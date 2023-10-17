They say education is the movement from darkness to light and the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel

These words of wisdom have been attributed to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, whose tenure has arguably prioritised education

In a lengthy open letter, a public affairs analyst, Dr Adeyemi Williams, reckoned with the governor's achievements

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Amid the economic challenges caused by eliminating fuel subsidies in Nigeria, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has recently announced the introduction of free education in the northcentral state.

This means that students in primary and secondary schools in Kogi State will now receive education without paying tuition fees.

Kogi State is ranked 9th with the lowest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as of 2019. Photo Credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

It was also gathered that the Kogi State government has committed to covering the WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations expenses.

Governor Bello's announcement comes at a time when Nigerians are grappling with high inflation across various sectors of the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Public affairs analyst Dr. Adeyemi Williams welcomed this move, describing it as a crucial transformation for the state's education sector.

In an open letter sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 17, he said:

"Under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the administration has transformed the education landscape from one marked by neglect and decay to one filled with hope, improved access, equity, infrastructure development, and enhanced service delivery."

Kogi surpasses UNESCO-recommended budget for education

He highlighted one of the administration's notable educational achievements, allocating 30% of the budget to education each fiscal year from 2021.

This allocation exceeded the UNESCO-recommended benchmark of 26%, demonstrating the government's exceptional dedication to education in the state.

The Governor's administration has also organized training sessions for more than 2,000 school managers, focusing on curriculum delivery, quality assurance, and improved efficiency in collaboration with NTI, NPC, NERDC, and FME.

The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology has also provided training sessions for over 1,500 individuals on conducting the Annual School Census.

He wrote:

"To enhance the workforce in the education sector, the government recruited an additional 3,979 teachers in February 2023 from a pool of 22,342 applicants."

Kogi ranks in top 10 states with lowest out-of-school children

According to data from the Federal Ministry of Education, the number of out-of-school children in Kogi State was 554,943 between 2014 and 2015.

Through concerted efforts, the current administration has reduced this figure to 86,803, making Kogi the 9th state in Nigeria with the lowest number of out-of-school children as of 2019.

Dr Williams wrote:

"In the face of the economic challenges afflicting our nation, Governor Bello has exhibited genuine empathy for the struggles of parents.

"His declaration of free education from primary to secondary levels has alleviated a substantial financial burden on families throughout the state."

Kogi Governor Bello reveals ambition after leaving office

In another report, Governor Bello said that he has no political purpose after leaving office as governor.

He disclosed his current ambition is to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeed.

He explained that all Nigerians will succeed if President Tinubu succeeds in his presidential position.

Source: Legit.ng