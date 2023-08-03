Who is Dorothy Wang from Bling Empire? Her age, family, net worth

Dorothy Wang is a licensed realtor and reality TV star from the United States. She first caught public attention in 2014 when she was featured in the reality TV series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. She is also popularly known for participating in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York, which premiered in January 2023.

Dorothy Wang attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Dorothy Wang is the daughter of a Chinese-American billionaire businessman, Roger Wang. Her father is the former CEO of Golden Eagle Retail Group. She is also an Instagram star with a considerable fan following.

Profile summary

Full name Dorothy Wang Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beverly Hills, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Roger Wang Mother Vivine Wang Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Harvard-Westlake High School University University of Southern California Profession Reality TV star Net worth $10 million Instagram @dorothywang Facebook @dorothywang

Dorothy Wang's biography

The television personality was born in a family of two children in Beverly Hills, United States. She grew up alongside her older sister Janice, an entrepreneur. Janice has been the Nanjing Golden Eagle International Group Co. Ltd's vice-chair since 2021.

Dorothy Wang's parents are Roger and Vivine Wang. Her mother is a philanthropist and entrepreneur, while her father is a billionaire businessman. Roger is the founder of several companies, such as Golden Eagle Retail Group and Nanjing Eagle International Group.

Dorothy Wang backstage at the Nicole Miller Spring 2017 Fashion Show at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

The reality TV star attended Harvard-Westlake High School for her secondary education. She later enrolled at the University of Southern California, graduating with a Communication Studies degree.

How old is Dorothy Wang?

Dorothy Wang from Bling Empire is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 January 1988. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Dorothy is a reality TV personality and a licensed real estate agent. Her fame skyrocketed in 2014 when she first appeared in the E! reality TV series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. She is now widely known for her appearance in Bling Empire: New York, which first aired on 20 January 2023.

Aside from the two TV shows, the reality TV star has also been featured in other TV series. She has appeared in Famously Single, The Steve Harvey Show, Find Me One Day and the original Bling Empire.

The TV personality previously ran some businesses. She owned a champagne and jewellery line. Roger's daughter is also a realtor. She worked for a real estate brokerage firm known as The Agency. The realtor has a travel website where she shares her experience with different destinations.

What is Dorothy Wang's net worth?

Television personality Dorothy Wang arrives at the Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at the Paris Las Vegas spring break bash in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg.

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the realtor's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. Her primary source of income is believed to be her earnings from working as a realtor and entrepreneur. Dorothy Wang's family business has also contributed to her net worth.

FAQs about Dorothy Wang

Who is Dorothy Wang? She is a licensed realtor and reality TV personality. When is Dorothy Wang from Bling Empire's birthday? She marks her birthday on 27 January. What is Dorothy Wang's age? She is 35 years old as of 2023. Where is Dorothy Wang from? She was born in Beverly Hills, United States. What is Dorothy Wang's ethnicity? She is of Asian descent. Who is Dorothy Wang's dad? Her father is called Roger Wang, a Chinese-American billionaire. What is Dorothy Wang's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $10 million.

Dorothy Wang is a reality TV star widely recognized for participating in Netflix's reality show Bling Empire: New York. She is the daughter of Roger Wang, a billionaire businessman. She currently resides in New York City, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Romain Bonnet's biography. Romain is a model and reality TV star from the United States. He rose to stardom following his appearance in the Selling Sunset show. Romain currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Romain Bonnet was born in Paris, France. He is a fitness enthusiast and shares his workout photos and videos on his Instagram page. Romain is a project manager of White Glove Estates.

Source: Legit.ng