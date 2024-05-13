Politicians have continued to make permutations ahead of the 2027 general election. The latest development in this was the visit of Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

In a tweet on Monday, May 13, the former vice president said it was an honour for him to play host to the former governor of Anambra state.

Peter Obi, Atiku meet Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

However, Atiku did not give details of his meeting with Obi. The duo's meeting came days after Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, hinted that the two politicians' coming together was possible in an interview with Seun Okin.

Recall that Obi was Atiku's vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election before the former left the PDP ahead of the 2013 election.

In the podcast interview, Ibe claimed that Atiku was not responsible for Peter Obi's departure from the PDP but that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, should be blamed.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to Ibe, Atiku supported the zoning formula but insisted that the ticket must be zoned to the Southeast. However, Wike frustrated the effort, and the presidential ticket was zoned to the entire South, which is why Atiku contested and won the ticket.

See the podcast here:

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Atiku's post to express their reaction to the development.

Source: Legit.ng