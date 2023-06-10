Who is LeeAnn Kreischer? Get to know Bert Kreischer's wife

LeeAnn Kreischer is an American actress, podcaster, writer and social media personality. She is known for her podcast Wife of the Party, which covers topics ranging from family, kids to marriage. She is the wife of Bert Kreischer, a popular stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, and internet personality.

Bert Kreischer's wife, LeeAnn.Photo: @leeann on Instagram (modified by author)

LeeAnn Kreischer has amassed an extensive following on Instagram over the years. She is also popular on YouTube, where she uploads her podcasts. She has served as a writer on the teen comedy, My Biggest Fan. She is a pet lover and has a cat named Shirley and two dogs, Mona and Priscilla.

Profile summary

Full name LeeAnn Kreischer Gender Female Date of birth 19 August 1971 Age 51 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bowdon, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Father Jimmy Kemp Marital status Married Partner Bert Kreischer Children 2 School Bowdon High School College University of Georgia Profession Actress, podcaster, internet sensation Net worth $3 million

LeeAnn Kreischer’s bio

She was born on 19 August 1971 in Bowdon, Georgia, United States. LeeAnn Kreischer’s parents are Jimmy Kemp, whom she calls Papa J on Instagram. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

She went to Bowdon High School. The writer later attended the University of Georgia, pursuing a degree in journalism.

What is LeeAnn Kreischer’s age?

The podcaster is 51 years old as of June 2023. When is LeeAnn Kreischer’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 19th of August each year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does LeeAnn Kreischer do for work?

She is an American actress, podcaster, writer, and social media personality. She began her career as a writer. In 2002, she served as one of the co-writers of the teen comedy, My Biggest Fan, which starred members of the Dream Street Band. As an actress, she is known for her role as a nurse in the short film Destiny Stalled (2000).

She is a podcaster known for the Wife of the Party podcast. Her sit-downs are with people like her husband, friends, colleagues and family. In her podcasts, she discusses topics ranging from family, marriage, to other trending topics.

She is also a YouTuber. She has a YouTube channel called Wife of the Party Podcast. She uploads her podcast videos on the platform, which has attracted over 44 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. She is on Instagram with over 172 thousand followers.

She has worked as a producer on some of her husband's television programs, such as Trip Flip and Bert the Conquerer. She is also the producer of The Cabin with Bert Kreischer series (2020) and Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco (2021).

She is a businesswoman–Bert Kreischer’s wife owns a merch called WOTP, where she sells mugs, shirts and bags.

What is LeeAnn Kreischer’s net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $3 million. She makes her income from her career as a podcaster and internet sensation. She also earns from the sales of her merchandise.

How did Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer meet?

In a YouTube video, the comedian said he met his wife twice. At first, they met, they dated for a while, and then LeeAnn dumped him because he got drank at a dinner party and argued with her friends. Bert Kreischer did everything he could, and finally, they got back together and started working on their relationship.

The two got married in December 2003. They have two daughters, Georgia and Ila. Georgia Kreischer is their firstborn daughter, born on 8 June 2004, and Ila was born in 2006.

Are Bert and LeeAnn still married? Yes, the two are still together, and she shares photos with her husband on her Instagram.

LeeAnn Kreischer’s height and weight

She stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. The internet personality weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Bert Kreischer’s wife? Her wife is LeeAnn, an an actress, producer, writer and podcaster known for hosting the Wife of the Party podcast. Where is LeeAnn Kreischer from? She hails from Bowdon, Georgia, United States. How old is LeeAnn Kreischer? The podcaster is 51 years old as of June 2023. What is LeeAnn Kreischer’s nationality? She is American. How many children do Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer have? They have two daughters, Georgia and Ila. How tall is LeeAnne Kreischer? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

LeeAnn Kreischer is a podcaster, writer and social media personality. She is the wife of Bert Kreischer, whom she married in 2003, and they have two daughters. Bert is a stand-up comedian and podcaster known for Open Tabs, and Something's Burning podcasts.

