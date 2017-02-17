Covenant University school fees 2022/2023: courses and admissions

Covenant University (CU) is a Nigerian private university in Ota, Ogun State. The institution was founded by David Oyedepo and opened its doors on 21 October 2002. Since then, it has risen into one of the best Nigerian universities. At some point, it became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education. How are the Covenant University school fees structured in 2022?

Like other institutions of higher learning, Covenant University charges different fees depending on the course one is pursuing. There are also other charges that apply uniformly to every student enrolled in the institution.

Covenant University school fees

Here is a look at all fees associated with studying at the institution.

Mandatory fees for all new students

Here is a breakdown of all new students' fees upon admission.

Item Fees Books N15,000 Caution fee N25,000 College dues N2,000 EDS N6,000 Field trip N7,500 Hostel accommodation N185,000 ICT development fund N25,000 ICT training N30,000 Identification card N15,000 Lab coat and tools for engineering students N25,000 Labs/workshop/studio fee N40,000 Lab coat and tools for science students N7,000 Matriculation N15,000 Medical deposit N10,000 Medical test N15,000 Results verification N5,000 TMC & vision 10-2022 kit N15,000 Utility N75,000 Virtual library N15,000 Wireless internet N15,000

Tuition fees

Here is a look at the annual fees for every program offered at Covenant University.

Course Annual fees Accounting N937,500 All engineering courses N1,002,500 Architecture N977,500 Banking & Finance N937,500 Biochemistry N984,500 Biology N977,500 Building Technology N977,500 Business Administration N937,500 Computer Science N977,500 Demography & Social Statistics N937,500 Economics N937,500 English Language N977,500 Estate Management N977,500 Industrial Physics/Mathematics N984,500 Industrial Chemistry N984,500 Industrial Relations N937,500 International Relations N977,500 Marketing N937,500 Mass Communication, Public Relations & Advertising N977,500 Microbiology N984,500 MIS N977,500 Policy & Strategic Studies N977,500 Political Science N977,500 Psychology/Counselling N977,500 Sociology N937,500 Human Resource Management N937,500

Does Covenant University offer scholarships?

Yes, the institution has partial and full scholarships for different student groups.

Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship

Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship is for non-Nigerian Master's applicants seeking on-campus admission to Covenant University. The scholarship is only open to non-Nigerian candidates admitted into any of Covenant's Master's Programs and remains valid for 18 months.

CApIC-ACE Scholarship

The Covenant Applied Informatics and Communication Africa Centre of Excellence (CApIC-ACE) was established at Covenant University under the World Bank-funded African Centre of Excellence IMPACT project (ACE-IMPACT).

The scholarship is meant for postgraduate applicants from Nigeria and West & Central Africa pursuing master's and PhD programs in information & communication engineering, bioinformatics, biochemistry, and computer science.

Contacts

Here are the various ways you can contact the university in case of any queries.

Location: Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria

Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria Phone : +234 903 355 0046 or +234 903 355 0049

: +234 903 355 0046 or +234 903 355 0049 Email: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Does Covenant University require JAMB?

Yes, all prospective students at Covenant University must obtain the JAMB form, select Covenant University, and sit for the UTME to gain admission.

How much is the school fees for Covenant University?

The annual fee ranges from 937,500 for courses such as accounting and sociology to 1,002,500 for engineering courses.

How much is the accommodation fee in Covenant University?

Students are required to pay N185,000 in accommodation fees every year.

Is the university school fee paid yearly or per semester?

Students can choose to pay yearly, per semester, or in instalments. For the latter, there must be an agreement between the student and the institution.

What is the CU fee for international relations?

Students pursuing are required to pay N977,500 per year in tuition fees.

What is the CU fee for medicine and surgery?

The institution does not offer courses in medicine and surgery. The institution's department of science and technology has courses such as chemistry, biochemistry, and biological sciences.

What is the CU fee for pharm*cy?

CU does not have pharm*cy courses.

What are the Covenant University Law School fees?

CU does not have law courses as yet.

Covenant University school fees vary from one course to another. Engineering students pay the highest amounts, while sociology and accounting students are among those who pay the lowest.

