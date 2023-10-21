Pastor Chuzzy Udenwa of the Glory House World Church has called on private and public stakeholders to invest in education

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he stated that to achieve qualitative education in Nigeria, there must be synergy between both sectors

In conjunction with TAF, Pastor Chuzzy has pledged to use his platform to grant 15 students with disabilities scholarships across several tertiary institutions in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The founder of Glory City Campus Fellowship (GGCF), Pastir Chuzzy Udenwa, has revealed that a sustainable educational sector in Nigeria requires a joint effort by the government, individuals and corporate bodies.

The US-based cleric revealed this to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 19, shortly after a press briefing where an MoU was announced between GGCF and TAF Africa to empower students with disabilities on campuses.

Us-based Pastor Chuzzy Udenwa (L) and other participants after the press briefing at TAF Africa HQ. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Pastor Udenwa said:

"Reforms are done by the government, individuals, corporations, and businesses. And I'm appealing to the business community to get more involved with the students in the educational sector; there's a lot of need.

"We can't just wait for the government to do everything. Communities and religious organizations, especially businesses, can help to make life easier for these students.

"Remember that in the next 20 years, a student who is 20 today will be 40. And so we must prepare them for a great tomorrow."

Speaking at the press briefing, Pastor Udenwa stated that about 15 students have benefitted from the initiative this year across several campuses.

15 students to benefit from GGCF scholarship

When asked how many persons with disabilities they will be targeted, he said another 15 students across the University of Abuja, Baze University, College of Education Zuba and City Polytechnic Dawaki are on the card for consideration.

Also speaking at the press briefing virtually, the CEO/founder of TAF Africa, Ambassador Jake Epelle, described the initiative as a welcome development.

He stated that there is a need for government and corporate bodies to place priority on PWDs and grant them equal opportunities to foster inclusivity in society.

Epelle also charged the media to give special needs citizens a voice and help integrate them into society adequately.

Jubilation as Kano govt sponsors over 1,000 postgraduates on foreign scholarship

In a separate news update, over 1,000 students have been awarded scholarships by the Kano state government to pursue their postgraduate studies overseas.

The state's governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, announced this achievement in a social media post on Friday, October 20.

During the launch of the scholarship program, Governor Yusuf encouraged the recipients to maximize this valuable opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng