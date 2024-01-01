Nigerian youths can join the ranks of esteemed scholars at the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom (UK)

Dundee, UK - The University of Dundee is offering scholarships of £2,000 per year of study - up to a maximum value of £10,000 - to applicants who enter an eligible Undergraduate course in its School of Life Sciences for the 2023/24 or 2024/25 session.

The opportunity, the GREAT Scholarships, each worth £10,000.

The University of Dundee offers scholarships worth thousands of pounds to international students. Photo credit: @dundeeuni

The scholarships are available for all full-time postgraduate taught master's programmes.

Snapshot of University of Dundee

The University of Dundee focuses on teaching traditional and professional degrees and it is one of the top 200 universities for graduate employment rate (QS World University rankings 2022).

With over 16,000 students and 3,000 staff representing over 145 different countries across the world, the University of Dundee is deemed a global institution.

Scholarships at University of Dundee, UK

At the university, you can explore a variety of scholarship options tailored to your educational aspirations, many of which are fully funded. These not only support tuition fees but also often cover living expenses and, in some cases, include hostel accommodation.

Whether you are looking to pursue your studies at the University of Dundee without IELTS requirements or seeking a fully funded pathway, the institution's scholarships cater to a diverse range of needs.

The school provides detailed guidance on how to apply for these scholarships, ensuring you have the information and support needed to navigate the application process successfully.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for applications is May 13, 2024.

This means that candidates have ample time for further research about the opportunity and apply.

Click here to view a list of postgraduate scholarships for applicants from Africa.

