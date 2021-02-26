Annalise Bishop's biography: what is known about Jamie Foxx’s daughter?

Annalise Bishop is an American teenager, best known as the youngest daughter of world-famous actor Jamie Foxx. She was born during the actor's relationship with his ex-wife, Kristin Grannis. Over the last few years, Annalise has been making numerous public appearances in the company of her celebrity dad.

Annalise Bishop in different poses. Photo: @iamjamiefoxx (modified by author)

While she is barely 14 years old, Annalise is already incredibly famous. Here is a quick look at the youngster's life.

Profile summary

Full name Annalise Bishop Gender Female Date of birth October 3, 2008 Jamie Foxx's daughter's age 13 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Hidden Valley, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (black and Caucasian) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 4'1" Height in centimetres 119 Weight in kilograms 42 Weight in pounds 93 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Marital status Single Father Jamie Foxx Mother Kristin Grannis Half-sister Corrine Foxx Instagram @annalisebishop

Annalise Bishop's bio

How old is Jamie Foxx's daughter, Annalise bishop? The renowned actor's youngest daughter is 13 years old as of 2022, a few months shy of her 14th birthday. She was born on October 3 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

Who are Annalise Bishop's parents? Her father, Jamie Foxx, is among the best-known actors in today's entertainment industry. He has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including Django Unchained (2012), Ray (2004), and Robin Hood (2018). Who is the mother of Annalise Bishop? The teenager's mother is a marriage and family therapist known as Kristin Grannis. She was in a relationship with Jamie until 2013.

Annalise has one half-sister, Corrine Foxx, an American model and actress. Annalise Bishop and Corinne Foxx's mothers are different, with the latter's mom being Connie Kline.

What is the nationality of Jamie Foxx's daughter?

Actor Jamie Foxx (L) and daughter Annalise Bishop attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

The youngster was born in America, making her an American national by birth.

Where does Annalise Bishop live?

Annalise lives with her father in Hidden Valleys, Los Angeles, California. Jamie purchased his mansion in 2007 for $10.5 million. The house sits on 40 acres of land and measures a whopping 17,000 square feet. Various sides of the house offer panoramic views of the picturesque mountains in the surrounding.

Annalise and Jamie's relationship

Annalise and her dad are often seen attending numerous events together. They have also been occasionally spotted on casual night-outs. She accompanied her dad to the SAG Awards in 2021 and the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Additionally, Annalise frequently appears on her dad's social media pages, where the two can be seen in various destinations.

What does Annalise's mother do?

Kristin Grannis, Annalise's mum, is a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Agoura Hills, California. She deals with patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and other wide-ranging mental issues.

Grannis is well-versed in numerous treatment approaches, including attachment-based, brain spotting, CBT, compassion-focused, and culturally sensitive approaches.

What are Annalise Bishop's hobbies?

Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

The young Annalise is a huge basketball fan. Besides following the sport, she is also an incredibly talented basketball player. In addition to sports, Annalise is also an incredible piano player, according to her dad. Speaking about it, Jamie stated that his daughter often plays his songs on the piano as he sings along.

Jamie and Kristin's breakup

Kristin Grannis and Jamie Foxx decided to go their separate ways in 2013 when Foxx allegedly began to indulge in other affairs. The renowned actor's connection with Katie Holmes was reportedly one of the primary reasons the relationship ended.

Annalise Bishop's height

The teenager is 4'1" (119 centimetres) tall and weighs 93 pounds (42 kilograms). She has black eyes and wavy brown hair.

Annalise Bishop has become incredibly popular due to her association with her world-famous dad, Jamie Foxx. The youngster seems to be following her dad's path in the entertainment industry, with talents in music, acting, and sports.

