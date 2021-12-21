Michael Corleone Blanco’s biography: Who is Griselda Blanco’s son?

Michael Corleone Blanco is a Colombian entrepreneur. He is also popularly known as the son of Griselda Blanco, a drug lord. Asides from that, he is the founder of Pure Blanco streetwear.

Colombian entrepreneur, Corleone. Photo: @michaelcorleoneblanco

Source: Instagram

Michael Corleone Blanco is also an actor and has appeared in Cartel Crew, a reality TV show. He was brought up in Medellin, Colombia. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about Blanco.

Profile summary

Full name: Michael Corleone Blanco

Michael Corleone Blanco Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 August, 1975

5 August, 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2021)

46 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia

Medellin, Colombia Current residence: Miami

Miami Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Ethnicity: Raizel

Raizel Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 4'9"

4'9" Height in centimetres: 145

145 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Griselda

Griselda Father: Dario Sepulveda

Dario Sepulveda Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Marie Ramirez

Marie Ramirez Daughter: Faith Michelle Sepulveda

Faith Michelle Sepulveda Profession: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @michaelcorleoneblanco

@michaelcorleoneblanco Facebook: @michaelcorleoneblanco

Michael Corleone Blanco's biography

He was born on 5 August 1975 in Medellin, Colombia. He is the youngest son of the late drug lord, Griselda Blanco. His father's name is Dario Sepulveda. Unfortunately, Michael Corleone Blanco’s father is also deceased.

Griselda Blanco’s son spent his childhood in Medellin, Colombia. He has three older brothers namely Osvaldo Trujillo, Dixon Trujillo and Uber Trujillo.

Michael Corleone Blanco’s brothers are all deceased. They died in Colombia after being imprisoned in the United States of America. Therefore, Corleone is the only surviving son of Griselda.

He grew up associating himself with unlawful activities like selling drugs. Michael joined his mother in running the illegal business, and at the age of twelve, he officially took over his mother's business after being arrested on 17 February 1985.

Nationality and ethnicity

He is of Colombian nationality. His ethnicity is Raizel, an Afro-Caribbean ethnic group.

How old is Michael Corleone Blanco?

Colombian actor, Blanco (right) with his friend posing for a photo. Photo: @michaelcorleoneblanco

Source: Instagram

He is 46 years old as of 2021. His birthday is on the 5th of August each year.

Michael Corleone Blanco’s job

What does Griselda’s son do? He is an entrepreneur. Blanco started his career as a businessman at a young age.

The Colombian entrepreneur is also the owner of Pure Blanco Company. He started the business with his longtime friend, Michael Yuen. They sell T-shirts, hoodies and other clothing branded with his mother's image with the logo 'Black Widow.'

His mother's image is a way of showing the world that it's no longer about the drug trafficking business but as a way of making a successful career legally.

TV personality

He is an actor. He has appeared in the following TV shows.

Cartel Crew (2019) as self

(2019) as self Dog The Bounty Hunter (2004) as self

(2004) as self Sidewalks Entertainment (2021) as self

What happened to Michael Corleone Blanco?

He quit the drug trafficking business and decided to take a new turn. After losing his loving mother in the illegal business, he decided to leave the business. Griselda was assassinated by two gunmen on 3 September 2012 when she was coming from a shop.

He has lost over 22 family members due to the drug trafficking business, including his father and brothers. That is why he decided to transform to earn his family a new name by establishing his company called Pure Blanco.

Who is Michael Corleone Blanco’s wife?

Corleone and his wife, Marie Ramirez, posing for a photo. Photo: @michaelcorleoneblanco

Source: Instagram

Griselda's son is married to Marie Ramirez, a reality TV star. They met in 2015. The two started dating after being friends for a while.

Their love story is not one of the best since Marie's family was against their relationship. As a result, she moved out to live with her lover.

The duo tied the knot on July 20, 2021, and he shared a video on Instagram with the following caption;

“Baby we found love right where we are!!”

They have one daughter, Faith Michelle Sepulveda. Michael Blanco’s daughter was born on November 18, 2016. She is 5 years old as of 2021.

How tall is Michael Corleone?

He is 4 feet 9 inches tall (145 cm). His bodyweight is 143 lbs (65 kg).

Michael Corleone Blanco’s net worth

It is alleged that his net worth is $5 million as of 2021. However, this information is not official. He earns from the sales of his merchandise. Additionally, he makes money from his acting career.

Michael Corleone Blanco is a Colombian entrepreneur. He was raised in a family of drug dealers. He transformed from being a drug businessman to being the owner of Pure Blanco, a streetwear brand.

