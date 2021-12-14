Juanita Tolliver’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, husband

Juanita Tolliver is an American television personality. She is a political analyst at MSNBC and a political advisor to progressive candidates and organizations. She is also known as the wife of Chris Leist, a senior manager of digital advertising at Mothership Strategies.

Juanita Tolliver's bio reveals everything you might find worthwhile knowing about her, including her career, spouse and age.

Profile summary

Full name: Juanita Tolliver

Juanita Tolliver Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 June 1985

22 June 1985 Juanita Tolliver’s age: 36 years (as of 2021)

36 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Tennessee, United States of America

Tennessee, United States of America Current residence: Arlington, Virginia, US

Arlington, Virginia, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-36

34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-91

86-61-91 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Chris Leist

Chris Leist School: East High School, Memphis, Tennessee

East High School, Memphis, Tennessee University: University of North Carolina, Tufts University

University of North Carolina, Tufts University Profession: Political analyst, television personality

Political analyst, television personality Net worth: $1-3 million

Juanita Tolliver’s biography

The political analyst was born on 22 June 1985. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

How old is Juanita Tolliver?

She is 36 years old as of 2021.

Where was Juanita Tolliver born?

She was born in Tennessee, United States of America. There is no information concerning Juanita Tolliver’s parents. The television personality has one sister.

Juanita Tolliver’s ethnic background

Juanita is African-American.

Juanita Tolliver’s education

Where did Juanita Tolliver go to high school? She attended East High School, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

After her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of North Carolina. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. The political analyst also holds a Master of Arts degree from The Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Career

She is a political analyst and journalist. After completing her education, she started her career in politics. She became the manager of New Profit, a venture philanthropy organization. She worked there for one year.

In 2017, she became a Coalition and Advocacy Manager for Opportunity Nation. The same year, it was announced that she would be the outreach director for Arlington Young Democrats. In 2018, she served as a Director of Campaigns at the Center for American Progress.

In March 2020, during the election period, she joined Supermajority, where she was the National Political Director.

Juanita Tolliver at MSNBC

The American political analyst is famous for her work at MSNBC, an American television network that provides news coverage and political commentary.

She joined the company in February 2021 as a political analyst. She appears on MSNBC as a political commentator and host on the streaming platform Peacock. Juanita also does radio appearances, including BBC radio and Sirius XM.

Is Juanita Tolliver married?

Yes, she is the wife of the senior digital advertising manager at Mothership Strategies. Who is Juanita Tolliver’s spouse? His name is Chris Leist. Juanita Tolliver’s husband, Chris Leist, is also a fan of politics. He was a field organizer in 2012 during Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

The two first met while working for Martha Coakley's Campaign. They courted for a while before making it official.

Juanita Tolliver’s wedding

Chris Leist and Juanita Tolliver exchanged their vows on 23 June 2019. 90 West's Harry Shipps officiated their wedding.

Is Juanita Tolliver related to Melba Tolliver?

People have been wondering whether the MSNBC analyst and Melba are related.

The questions result from their resemblance and the same last name. Others think the two are mother and daughter. However, despite their resemblance, the two are not related.

Melba is a former American anchor who hit the headlines in 1971 for her refusal to cover her hair or wear a wig when covering the wedding of president Richard Nixon's daughter.

Juanita Tolliver’s measurements

Juanita Tolliver’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). She has a body weight of 130 pounds (59 kg).

How much is Juanita Tolliver worth?

What is Juanita Tolliver’s net worth? She is allegedly worth $1-3 million. Nevertheless, this has not been confirmed.

Juanita Tolliver is an American television personality and political adviser. Currently, she is working as a political analyst at MSNBC.

