Covenant University school fees 2022/2023: courses and admissions
Covenant University (CU) is a Nigerian private university in Ota, Ogun State. The institution was founded by David Oyedepo and opened its doors on 21 October 2002. Since then, it has risen into one of the best Nigerian universities. At some point, it became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education. How are the Covenant University school fees structured in 2022?
Like other institutions of higher learning, Covenant University charges different fees depending on the course one is pursuing. There are also other charges that apply uniformly to every student enrolled in the institution.
Covenant University school fees
Here is a look at all fees associated with studying at the institution.
Mandatory fees for all new students
Here is a breakdown of all new students' fees upon admission.
|Item
|Fees
|Books
|N15,000
|Caution fee
|N25,000
|College dues
|N2,000
|EDS
|N6,000
|Field trip
|N7,500
|Hostel accommodation
|N185,000
|ICT development fund
|N25,000
|ICT training
|N30,000
|Identification card
|N15,000
|Lab coat and tools for engineering students
|N25,000
|Labs/workshop/studio fee
|N40,000
|Lab coat and tools for science students
|N7,000
|Matriculation
|N15,000
|Medical deposit
|N10,000
|Medical test
|N15,000
|Results verification
|N5,000
|TMC & vision 10-2022 kit
|N15,000
|Utility
|N75,000
|Virtual library
|N15,000
|Wireless internet
|N15,000
Tuition fees
Here is a look at the annual fees for every program offered at Covenant University.
|Course
|Annual fees
|Accounting
|N937,500
|All engineering courses
|N1,002,500
|Architecture
|N977,500
|Banking & Finance
|N937,500
|Biochemistry
|N984,500
|Biology
|N977,500
|Building Technology
|N977,500
|Business Administration
|N937,500
|Computer Science
|N977,500
|Demography & Social Statistics
|N937,500
|Economics
|N937,500
|English Language
|N977,500
|Estate Management
|N977,500
|Industrial Physics/Mathematics
|N984,500
|Industrial Chemistry
|N984,500
|Industrial Relations
|N937,500
|International Relations
|N977,500
|Marketing
|N937,500
|Mass Communication, Public Relations & Advertising
|N977,500
|Microbiology
|N984,500
|MIS
|N977,500
|Policy & Strategic Studies
|N977,500
|Political Science
|N977,500
|Psychology/Counselling
|N977,500
|Sociology
|N937,500
|Human Resource Management
|N937,500
Does Covenant University offer scholarships?
Yes, the institution has partial and full scholarships for different student groups.
Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship
Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship is for non-Nigerian Master's applicants seeking on-campus admission to Covenant University. The scholarship is only open to non-Nigerian candidates admitted into any of Covenant's Master's Programs and remains valid for 18 months.
CApIC-ACE Scholarship
The Covenant Applied Informatics and Communication Africa Centre of Excellence (CApIC-ACE) was established at Covenant University under the World Bank-funded African Centre of Excellence IMPACT project (ACE-IMPACT).
The scholarship is meant for postgraduate applicants from Nigeria and West & Central Africa pursuing master's and PhD programs in information & communication engineering, bioinformatics, biochemistry, and computer science.
Contacts
Here are the various ways you can contact the university in case of any queries.
- Location: Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria
- Phone: +234 903 355 0046 or +234 903 355 0049
- Email: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng
Does Covenant University require JAMB?
Yes, all prospective students at Covenant University must obtain the JAMB form, select Covenant University, and sit for the UTME to gain admission.
How much is the school fees for Covenant University?
The annual fee ranges from 937,500 for courses such as accounting and sociology to 1,002,500 for engineering courses.
How much is the accommodation fee in Covenant University?
Students are required to pay N185,000 in accommodation fees every year.
Is the university school fee paid yearly or per semester?
Students can choose to pay yearly, per semester, or in instalments. For the latter, there must be an agreement between the student and the institution.
What is the CU fee for international relations?
Students pursuing are required to pay N977,500 per year in tuition fees.
What is the CU fee for medicine and surgery?
The institution does not offer courses in medicine and surgery. The institution's department of science and technology has courses such as chemistry, biochemistry, and biological sciences.
What is the CU fee for pharm*cy?
CU does not have pharm*cy courses.
What are the Covenant University Law School fees?
CU does not have law courses as yet.
Covenant University school fees vary from one course to another. Engineering students pay the highest amounts, while sociology and accounting students are among those who pay the lowest.
