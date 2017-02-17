Global site navigation

Covenant University school fees 2022/2023: courses and admissions
Covenant University school fees 2022/2023: courses and admissions

by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

Covenant University (CU) is a Nigerian private university in Ota, Ogun State. The institution was founded by David Oyedepo and opened its doors on 21 October 2002. Since then, it has risen into one of the best Nigerian universities. At some point, it became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education. How are the Covenant University school fees structured in 2022?

Does Covenant University require jamb?
University students. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions
Like other institutions of higher learning, Covenant University charges different fees depending on the course one is pursuing. There are also other charges that apply uniformly to every student enrolled in the institution.

Covenant University school fees

Here is a look at all fees associated with studying at the institution.

Mandatory fees for all new students

Here is a breakdown of all new students' fees upon admission.

ItemFees
Books N15,000
Caution fee N25,000
College dues N2,000
EDS N6,000
Field trip N7,500
Hostel accommodationN185,000
ICT development fund N25,000
ICT training N30,000
Identification card N15,000
Lab coat and tools for engineering students N25,000
Labs/workshop/studio fee N40,000
Lab coat and tools for science students N7,000
Matriculation N15,000
Medical deposit N10,000
Medical test N15,000
Results verification N5,000
TMC & vision 10-2022 kit N15,000
Utility N75,000
Virtual library N15,000
Wireless internet N15,000

Tuition fees

Here is a look at the annual fees for every program offered at Covenant University.

CourseAnnual fees
AccountingN937,500
All engineering coursesN1,002,500
ArchitectureN977,500
Banking & FinanceN937,500
BiochemistryN984,500
BiologyN977,500
Building TechnologyN977,500
Business AdministrationN937,500
Computer ScienceN977,500
Demography & Social StatisticsN937,500
EconomicsN937,500
English LanguageN977,500
Estate ManagementN977,500
Industrial Physics/MathematicsN984,500
Industrial ChemistryN984,500
Industrial RelationsN937,500
International RelationsN977,500
MarketingN937,500
Mass Communication, Public Relations & AdvertisingN977,500
MicrobiologyN984,500
MISN977,500
Policy & Strategic StudiesN977,500
Political ScienceN977,500
Psychology/CounsellingN977,500
SociologyN937,500
Human Resource ManagementN937,500

Does Covenant University offer scholarships?

Yes, the institution has partial and full scholarships for different student groups.

Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship

Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship is for non-Nigerian Master's applicants seeking on-campus admission to Covenant University. The scholarship is only open to non-Nigerian candidates admitted into any of Covenant's Master's Programs and remains valid for 18 months.

CApIC-ACE Scholarship

How much is the accommodation fee in Covenant University?
University students in class. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour
The Covenant Applied Informatics and Communication Africa Centre of Excellence (CApIC-ACE) was established at Covenant University under the World Bank-funded African Centre of Excellence IMPACT project (ACE-IMPACT).

The scholarship is meant for postgraduate applicants from Nigeria and West & Central Africa pursuing master's and PhD programs in information & communication engineering, bioinformatics, biochemistry, and computer science.

Contacts

Here are the various ways you can contact the university in case of any queries.

  • Location: Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria
  • Phone: +234 903 355 0046 or +234 903 355 0049
  • Email: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Does Covenant University require JAMB?

Yes, all prospective students at Covenant University must obtain the JAMB form, select Covenant University, and sit for the UTME to gain admission.

How much is the school fees for Covenant University?

The annual fee ranges from 937,500 for courses such as accounting and sociology to 1,002,500 for engineering courses.

How much is the accommodation fee in Covenant University?

Students are required to pay N185,000 in accommodation fees every year.

Is the university school fee paid yearly or per semester?

Students can choose to pay yearly, per semester, or in instalments. For the latter, there must be an agreement between the student and the institution.

What is the CU fee for international relations?

Students pursuing are required to pay N977,500 per year in tuition fees.

What is the CU fee for medicine and surgery?

The institution does not offer courses in medicine and surgery. The institution's department of science and technology has courses such as chemistry, biochemistry, and biological sciences.

What is the CU fee for pharm*cy?

CU does not have pharm*cy courses.

What are the Covenant University Law School fees?

CU does not have law courses as yet.

Scrabble tiles spelling out law. Photo: pexels.com, @CQF-Avocat
Covenant University school fees vary from one course to another. Engineering students pay the highest amounts, while sociology and accounting students are among those who pay the lowest.

