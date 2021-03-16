Christopher Russell's biography: wife, net worth, movies and TV shows
Christopher Russell is a famous actor in the US. However, his lineage does not originate from America. Movies that put him in the limelight worldwide were Beauty and the Beast, Flashpoint, Land of the Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery. What else is there to know about the popular actor?
Is Hallmark actor Christopher Russell related to Kurt Russell? No. They are not related by blood, although they share a surname. Kurt is American, while Christopher is Canadian. However, both of them are prominent actors in Hollywood.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Christopher Russell
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8th January 1983
|Age
|39 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Current residence
|Washington DC
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|English
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Height in centimetres
|187
|Weight in pounds
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Tailor James
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Actor
|@chrisrussellofficial
Christopher Russell's biography
Where is Christopher Russell from? The talented actor was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 8th January 1983 to Canadian parents with British citizenship. He was a drama club member in preschool, where he acted in his first role in a play entitled The Nativity Story.
He kept pushing for his dream by focusing on acting. Christopher received a Seers Drama Festival Award of Excellence in high school for performing as Magnus Muldoon in a play named The Real Inspector Hound.
How old is Christopher Russell?
As of 2022, the Canadian actor is 39 years.
Acting career
One of actor Christopher Russell's earliest roles as a professional actor was in 1995 in the film The Whispering as Pruitt. His first television role came nine years after his first one, in the series Show Me Yours, when he played the part of The God in one episode of the show. He has made numerous appearances in movies and TV shows since his debut. They include:
Christopher Russell from Hallmark's movies
Below are the movies the actor has played a role in.
|Year
|Film
|Role
|2022
|Yellowstone Romance
|Travis
|2022
|Love on Fire
|'Big' Mo Wagner
|2022
|Where Your Heart Belongs
|Dylan
|2021
|A Lot Like Christmas
|Clay Moore
|2021
|Day of the Dead
|Trey Bowman
|2021
|Warming up to you
|Rick Steele
|2021
|Kite Festival of Love
|Gavin McQueen
|2021
|Chasing Waterfalls
|Mark North
|2020
|Love in the Forecast
|Mark Crawford
|2020
|Love & Glamping
|Will Martin
|2019
|A Doggone Christmas
|Max
|2019
|The Mistletoe Secret
|Sterling Masters
|2019
|All Summer Long
|Bennett
|2019
|Love Unleashed
|Ryan Hill
|2018
|Forever Christmas
|Will Saunders
|2018
|My Perfect Romance
|Wes Robinson
|2016
|Gorgeous Morons
|Madison
|2016
|A Dream of Christmas
|Andrew
|2016
|A Puppy for Christmas
|Todd
|2016
|Newlywed and Dead
|Jay Morgan
|2016
|Wedding Bells
|James
|2016
|Love in the Vineyard
|Greg
|2015
|Merry Matrimony
|Eddie Chapman
|2015
|Gone Tomorrow
|Mason Blake
|2015
|Love, Again
|Jeremy Hoffbrauer
|2014
|An En Vogue Christmas
|Rick
|2014
|Midnight Masquerade
|Rob Carelli
|2013
|Catch a Christmas Star
|Henry Williams (as Chris Russell)
|2013
|The Right Kind of Wrong
|Troy Garnet
Television series
Chris Russell also showcases his impeccable acting skills in television series. They include:
|Year
|TV shows
|Role
|2022
|Reacher
|Joe Reacher
|2021
|Day of the Dead
|Trey Bowman
|2019
|BH90210
|Pig Farmer
|2016-2018
|Van Helsing
|Theo
|2018
|Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
|Burke
|2018
|UnREAL
|Jack
|2018
|Private Eyes
|Wade Briggs
|2017
|Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
|Panto Trost
|2017
|Star Trek: Discovery
|Milton Richter
|2016
|Good Witch
|Brian
|2016
|Electra Woman and Dyna Girl
|Earshot
|2016
|Reign
|Hans
|2015
|Lost Girl
|Hepa
|2015
|Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
|Duncan
|2014
|The Listener
|Duncan Quinn
|2013
|Air Crash Investigation
|1st Lieutenant Christopher Schiess
|2013
|Satisfaction
|Steve Long
|2013
|Beauty and the Beast
|Noah Hawkes
|2011-2012
|Flashpoint
|Barry
|2012
|Murdoch Mysteries
|Archibald Simpson
|2012
|Nikita
|Dalton Gower
|2011
|The Mental Health Project
|Dr. Wilson (as Christopher Russell)
|2011
|Fancy
|Hunk / Waiter
|2011
|InSecurity
|Colin Thurgood
|2009
|Supernatural
|Cliff Whitlow
|2009
|Retail
|Blake
|2007
|Men in Trees
|Lonny
|2007
|Bionic Woman
|Bar Guy #1
|2005
|Beautiful People
|Bartender
What Hallmark movies did Christopher Russell play in?
Christopher has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including Wedding Bells as James, A Dream of Christmas as Andrew and Love in the Forecast as Mark Crawford.
Who did Christopher Russell play in Beauty and the Beast?
He played the role of Noah Hawkes. Unfortunately, he only appeared in one episode of the show named On Thin Ice.
Who is Christopher Russell married to?
The actor married his long-term girlfriend, and they are blessed with two children. The couple started dating in 2004. Their daughter was born in 2013, while their son was born in 2015.
How tall is Christopher Russell?
The Canadian actor is 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) tall and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kgs). He has brown hair and eyes.
What is Christopher Russell's net worth?
According to Famous Celebrities, his net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 million. This information is not from a verified source.
Christopher Russell is one of the most talented actors the world will ever have. He is one of the few celebrities who protect their images in society.
