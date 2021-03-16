Global site navigation

Christopher Russell's biography: wife, net worth, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

by  Ruth Gitonga Adrianna Simwa

Christopher Russell is a famous actor in the US. However, his lineage does not originate from America. Movies that put him in the limelight worldwide were Beauty and the Beast, Flashpoint, Land of the Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery. What else is there to know about the popular actor?

Christopher Russell
The Canadian actor Christopher Russell. Photo: @chrisrussellofficial
Source: Instagram

Is Hallmark actor Christopher Russell related to Kurt Russell? No. They are not related by blood, although they share a surname. Kurt is American, while Christopher is Canadian. However, both of them are prominent actors in Hollywood.

Profile summary

Full nameChristopher Russell
GenderMale
Date of birth8th January 1983
Age39 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthToronto, Ontario, Canada
Current residenceWashington DC
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityEnglish
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres187
Weight in pounds176
Weight in kilograms80
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
WifeTailor James
Children2
ProfessionActor
Instagram@chrisrussellofficial

Christopher Russell's biography

Where is Christopher Russell from? The talented actor was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 8th January 1983 to Canadian parents with British citizenship. He was a drama club member in preschool, where he acted in his first role in a play entitled The Nativity Story.

He kept pushing for his dream by focusing on acting. Christopher received a Seers Drama Festival Award of Excellence in high school for performing as Magnus Muldoon in a play named The Real Inspector Hound.

How old is Christopher Russell?

As of 2022, the Canadian actor is 39 years.

Acting career

One of actor Christopher Russell's earliest roles as a professional actor was in 1995 in the film The Whispering as Pruitt. His first television role came nine years after his first one, in the series Show Me Yours, when he played the part of The God in one episode of the show. He has made numerous appearances in movies and TV shows since his debut. They include:

Christopher Russell from Hallmark's movies

Below are the movies the actor has played a role in.

YearFilmRole
2022Yellowstone RomanceTravis
2022Love on Fire 'Big' Mo Wagner
2022Where Your Heart Belongs Dylan
2021A Lot Like Christmas Clay Moore
2021Day of the DeadTrey Bowman
2021Warming up to you Rick Steele
2021Kite Festival of Love Gavin McQueen
2021Chasing Waterfalls Mark North
2020Love in the ForecastMark Crawford
2020Love & Glamping Will Martin
2019A Doggone ChristmasMax
2019The Mistletoe Secret Sterling Masters
2019All Summer Long Bennett
2019Love Unleashed Ryan Hill
2018Forever Christmas Will Saunders
2018My Perfect RomanceWes Robinson
2016Gorgeous MoronsMadison
2016A Dream of Christmas Andrew
2016A Puppy for ChristmasTodd
2016Newlywed and DeadJay Morgan
2016Wedding BellsJames
2016Love in the Vineyard Greg
2015Merry Matrimony Eddie Chapman
2015Gone TomorrowMason Blake
2015Love, AgainJeremy Hoffbrauer
2014An En Vogue Christmas Rick
2014Midnight Masquerade Rob Carelli
2013Catch a Christmas StarHenry Williams (as Chris Russell)
2013The Right Kind of WrongTroy Garnet

Television series

Chris Russell also showcases his impeccable acting skills in television series. They include:

YearTV showsRole
2022Reacher Joe Reacher
2021Day of the DeadTrey Bowman
2019BH90210 Pig Farmer
2016-2018Van HelsingTheo
2018Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Burke
2018UnREALJack
2018Private EyesWade Briggs
2017Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Panto Trost
2017Star Trek: Discovery Milton Richter
2016Good Witch Brian
2016Electra Woman and Dyna GirlEarshot
2016Reign Hans
2015Lost Girl Hepa
2015Girlfriends' Guide to DivorceDuncan
2014The Listener Duncan Quinn
2013Air Crash Investigation 1st Lieutenant Christopher Schiess
2013SatisfactionSteve Long
2013Beauty and the BeastNoah Hawkes
2011-2012Flashpoint Barry
2012Murdoch Mysteries Archibald Simpson
2012NikitaDalton Gower
2011The Mental Health Project Dr. Wilson (as Christopher Russell)
2011Fancy Hunk / Waiter
2011InSecurity Colin Thurgood
2009SupernaturalCliff Whitlow
2009Retail Blake
2007Men in Trees Lonny
2007Bionic WomanBar Guy #1
2005Beautiful PeopleBartender

What Hallmark movies did Christopher Russell play in?

Christopher has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including Wedding Bells as James, A Dream of Christmas as Andrew and Love in the Forecast as Mark Crawford.

Who did Christopher Russell play in Beauty and the Beast?

He played the role of Noah Hawkes. Unfortunately, he only appeared in one episode of the show named On Thin Ice.

Who is Christopher Russell married to?

The actor married his long-term girlfriend, and they are blessed with two children. The couple started dating in 2004. Their daughter was born in 2013, while their son was born in 2015.

How tall is Christopher Russell?

The Canadian actor is 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) tall and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kgs). He has brown hair and eyes.

What is Christopher Russell's net worth?

According to Famous Celebrities, his net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Christopher Russell is one of the most talented actors the world will ever have. He is one of the few celebrities who protect their images in society.

Source: Legit.ng

