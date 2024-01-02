The quality of education and the quantity of higher institutions and lecturers has steadily increased in the 21st century

Yet, there exists apparent malfeasance in the current educational systems in the African region

One of the illegitimacy is the issue of degree mills institutions, i.e. institutions that exist on paper or operate clandestinely outside the control of regulators

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the federal government announced the suspension of the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The suspension followed an investigative report by an online newspaper, which unravelled a Cotonou-based university. The university issued a degree certificate to an undercover journalist within six weeks.

FG combats some foreign universities' fake certificates

According to the Bola Tinubu administration, the suspension persists pending the outcome of an investigation involving the ministries of foreign affairs and education of Nigeria and the two countries as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Following this development, Legit.ng highlights a list of foreign universities banned by the National Universities Commission (NUC). See below:

Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana. or any of its other campuses in Nigeria. Columbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

UK universities seek NUC’s approval

Legit.ng also reported that two universities in the United Kingdom, London Academy Business School and the University of Sunderland, have had a meeting with the NUC to seek approval to run degree programmes in Nigeria.

Dr Derek Watson, who led a delegation from the University of Sunderland, said the meeting with NUC was productive.

NUC releases list of approved Open universities

Meanwhile, the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, disclosed the number of open universities that have been approved to operate in Nigeria.

Maiyaki said out of the 260 approved universities in Nigeria, five are open universities.

