Zelie Timothy’s biography: what is known about Tyrese girlfriend?

Zelie Timothy is a model, digital creator, entrepreneur and social media influencer from the Dominican Republic. She is widely recognized for sharing her fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also famous for being Tyrese's girlfriend.

Zelie Timothy is a famous social media personality with a massive fan following on Instagram. She has worked with notable brands such as Boom Bod, Fashion Nova, Versace, and apps like Flat Tummy.

Profile summary

Full name Zelie Timothy Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth La Domenica, Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic Current residence Atlanta, United States Nationality Dominican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bis*xual Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in kilograms 86-61-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tyrese Gibson Profession Model, digital creator, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $100,000-1 million Instagram @zelietimothy

Zelie Timothy's bio

The fashion model was born in La Domenica, Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic but raised in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Her parents are alleged to be entrepreneurs. She is a Dominican-American national.

What is Zelie Timothy's age?

The digital creator is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 July 1995. Therefore, her zodiac is Leo.

Career

Tyrese's girlfriend is a digital creator, a model and a social media influencer. She began her modelling career as a promotional model at Baby Phat Jeans LLC. She worked there for almost 14 years. The entrepreneur has also worked as a promotional model for PrettyLittleThing.

Zelie hosted Club Champagne in Houston and Club Allure in Atlanta, United States. Zelie is also an entrepreneur. She launched a lash company called The Lash Mansion, selling various sizes and styles of fake lashes. One of the products, Za'riah lash style, was named after Zelie Timothy's child.

She is also a content creator. The model created her self-titled YouTube channel on 14 May 2008. The channel has more than 12 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. She shares baecation vlogs, hauls, and make-up tutorial videos.

The model is known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion, and modelling shoots on Instagram, where she boasts 554 thousand followers as of this writing. She is also on Twitter, with over five thousand followers. She used to have an OnlyFans account which seems to have been deleted. In December 2020, she was featured in Burga feat MoneyBagg Yo music video, Brand New Drip.

What is Zelie Timothy's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, she has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since it's not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, business and brand endorsements such as Lashes by Lalaa.

Who is Zelie Timothy dating?

The digital content creator is in a relationship with Tyrese Gibson, an American singer and actor. Zelie Timothy and Tyrese started dating in early 2021. Zelie rose to fame on 27 April 2021 after a video with her boyfriend went viral on social media. Zelie was previously in a relationship with Trap Beckham, a rapper.

Tyrese has been previously married twice. He was married to Norma from 2007 to 2009, and together they have a daughter called Shayla Somer, born in 2007. On 14 February 2017, he got married to Samantha Lee Gibson, and in 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson. The model has a daughter called Za'riah.

What is Zelie Timothy's height?

The social media sensation stands 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Zelie Timothy

Who is Zelie Timothy? She is a Dominican-American model, entrepreneur, digital creator and social media influencer. How old is Zelie Timothy? She is 27 years old as of 2022. When is Zelie Timothy's birthday? She marks her birthday on 29 July. What is Zelie Timothy's nationality? She is a Dominican-American national. What is Zelie Timothy's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity, African-European. Who is Tyrese dating? The actor is in a relationship with Zelie Timothy. Who is Zelie Timothy's daughter? The model has a daughter named Za'riah. What is Zelie Timothy's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Zelie Timothy is a popular model, Instagram star and social media personality from the Dominic Republic. She is known for sharing her fashion, lifestyle and modelling on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan base. She is a mother of one.

