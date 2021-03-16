Christopher Russell is a famous actor in the US. However, his lineage does not originate from America. Movies that put him in the limelight worldwide were Beauty and the Beast, Flashpoint, Land of the Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery. What else is there to know about the popular actor?

The Canadian actor Christopher Russell. Photo: @chrisrussellofficial

Source: Instagram

Is Hallmark actor Christopher Russell related to Kurt Russell? No. They are not related by blood, although they share a surname. Kurt is American, while Christopher is Canadian. However, both of them are prominent actors in Hollywood.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Russell Gender Male Date of birth 8th January 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Washington DC Nationality Canadian Ethnicity English Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Tailor James Children 2 Profession Actor Instagram @chrisrussellofficial

Christopher Russell's biography

Where is Christopher Russell from? The talented actor was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 8th January 1983 to Canadian parents with British citizenship. He was a drama club member in preschool, where he acted in his first role in a play entitled The Nativity Story.

He kept pushing for his dream by focusing on acting. Christopher received a Seers Drama Festival Award of Excellence in high school for performing as Magnus Muldoon in a play named The Real Inspector Hound.

How old is Christopher Russell?

As of 2022, the Canadian actor is 39 years.

Acting career

One of actor Christopher Russell's earliest roles as a professional actor was in 1995 in the film The Whispering as Pruitt. His first television role came nine years after his first one, in the series Show Me Yours, when he played the part of The God in one episode of the show. He has made numerous appearances in movies and TV shows since his debut. They include:

Christopher Russell from Hallmark's movies

Below are the movies the actor has played a role in.

Year Film Role 2022 Yellowstone Romance Travis 2022 Love on Fire 'Big' Mo Wagner 2022 Where Your Heart Belongs Dylan 2021 A Lot Like Christmas Clay Moore 2021 Day of the Dead Trey Bowman 2021 Warming up to you Rick Steele 2021 Kite Festival of Love Gavin McQueen 2021 Chasing Waterfalls Mark North 2020 Love in the Forecast Mark Crawford 2020 Love & Glamping Will Martin 2019 A Doggone Christmas Max 2019 The Mistletoe Secret Sterling Masters 2019 All Summer Long Bennett 2019 Love Unleashed Ryan Hill 2018 Forever Christmas Will Saunders 2018 My Perfect Romance Wes Robinson 2016 Gorgeous Morons Madison 2016 A Dream of Christmas Andrew 2016 A Puppy for Christmas Todd 2016 Newlywed and Dead Jay Morgan 2016 Wedding Bells James 2016 Love in the Vineyard Greg 2015 Merry Matrimony Eddie Chapman 2015 Gone Tomorrow Mason Blake 2015 Love, Again Jeremy Hoffbrauer 2014 An En Vogue Christmas Rick 2014 Midnight Masquerade Rob Carelli 2013 Catch a Christmas Star Henry Williams (as Chris Russell) 2013 The Right Kind of Wrong Troy Garnet

Television series

Chris Russell also showcases his impeccable acting skills in television series. They include:

Year TV shows Role 2022 Reacher Joe Reacher 2021 Day of the Dead Trey Bowman 2019 BH90210 Pig Farmer 2016-2018 Van Helsing Theo 2018 Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Burke 2018 UnREAL Jack 2018 Private Eyes Wade Briggs 2017 Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Panto Trost 2017 Star Trek: Discovery Milton Richter 2016 Good Witch Brian 2016 Electra Woman and Dyna Girl Earshot 2016 Reign Hans 2015 Lost Girl Hepa 2015 Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Duncan 2014 The Listener Duncan Quinn 2013 Air Crash Investigation 1st Lieutenant Christopher Schiess 2013 Satisfaction Steve Long 2013 Beauty and the Beast Noah Hawkes 2011-2012 Flashpoint Barry 2012 Murdoch Mysteries Archibald Simpson 2012 Nikita Dalton Gower 2011 The Mental Health Project Dr. Wilson (as Christopher Russell) 2011 Fancy Hunk / Waiter 2011 InSecurity Colin Thurgood 2009 Supernatural Cliff Whitlow 2009 Retail Blake 2007 Men in Trees Lonny 2007 Bionic Woman Bar Guy #1 2005 Beautiful People Bartender

What Hallmark movies did Christopher Russell play in?

Christopher has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including Wedding Bells as James, A Dream of Christmas as Andrew and Love in the Forecast as Mark Crawford.

Who did Christopher Russell play in Beauty and the Beast?

He played the role of Noah Hawkes. Unfortunately, he only appeared in one episode of the show named On Thin Ice.

Who is Christopher Russell married to?

The actor married his long-term girlfriend, and they are blessed with two children. The couple started dating in 2004. Their daughter was born in 2013, while their son was born in 2015.

How tall is Christopher Russell?

The Canadian actor is 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) tall and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kgs). He has brown hair and eyes.

What is Christopher Russell's net worth?

According to Famous Celebrities, his net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Christopher Russell is one of the most talented actors the world will ever have. He is one of the few celebrities who protect their images in society.

