s monthly income is real, and it should be approached with persuasive strategies."

Eniola Daniel reacted:

"It is well. My church in the village, Anglican, give financial reports, and everyone knows the state of finance of the church. So, why shy away from this?"

Suleiman Tajudeen

"With all due respect, this is pure tales by moonlight! No one gets punished asking for proper accountability."

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng